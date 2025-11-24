The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, in partnership with the Ministry of Sports, announced the issuance of a decision to localize professions in sports centers and halls in the private sector at a rate of 15%. This decision will come into effect starting from 8/6/1448, corresponding to 18/11/2026, and the localization rate will be applied to establishments that employ 4 or more workers. This decision is part of efforts aimed at providing more stimulating and productive job opportunities for citizens in various regions of the Kingdom.

The decision includes the localization of 12 professions in men's and women's sports centers and halls, including: sports coach, professional football coach, sports supervisor, private sports coach, and professional athletics coach. This will enhance the quality of sports services provided in the private sector, contributing to a more professional environment in sports establishments.

The Human Resources and Social Development system offers the necessary support programs to assist establishments in employing Saudis, which include support for recruitment, training, qualification, employment, and job retention, in addition to prioritizing the benefit from localization support programs and the Human Resources Development Fund "Hadaf" programs.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has issued a procedural guide that clarifies the details of the decision, the localization rate, and the targeted professions on the ministry's website, emphasizing the necessity for establishments to comply with and adhere to the provisions to avoid legal penalties that will be imposed on violating establishments.

This announcement reflects the fruitful cooperation between the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development and the Ministry of Sports, which will oversee the implementation of the decision in line with the needs of the labor market.