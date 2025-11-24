أعلنت وزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية، بالشراكة مع وزارة الرياضة، صدور قرار توطين المهن في المراكز والصالات الرياضية بالقطاع الخاص بنسبة 15%، وسيدخل القرار حيز التنفيذ اعتباراً من تاريخ 1448/6/8 الموافق 2026/11/18، إذ سيتم تطبيق نسبة التوطين على المنشآت التي يعمل بها 4 عاملين فأكثر، ويأتي هذا القرار ضمن المساعي الهادفة إلى توفير مزيدٍ من فرص العمل المحفزة والمُنتجة للمواطنين والمواطنات في مختلف مناطق المملكة.

وتضمن القرار توطين 12 مهنة في المراكز والصالات الرياضية الرجالية والنسائية، من بينها: مدرب رياضي، مدرب كرة قدم محترف، مشرف رياضي، مدرب رياضي خاص، مدرب ألعاب قوى محترف، ويُعزز ذلك من جودة الخدمات الرياضية المقدمة في القطاع الخاص بما يُساهم في الوصول إلى بيئة أكثر احترافية في المنشآت الرياضية.

وتقدم منظومة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية برامج الدعم اللازمة لمساعدة المنشآت في توظيف السعوديين، التي تشمل دعم عمليات الاستقطاب، والتدريب، التأهيل، التوظيف، الاستمرار الوظيفي، إلى جانب أولوية الاستفادة من برامج دعم التوطين، وبرامج صندوق تنمية الموارد البشرية «هدف».

وأصدرت وزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية دليلاً إجرائياً يوضّح تفاصيل القرار ونسبة التوطين والمهن المستهدفة على موقع الوزارة الإلكتروني، مُشددة على ضرورة تقيد المنشآت والالتزام بتطبيق الأحكام، تلافياً للعقوبات النظامية التي ستطبق بحق المنشآت المخالفة.

ويأتي هذا الإعلان تجسيداً للتعاون المثمر بين وزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية ووزارة الرياضة، التي ستتولى بدورها متابعة تنفيذ القرار بما يتناسب مع حاجات سوق العمل، كما ستستفيد منشآت القطاع الخاص من برامج الدعم والمحفزات التي تقدمها منظومة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية، التي تشمل دعم عمليات الاستقطاب، والتدريب، والتأهيل، والتوظيف، والاستمرار الوظيفي، إلى جانب أولوية الاستفادة من برامج دعم التوطين، وبرامج صندوق تنمية الموارد البشرية (هدف).