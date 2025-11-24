- قُبيل انطلاق المؤتمر العدلي الدولي الثاني، حرص وزير العدل وليد الصمعاني، على تفقّد مواقع جلوس ضيوف المؤتمر والتأكد من توفير الراحة لهم.

- وزير العدل وليد الصمعاني تجول في معرض المؤتمر العدلي الدولي الثاني قبل انطلاق المؤتمر.

- نائب وزير العدل السعودي الدكتور نجم عبدالله الزيد، أكد أن رقمنة القطاع العدلي تمضي بخطوات متقدمة.

- وزراء عدل ورؤساء محاكم وقضاة ومدَّعون في عدد من الدول وسفراء ودبلوماسيين أجمعوا على أن تجربة القضاء السعودي ريادية وجديرة بالاستنساخ.

- شركات محاماة محلية وأجنبية وخبراء قانون ونخب من المحامين شاركوا بفعالية في فعاليات المؤتمر العدلي الدولي الثاني. - شهد المؤتمر العدلي الدولي الثاني ترجمة فورية للحوارات بجميع اللغات الحية، كذلك ترجمة بلغة الإشارة للحضور، إضافة إلى بث الفعاليات عبر قنوات التواصل الاجتماعي. - شهد الحدث مشاركة واسعة من المختصين والمهتمين بالشأن العدلي.

- خلية نحل من منسوبي ومنسوبات وزارة العدل كانوا على أعلى درجات التنظيم والمتابعة الدقيقة وتسهيل دخول وخروج المشاركين في المؤتمر.