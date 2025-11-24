- قُبيل انطلاق المؤتمر العدلي الدولي الثاني، حرص وزير العدل وليد الصمعاني، على تفقّد مواقع جلوس ضيوف المؤتمر والتأكد من توفير الراحة لهم.
- وزير العدل وليد الصمعاني تجول في معرض المؤتمر العدلي الدولي الثاني قبل انطلاق المؤتمر.
- نائب وزير العدل السعودي الدكتور نجم عبدالله الزيد، أكد أن رقمنة القطاع العدلي تمضي بخطوات متقدمة.
- وزراء عدل ورؤساء محاكم وقضاة ومدَّعون في عدد من الدول وسفراء ودبلوماسيين أجمعوا على أن تجربة القضاء السعودي ريادية وجديرة بالاستنساخ.
- شركات محاماة محلية وأجنبية وخبراء قانون ونخب من المحامين شاركوا بفعالية في فعاليات المؤتمر العدلي الدولي الثاني. - شهد المؤتمر العدلي الدولي الثاني ترجمة فورية للحوارات بجميع اللغات الحية، كذلك ترجمة بلغة الإشارة للحضور، إضافة إلى بث الفعاليات عبر قنوات التواصل الاجتماعي. - شهد الحدث مشاركة واسعة من المختصين والمهتمين بالشأن العدلي.
- خلية نحل من منسوبي ومنسوبات وزارة العدل كانوا على أعلى درجات التنظيم والمتابعة الدقيقة وتسهيل دخول وخروج المشاركين في المؤتمر.
- Just before the launch of the second international judicial conference, Minister of Justice Walid Al-Samaani made sure to check the seating arrangements for the conference guests and ensure their comfort.
- Minister of Justice Walid Al-Samaani toured the exhibition of the second international judicial conference before the conference began.
- Saudi Deputy Minister of Justice Dr. Najm Abdullah Al-Zaid confirmed that the digitization of the judicial sector is progressing with advanced steps.
- Ministers of Justice, heads of courts, judges, prosecutors from several countries, as well as ambassadors and diplomats, all agreed that the Saudi judicial experience is pioneering and worthy of replication.
- Local and foreign law firms, legal experts, and a selection of lawyers actively participated in the events of the second international judicial conference. - The second international judicial conference featured real-time translation of discussions in all living languages, as well as sign language interpretation for attendees, in addition to broadcasting the events via social media channels. - The event witnessed wide participation from specialists and those interested in judicial affairs.
- A beehive of employees from the Ministry of Justice were at the highest levels of organization and meticulous follow-up, facilitating the entry and exit of participants in the conference.