- Just before the launch of the second international judicial conference, Minister of Justice Walid Al-Samaani made sure to check the seating arrangements for the conference guests and ensure their comfort.

- Minister of Justice Walid Al-Samaani toured the exhibition of the second international judicial conference before the conference began.

- Saudi Deputy Minister of Justice Dr. Najm Abdullah Al-Zaid confirmed that the digitization of the judicial sector is progressing with advanced steps.

- Ministers of Justice, heads of courts, judges, prosecutors from several countries, as well as ambassadors and diplomats, all agreed that the Saudi judicial experience is pioneering and worthy of replication.

- Local and foreign law firms, legal experts, and a selection of lawyers actively participated in the events of the second international judicial conference. - The second international judicial conference featured real-time translation of discussions in all living languages, as well as sign language interpretation for attendees, in addition to broadcasting the events via social media channels. - The event witnessed wide participation from specialists and those interested in judicial affairs.

- A beehive of employees from the Ministry of Justice were at the highest levels of organization and meticulous follow-up, facilitating the entry and exit of participants in the conference.