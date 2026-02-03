أعلن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب التوصل إلى اتفاق تجاري واسع مع الهند، يتضمن تغييرات جوهرية في ملف الطاقة والتجارة بين البلدين، في خطوة وُصفت بأنها تحول لافت في العلاقات الاقتصادية.
تفاصيل الاتفاق التجاري
كشف ترمب، الإثنين، إبرام «اتفاق تجاري» جديد مع نيودلهي عقب اتصال هاتفي مع رئيس الوزراء الهندي ناريندرا مودي، يقضي بوقف الهند شراء النفط الروسي، مع بحث تعويضه بواردات نفطية من الولايات المتحدة، وربما من فنزويلا.
بدائل الطاقة: النفط الأمريكي والفنزويلي
وأوضح ترمب أن مودي وافق على التحول بعيدًا عن النفط الروسي، مقابل زيادة مشتريات الهند من النفط الأمريكي، مع الإشارة إلى احتمال إدراج النفط الفنزويلي ضمن البدائل المطروحة.
خفض الرسوم الجمركية المتبادلة
وفي المقابل، أكد الرئيس الأمريكي أن واشنطن ستخفض الرسوم الجمركية المفروضة على الواردات الهندية من 25% إلى 18%، «تقديرًا لعلاقات الصداقة والاحترام» مع مودي، على أن تلغي الهند بدورها الرسوم المفروضة على المنتجات الأمريكية.
صفقة تتجاوز 500 مليار دولار
وشدد ترمب على أن الاتفاق يفتح الباب أمام شراء الهند سلعًا أمريكية بقيمة تتجاوز 500 مليار دولار، ما يعكس حجم الصفقة وتأثيرها المحتمل على ميزان التجارة بين البلدين.
