U.S. President Donald Trump announced a broad trade agreement with India, which includes significant changes in the energy and trade sectors between the two countries, in a move described as a remarkable shift in economic relations.

Details of the Trade Agreement

On Monday, Trump revealed the conclusion of a "new trade agreement" with New Delhi following a phone call with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which stipulates that India will stop purchasing Russian oil, while exploring compensation through oil imports from the United States, and possibly from Venezuela.

Energy Alternatives: U.S. and Venezuelan Oil

Trump clarified that Modi agreed to shift away from Russian oil in exchange for increasing India's purchases of U.S. oil, noting the possibility of including Venezuelan oil among the proposed alternatives.

Reduction of Mutual Tariffs

In return, the U.S. president confirmed that Washington will reduce tariffs imposed on Indian imports from 25% to 18%, "in appreciation of the friendship and respect" with Modi, provided that India will also eliminate tariffs on American products.

A Deal Exceeding $500 Billion

Trump emphasized that the agreement opens the door for India to purchase American goods worth over $500 billion, reflecting the size of the deal and its potential impact on the trade balance between the two countries.