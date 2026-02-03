Saudi Aramco announced today that it has successfully completed the issuance of international bonds worth 4 billion US dollars through four tranches, as part of its medium-term international bond program.

Saudi Aramco explained that the first tranche is 500 million dollars of senior bonds, maturing in 2029, with a yield of 4.0%; the second tranche is 1.5 billion dollars of senior bonds, maturing in 2031, with a yield of 4.375%; the third tranche is 1.25 billion dollars of senior bonds, maturing in 2036, with a yield of 5.0%; and the fourth tranche is 750 million dollars of senior bonds, maturing in 2056, with a yield of 6.0%. It noted that the bonds were priced on the 7th of Sha'ban 1447 AH, corresponding to January 26, 2026, and listed on the London Stock Exchange.

For his part, the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Saudi Aramco, Ziad Al-Murshed, stated that this issuance is part of the well-considered strategy that Saudi Aramco follows to improve its capital structure and enhance value creation for shareholders. He indicated that the competitive pricing achieved in this transaction reflects the ongoing confidence that global investors have in the company's financial strength and the robustness of its financial position, reaffirming Saudi Aramco's steadfast commitment to disciplined capital management and delivering sustainable long-term value for shareholders.