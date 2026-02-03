أعلنت أرامكو السعودية اليوم، أنها أكملت بنجاح عملية إصدار سندات دولية بقيمة 4 مليارات دولار أمريكي عبر أربع شرائح، وذلك من خلال برنامجها للسندات الدولية متوسطة الأجل.

وأوضحت أرامكو السعودية أن الشريحة الأولى 500 مليون دولار من سندات ذات أولوية، مستحقة في عام 2029، بعائد قدره 4.0%، والشريحة الثانية 1.5 مليار دولار من سندات ذات أولوية، مستحقة في عام 2031 بعائد قدره 4.375%، والشريحة الثالثة 1.25 مليار دولار من سندات ذات أولوية، مستحقة في عام 2036 بعائد قدره 5.0%، والشريحة الرابعة 750 مليون دولار من سندات ذات أولوية، مستحقة في عام 2056 بعائد قدره 6.0%، مشيرة إلى أنه جرى تسعير السندات في 7 شعبان 1447هـ الموافق 26 يناير 2026، وإدراجها في سوق لندن للأوراق المالية.

بدوره أفاد النائب التنفيذي للرئيس وكبير الإداريين الماليين في أرامكو السعودية زياد المرشد، أن هذا الإصدار يُعد جزءًا من الإستراتيجية المدروسة التي تتبعها أرامكو السعودية لتحسين هيكل رأس المال وتعزيز إيجاد القيمة للمساهمين، مبينًا أن التسعير التنافسي الذي جرى تحقيقه في هذه الصفقة يعكس الثقة المستمرة التي يوليها المستثمرون على المستوى العالمي للقوة المالية للشركة ومتانة مركزها المالي، مؤكدًا التزام أرامكو السعودية الراسخ بإدارة رأس المال بانضباط وتقديم قيمة مستدامة على المدى الطويل للمساهمين.