The President of the Hungarian National Assembly (Parliament), László Kövér, confirmed that the renaissance and development witnessed by the Kingdom has contributed to achieving a rapid pace of modernization across various sectors, highlighting the promising opportunities offered by Vision 2030.

He pointed out that the Kingdom's pioneering role has enhanced stability and supported peace in the region and the world.

The Chairman of the Shura Council, Sheikh Dr. Abdullah Mohammed Ibrahim Al Sheikh, held an official discussion session yesterday at the council's headquarters in Riyadh with Kövér, who is on an official visit to the Kingdom.

The Chairman of the Shura Council welcomed the President of the Hungarian Parliament and the accompanying delegation, emphasizing the importance of exchanging bilateral visits to serve mutual interests and strengthen relations between the Shura Council and the Hungarian National Assembly and the two friendly countries. He noted the developmental renaissance and prosperous progress the Kingdom is experiencing under Vision 2030 and the significant achievements realized on the ground, which have contributed to sustainable development on various fronts, enhancing the Kingdom's position regionally and internationally.

During the discussion session, ways to enhance bilateral relations between the Kingdom and Hungary were explored, particularly in the parliamentary field between the Shura Council and the Hungarian National Assembly, in addition to reviewing several topics of mutual interest.

Both sides affirmed the importance of activating the role of parliamentary friendship committees between the two councils and exchanging visits and expertise to serve the interests of the two countries and their friendly peoples.