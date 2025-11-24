أكّد رئيس الجمعية الوطنية المجرية (البرلمان) لا زولو كوفير أن ما تشهده المملكة من نهضة وتنمية ساهم في تحقيق وتيرة متسارعة من التحديث في مختلف القطاعات، منوها بالفرص الواعدة التي تقدمها رؤية 2030.

وأشار إلى أن الدور الريادي للمملكة عزّز الاستقرار ودعم السلام في المنطقة والعالم.

وعقد رئيس مجلس الشورى الشيخ الدكتور عبدالله محمد إبراهيم آل الشيخ، بمقر المجلس في الرياض، أمس، جلسة مباحثات رسمية مع كوفير الذي يقوم بزيارة رسمية إلى المملكة.

ورحّب رئيس مجلس الشورى، برئيس البرلمان المجري والوفد المرافق، مؤكداً أهمية تبادل الزيارات الثنائية بما يخدم المصالح المشتركة ويعزز العلاقات بين مجلس الشورى والجمعية الوطنية المجرية والبلدين الصديقين، منوهاً بما تعيشه المملكة من نهضة تنموية وتقدم مزدهر في ظل رؤية 2030 وما تحقق من إنجازات كبيرة على أرض الواقع، أسهمت في تحقيق تنمية مستدامة على مختلف الأصعدة عززت من مكانة المملكة إقليمياً ودولياً.

وبُحثت خلال جلسة المباحثات سُبل تعزيز العلاقات الثنائية بين المملكة والمجر، لا سيما في المجال البرلماني بين مجلس الشورى والجمعية الوطنية المجرية، إضافة إلى استعراض عدد من الموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك.

وأكد الجانبان، أهمية تفعيل دور لجان الصداقة البرلمانية بين المجلسين، وتبادل الزيارات والخبرات بما يخدم مصالح البلدين والشعبين الصديقين.