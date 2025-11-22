Under the patronage of His Royal Highness Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Ministry of Justice will begin tomorrow (Sunday) organizing the "Second International Judicial Conference" for two days in Riyadh, with the participation of a select group of experts, legal professionals, and specialists from 40 countries, to exchange knowledge and experiences in the field of judicial quality.

Minister of Justice Dr. Walid Al-Samaani expressed his gratitude to the Crown Prince and Prime Minister for his generous sponsorship of the conference, emphasizing that it reflects the unlimited support and significant interest that the judicial sector receives from the wise leadership. He considered the conference an opportunity to exchange experiences and ideas on ways to enhance judicial quality, contributing to the achievement of swift justice and improving judicial performance.

According to the conference registration program reviewed by "Okaz," the session topics have been divided over Sunday and Monday, encompassing a total of 8 main themes.



Saudi Female Experts Lead the Conference Sessions

In a scene that reflects the advanced status that Saudi women have achieved, a select group of Saudi women will lead discussion sessions featuring experts and specialists from various countries around the world. Among them are Sara bint Khalid, a lawyer and legal advisor and head of a legal firm; Dr. Manal Al-Muhimid, Associate Professor of Literature and Criticism at Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University; Jawza Al-Rasheed, Managing Partner of a legal firm; and Sara Al-Munif, a local and international legal advisor and head of the legal department at a global company.