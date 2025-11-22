تحت رعاية ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبد العزيز آل سعود، تبدأ وزارة العدل غداً (الأحد) تنظيم «المؤتمر العدلي الدولي الثاني» لمدة يومين، في مدينة الرياض بحضور نخبة من الخبراء والقانونيين والمتخصصين من 40 دولة، لتبادل المعرفة والخبرات في مجال الجودة القضائية.

ورفع وزير العدل الدكتور وليد الصمعاني الشكر لولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء على رعايته الكريمة للمؤتمر، مؤكدًا أنها تأتي امتدادًا للدعم غير المحدود والاهتمام الكبير الذي يحظى به المرفق العدلي من القيادة الحكيمة، وعدّ وزير العدل المؤتمر فرصة لتبادل الخبرات والأفكار حول سبل تعزيز الجودة القضائية؛ بما يسهم في تحقيق العدالة الناجزة ورفع كفاءة الأداء القضائي.

وبحسب برنامح التسجيل للمؤتمر الذي اطلعت عليه «عكاظ» فإن محاور الجلسات جرى تقسيمها على يومي الأحد والإثنين وتضمنت في مجملها 8 محاور رئيسة.


خبيرات سعوديات يتصدرن إدارة جلسات المؤتمر

في مشهد يعكس المكانة المتقدمة التي وصلت إليها المرأة السعودية تتولى نخبة من السعوديات قيادة جلسات حوارية يشارك فيها خبراء ومختصون من مختلف دول العالم، إذ تشارك كل من سارة بنت خالد محامية ومستشارة قانونية ورئيسة شركة قانونية، الدكتورة منال المحيميد أستاذ الأدب والنقد المشارك بجامعة الأميرة نورة، جوزة الرشيد شريك إداري لشركة قانونية، سارة المنيف مستشارة قانونية محلية ودولية ورئيسة القسم القانوني بشركة عالمية.