نيابةً عن ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، ترأس وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، اليوم (السبت)، وفد المملكة المشارك في الجلسة الافتتاحية لقمة قادة دول مجموعة العشرين (G20)، المنعقدة في مدينة جوهانسبرغ بجمهورية جنوب أفريقيا.
نيابةً عن ولي العهد.. وزير الخارجية يترأس وفد السعودية في افتتاح قمة دول مجموعة العشرين

وافتتح القمة رئيس جمهورية جنوب أفريقيا الرئيس سيريل رامافوزا الذي أكد في كلمته أهمية تعزيز التعاون المتعدد الأطراف لمواجهة التحديات الدولية الملحّة، وفي مقدمتها استقرار الاقتصاد العالمي، وأمن الطاقة والغذاء.

حضر الجلسة وزير المالية الأستاذ محمد بن عبدالله الجدعان، ومعالي نائب وزير المالية الشربا السعودي الأستاذ عبدالمحسن بن سعد الخلف.
