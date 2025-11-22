نيابةً عن ولي العهد.. وزير الخارجية يترأس وفد السعودية في افتتاح قمة دول مجموعة العشرين

On behalf of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah chaired today (Saturday) the Kingdom's delegation participating in the opening session of the G20 Leaders' Summit, held in Johannesburg, Republic of South Africa.



The summit was opened by the President of the Republic of South Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa, who emphasized in his speech the importance of enhancing multilateral cooperation to address urgent international challenges, foremost among them the stability of the global economy, and the security of energy and food.

Attending the session were Minister of Finance Mr. Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan, and His Excellency the Deputy Minister of Finance, Saudi Sherpa Mr. Abdul Mohsen bin Saad Al-Khalaf.



