The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, sent a congratulatory message to the President of Lebanon, General Joseph Aoun, on the occasion of the anniversary of his country's independence.

In his message, the King expressed his sincerest congratulations and best wishes for continued health and happiness for him, and for the government and people of Lebanon, wishing them ongoing progress and prosperity.

Additionally, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, sent a congratulatory message to the President of Lebanon, General Joseph Aoun, on the occasion of the anniversary of his country's independence.

The Crown Prince conveyed his best congratulations and sincerest wishes for abundant health and happiness for him, and for the government and people of Lebanon, wishing them further progress and prosperity.