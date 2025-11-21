The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, member of the Council of Ministers, and Climate Affairs Envoy, Adel Al-Jubeir, caused a stir on social media after his inspiring statements during the Global Misk Forum, which reflected deep humility, loyalty, and belonging to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its leadership.

In a panel discussion, Al-Jubeir spoke about the Kingdom's success in formulating the "Saudi Code" as an example of transformation and development, emphasizing that he is merely a "soldier in the army of Salman bin Abdulaziz and Mohammed bin Salman," which ignited live interaction with the audience and viewers on digital platforms.

Al-Jubeir pointed out that creativity, discipline, and seriousness are the foundations that reflect the Kingdom's image globally, and that the achievements realized are the result of the wise leadership's policies that have opened the door for youth and empowered them economically and professionally, affirming that major national transformations are not just plans on paper, but actual projects implemented with modern tools and a comprehensive strategic vision.

He added that the leadership's support for Saudi youth has made them an essential part of the development journey, stressing that these initiatives represent the cornerstone for consolidating the Kingdom's position on both regional and international levels.