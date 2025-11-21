أحدث وزير الدولة للشؤون الخارجية وعضو مجلس الوزراء ومبعوث شؤون المناخ عادل الجبير ضجة على مواقع التواصل، بعد تصريحاته الملهمة خلال منتدى مسك العالمي، والتي عكست التواضع والولاء والانتماء العميق للمملكة العربية السعودية وقيادتها.

وفي جلسة حوارية، كان الجبير قد تحدث عن نجاح المملكة في صياغة «الكود السعودي» كمثال للتحول والتنمية، مشددًا على أنه مجرد «جندي في جيش سلمان بن عبدالعزيز ومحمد بن سلمان»، ما أشعل التفاعل الحي مع الحضور والمشاهدين على المنصات الرقمية.

وأشار الجبير إلى أن الإبداع والانضباط والجدية هي الأسس التي تعكس صورة المملكة عالميًا، وأن ما تحقق من إنجازات هو ثمرة سياسات القيادة الحكيمة التي فتحت المجال أمام الشباب وتمكينهم اقتصاديًا ومهنيًا، مؤكدًا أن التحولات الوطنية الكبرى ليست مجرد خطط على الورق، بل مشاريع فعلية تُنفذ بأدوات حديثة ونظرة إستراتيجية شاملة.

وأضاف الجبير أن دعم القيادة للشباب السعودي جعلهم جزءًا أساسيًا من مسيرة التنمية، مؤكداً أن هذه المبادرات تمثل حجر الأساس لتوطيد مكانة المملكة على الصعيدين الإقليمي والدولي.