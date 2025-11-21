Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih revealed that the total investments and agreements between American and Saudi companies have reached 575 billion US dollars, which enhances this partnership and considers it one of the longest and most dynamic economic partnerships in the world.

This was during a speech he delivered at the second edition of the Saudi-American Investment Forum 2025, under the slogan "Leadership for Growth, Enhancing the Saudi-American Economic Partnership," in the American capital, Washington, D.C.

Al-Falih indicated that the total investments include 307 billion dollars announced during President Donald Trump's visit to Riyadh last May, in addition to subsequent bilateral commitments and new deals worth 267 billion dollars that were concluded at the American-Saudi Investment Forum.

The agreements represent a range of advanced deals that enhance strategic cooperation in the fields of energy, artificial intelligence, defense, space, finance, education, infrastructure, and healthcare, allowing American companies to access the Saudi market, which is one of the fastest-growing and most vibrant markets in the world, as Saudi Vision 2030 leads a broad economic transformation.

Saudi companies also benefit from the signed agreements to enhance access to American technology and ease of access to the largest market in the world, leading to a new phase of growth, as the deals contribute to the development of the economies of both the Kingdom and the United States.