كشف وزير الاستثمار المهندس خالد الفالح، أن إجمالي الاستثمارات والاتفاقيات بين الشركات الأمريكية والسعودية وصل إلى 575 مليار دولار أمريكي، مما يعزّز هذه الشراكة، وعدّها من أطول الشراكات الاقتصادية وأكثرها ديناميكية في العالم.

وذلك خلال كلمة ألقاها في منتدى الاستثمار السعودي-الأمريكي 2025 بنسخته الثانية تحت شعار «القيادة من أجل النمو، تعزيز الشراكة الاقتصادية السعودية الأمريكية»، في العاصمة الأمريكية واشنطن.

وأبان الفالح، أن إجمالي الاستثمارات يشمل 307 مليارات دولار تم الإعلان عنها خلال زيارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب للرياض في مايو الماضي، إضافة إلى التزامات ثنائية لاحقة، وصفقات جديدة بقيمة 267 مليار دولار، تم إبرامها في منتدى الاستثمار الأمريكي السعودي.

وتمثّل الاتفاقيات مجموعة من الصفقات المتطورة، التي تعزز التعاون الإستراتيجي في مجالات الطاقة، والذكاء الاصطناعي، والدفاع، والفضاء، والتمويل، والتعليم، والبنية التحتية، والرعاية الصحية، مما يتيح للشركات الأمريكية الوصول إلى السوق السعودية التي تعد من الأسواق الأسرع نمواً والأكثر حيوية في العالم، إذ تقود رؤية المملكة 2030 تحوّلاً اقتصادياً واسع النطاق.

كما تستفيد الشركات السعودية من الاتفاقيات الموقعة لتعزيز الوصول إلى التقنية الأمريكية، وسهولة الوصول إلى السوق الأمريكية الأكبر في العالم، مما يقود مرحلة جديدة من النمو، إذ تسهم الصفقات في تنمية اقتصادَيْ المملكة والولايات المتحدة.