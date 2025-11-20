عكاظ تكشف التباين بين الشباب والعائلات والمستثمرين في قرار السكن

In the wide corridors of the Cityscape exhibition, the social scene was more striking than any artistic details or visual displays. Every visitor came with a different question, a specific desire, and an expectation that reflects the Saudi community's way of thinking about housing and modern cities.

Searching for Answers

The ordinary citizen and visitor were not very concerned with terminology or presentations; they were looking for direct answers: What is the price? When is the delivery? Is financing available? They were recording notes on their phones, comparing projects, and discussing details with their families, in a scene that reflects a clear maturity in making housing decisions.

At the large models, where the idea of the "neighborhood" comes to life, visitors gathered in larger numbers than anywhere else.

The model opened a door to imagining the future: Here will be the park, there the school, and from this corridor, the children walk to their playground.

This was not a fleeting visit but rather a moment of imagination experienced by each individual: What will my day look like if I live here?

Interactive Technologies

As for the interactive technologies, they were the most vibrant point of attraction, especially for the youth. Screens displayed city movement, air quality, service distribution, and even models of smart neighborhoods. It was clear that a new generation of Saudis no longer views housing as just walls, but as an environment they live in with all its details.

Although everyone shared a curiosity, their interests were clearly varied. The youth focused on technology, modern spaces, and areas for entertainment and co-working. Families were more inclined towards stability: schools, green spaces, playgrounds for children, and a safe environment.

Investors did not pay much attention to the models; they were looking for clear numbers, return ratios, and project life cycles.

The Elderly

The elderly appeared more calm, seeking simplicity and proximity to their children.

The entire scene reveals that Saudis are not just looking for a house, but for a lifestyle that suits their aspirations and changing days.

A closer city, a smarter neighborhood, and services that respond to the needs of the residents.

With this diversity in expectations, it seems that the journey to find the "ideal housing" is no longer limited to the shape of the house, but to the experience of living inside it and around it.