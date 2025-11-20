في الممرات الواسعة لمعرض سيتي سكيب، كان المشهد الاجتماعي لافتا أكثر من أي تفاصيل فنية أو عروض بصرية. فكل زائر جاء يحمل سؤالا مختلفا، ورغبة محددة، وتوقعا يعكس طريقة تفكير المجتمع السعودي تجاه السكن والمدن الحديثة.

عكاظ تكشف التباين بين الشباب والعائلات والمستثمرين في قرار السكن

البحث عن إجابات

المواطن والزائر البسيط لم يهتم كثيرا بالمصطلحات أو العروض التقديمية، كان يبحث عن إجابات مباشرة: كم السعر؟ متى التسليم؟ وهل التمويل متاح؟ كان يسجّل الملاحظات في هاتفه، يقارن بين المشاريع، ويناقش التفاصيل مع أسرته، في مشهد يعكس نضجا واضحا في اتخاذ القرارات السكنية.

وعند المجسمات الكبيرة، حيث تتجسّد فكرة «الحي» أمام العين، احتشد الزوار بأعداد أكبر من أي مكان آخر.

كان المجسّم يفتح بابا لتخيّل المستقبل: هنا ستكون الحديقة، هناك المدرسة، ومن هذا الممر يمشي الأطفال إلى ملعبهم.

لم تكن زيارة عابرة بقدر ما كانت لحظة تخيّل يعيشها كل فرد: كيف سيبدو يومي إذا سكنت هنا؟

التقنيات التفاعلية

أما التقنيات التفاعلية، فقد كانت نقطة الجذب الأكثر حيوية، خصوصا للشباب. شاشات تعرض حركة المدينة، جودة الهواء، توزيع الخدمات، وحتى نماذج الأحياء الذكية. بدا واضحا أن جيلا جديدا من السعوديين لم يعد ينظر إلى السكن كجدران فقط، بل كبيئة يعيش داخلها بكل تفاصيلها.

ورغم أن الجميع يشتركون في الفضول، فإن اهتماماتهم كانت متباينة بشكل واضح. الشباب ركزوا على التقنية، المساحات الحديثة، ومناطق الترفيه والعمل المشترك. العائلات كان اهتمامها يميل نحو الاستقرار: مدارس، مساحات خضراء، أماكن لعب للأطفال، وبيئة آمنة.

المستثمرون لم يلتفتوا كثيرا للمجسمات؛ كانوا يبحثون عن أرقام واضحة، ونسب عوائد، ودورات حياة المشاريع.

كبار السن

كبار السن بدوا أكثر هدوءا.. يبحثون عن البساطة والقرب من أبنائهم.

المشهد بأكمله يكشف أن السعوديين لا يبحثون عن منزل فقط، بل عن نمط حياة يناسب تطلعاتهم وتغيّر أيامهم.

مدينة أقرب، حيّ أذكى، وخدمات تتفاعل مع حاجات السكان.

ومع هذا التنوع في التوقعات، يبدو أن رحلة البحث عن «السكن المثالي» لم تعد مقتصرة على شكل البيت، بل على تجربة العيش داخله وما حوله.