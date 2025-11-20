في اليوم الأخير من معرض «سيتي سكيب» العالمي بالرياض، بدت المرأة السعودية حاضرة بقوة في المشهد، لا كزائرة عابرة، بل كشريك فاعل في صياغة ملامح مستقبل السوق العقاري.
من التصميم إلى الاستثمار.. مهارة السعوديات تتوسع في فضاء التطوير العقاري

وبين مجسمات المشاريع العملاقة والحوارات المتخصصة، كانت خطواتها الواثقة تعكس تحولًا اجتماعيًا واقتصاديًا يتشكل أمام الجميع.

ظهرت المرأة كمستثمرة وصاحبة قرار، تناقش التفاصيل المالية، تقارن بين الحلول السكنية، وتفهم أبعاد التصميم العمراني كما لو أنها جزء من فريق التطوير.
وفي زوايا أخرى، كانت المعماريات السعوديات يعرضن رؤيتهن لمدن أكثر ذكاءً واستدامة، بينما تقدم مستشارات عقاريات تفسيرات مهنية للزوار الباحثين عن خيارات مناسبة.

كان حضور المرأة هنا أبعد من دور وظيفي… كان تعبيرًا عن مهارة جديدة تتسع في المجتمع بوضوح.
أما في الممرات الهادئة، فقد انعكست المشاهد الإنسانية التي تُكمل الصورة: أمّ تحمل طفلتها وهي تسأل عن مشروع يناسب حياتهما القادمة، وخريجة جامعية تتعرف للمرة الأولى على فرص العمل في القطاع العقاري، وإعلاميات ينقلن نبض المعرض بلغة ميدانية دقيقة تتجاوز البيانات الرسمية. قصص صغيرة لكنها تكشف عن علاقة جديدة بين المرأة والمدينة، بين احتياجاتها ورؤية التطوير الحضري.

لقد كان حضور المرأة السعودية جماليًا وبصريًا، وحمل روحًا مهنية واضحة. من طريقة حديثها مع المطورين، إلى تحليلاتها الهادئة في النقاشات، وقد بدا أنها تملك اليوم أدوات فهم السوق، ولا تتردد في خوض الحوار حول الأسعار، جودة الحياة، والنماذج السكنية المختلفة، في صورة مختلفة لامرأة واثقة، متصلة بالتحولات ومتطلعة إلى مستقبل أوسع.

ومع إسدال الستار على اليوم الأخير، بقي الشعور بأن «سيتي سكيب» كان نافذة واسعة لالتقاط التحولات الإيجابية الكبرى في المجتمع السعودي، ومن بين أبرز هذه التحولات، كان حضور المرأة الذي تجاوز الدور التقليدي، ليصبح جزءًا من الهوية العمرانية الجديدة، مشاركةً في رسم ملامح المدن المقبلة، ومنخرطةً في صناعة القرارات التي تشكّل مستقبل السكن وجودة الحياة.