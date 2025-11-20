من التصميم إلى الاستثمار.. مهارة السعوديات تتوسع في فضاء التطوير العقاري

On the last day of the global "Cityscape" exhibition in Riyadh, Saudi women appeared prominently in the scene, not as passing visitors, but as active partners in shaping the future of the real estate market.



Amidst the models of giant projects and specialized discussions, her confident steps reflected a social and economic transformation unfolding before everyone.

The woman emerged as an investor and decision-maker, discussing financial details, comparing housing solutions, and understanding the dimensions of urban design as if she were part of the development team.



In other corners, Saudi female architects showcased their visions for smarter and more sustainable cities, while real estate consultants provided professional explanations to visitors seeking suitable options.

The presence of women here went beyond a functional role… it was an expression of a new skill that is clearly expanding in society.



In the quiet corridors, the human scenes that complete the picture were reflected: a mother carrying her daughter while asking about a project suitable for their upcoming life, a university graduate discovering job opportunities in the real estate sector for the first time, and female journalists conveying the pulse of the exhibition in precise field language that goes beyond official data. Small stories, yet they reveal a new relationship between women and the city, between their needs and the vision for urban development.

The presence of Saudi women was aesthetic and visual, carrying a clear professional spirit. From the way she spoke with developers to her calm analyses in discussions, it seemed she possessed the tools to understand the market today, and she did not hesitate to engage in dialogue about prices, quality of life, and various housing models, presenting a different image of a confident woman, connected to transformations and looking forward to a broader future.

As the curtain fell on the last day, there remained a feeling that "Cityscape" was a wide window to capture the major positive transformations in Saudi society, among the most prominent of these transformations was the presence of women that transcended traditional roles, becoming part of the new urban identity, participating in shaping the features of upcoming cities, and engaging in the decision-making that shapes the future of housing and quality of life.