A joint statement was issued at the conclusion of the visit of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud to the United States of America. The text is as follows:

In implementation of the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and in response to a gracious invitation from President Donald Trump, President of the United States of America, and within the framework of the historical relations and strategic partnership between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States of America, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud conducted an official working visit to the United States of America from the 25th to the 26th of Jumada al-Awwal 1447 AH, corresponding to the 18th to the 19th of November 2025 AD.

The President of the United States welcomed the Crown Prince at the White House, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz conveyed the greetings of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the American President, who requested that his greetings be conveyed to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.

The Crown Prince and the President of the United States held the Saudi-American summit, where they affirmed their deep commitment to the historical friendship and strategic partnership between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States of America, and discussed ways to enhance the partnership between the two friendly countries in all fields.

Attending the Saudi-American summit were Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Energy and head of the Saudi side of the Saudi-American Strategic Economic Partnership Committee, Princess Reema bint Bandar bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the United States of America, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Minister of State, Member of the Council of Ministers, National Security Advisor Dr. Musaed bin Mohammed Al-Aiban, Minister of Commerce Dr. Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi, Minister of Finance Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan, and Governor of the Public Investment Fund Yasser bin Othman Al-Rumayyan.

From the American side, Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of the Treasury Scott Pruitt, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, Secretary of Energy Chris Wright, and Senior White House Official Suzy Wiles attended.

The Crown Prince noted the positive results achieved during the visit of the President of the United States to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in May 2025, which contributed to elevating the strategic relationship between the two friendly countries to an unprecedented historical level thanks to the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and his Excellency.

The two sides discussed the latest developments and issues of mutual interest, exchanging views on events and matters that concern both countries on regional and international fronts, and efforts to enhance aspects of the strategic partnership between the two friendly countries.

The visit also witnessed the signing of the Strategic Defense Agreement, the Strategic Partnership for Artificial Intelligence, the joint announcement of the completion of negotiations regarding cooperation in the field of civil nuclear energy, the strategic framework for cooperation in securing uranium supply chains and critical minerals, the strategic framework for facilitating procedures to accelerate Saudi investments, financial and economic partnership arrangements, arrangements related to cooperation in the financial markets sector, mutual recognition of U.S. federal vehicle safety standards, in addition to a memorandum of understanding in the field of education and training.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump also hosted a state dinner in honor of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, attended by a number of senior American officials, members of Congress, and business leaders.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz and President Donald Trump also participated in the American-Saudi Investment Forum, which witnessed the announcement of the signing of several agreements and memorandums of understanding from both sides worth approximately $270 billion.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz also held a meeting with the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Mike Johnson and met with several leaders from both the Senate and House of Representatives.

At the conclusion of the visit, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud expressed his gratitude and appreciation to President Donald Trump for the warm reception and generous hospitality extended to him and the accompanying delegation.

For his part, the American President expressed his best wishes for the health and wellness of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince, and further progress and prosperity for the Saudi people.