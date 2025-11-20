صدر بيان مشترك في ختام زيارة ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، للولايات المتحدة الأمريكية، فيما يلي نصه:

إنفاذًا لتوجيهات خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود وتلبية لدعوة كريمة من الرئيس دونالد ترمب، رئيس الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية، وفي إطار العلاقات التاريخية والشراكة الإستراتيجية بين المملكة العربية السعودية والولايات المتحدة الأمريكية، قام ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود بزيارة عمل رسمية للولايات المتحدة الأمريكية خلال المدة من 25 - 26 جمادى الأولى 1447هـ الموافق 18 - 19 نوفمبر 2025م.

واستقبل رئيس الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية ولي العهد في البيت الأبيض، ونقل الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز للرئيس الأمريكي تحيات خادم الحرمين الشريفين، فيما طلب الرئيس الأمريكي نقل تحياته إلى خادم الحرمين الشريفين.

وعقد ولي العهد ورئيس الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية القمة السعودية الأمريكية، حيث أكدا التزامهما العميق بروابط الصداقة التاريخية والشراكة الإستراتيجية بين المملكة العربية السعودية والولايات المتحدة الأمريكية، وبحثا سبل تعزيز الشراكة بين البلدين الصديقين في جميع المجالات.

حضر القمة السعودية الأمريكية، الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز وزير الطاقة رئيس الجانب السعودي للجنة الشراكة الاقتصادية الإستراتيجية السعودية الأمريكية، والأميرة ريما بنت بندر بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز سفيرة خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية، والأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله وزير الخارجية، ووزير الدولة عضو مجلس الوزراء مستشار الأمن الوطني الدكتور مساعد بن محمد العيبان، ووزير التجارة الدكتور ماجد بن عبدالله القصبي، ووزير المالية محمد بن عبدالله الجدعان، ومحافظ صندوق الاستثمارات العامة ياسر بن عثمان الرميان.

فيما حضر من الجانب الأمريكي، نائب الرئيس جي دي فانس، ووزير الخارجية ماركو روبيو، ووزير الخزانة سكوت بيسنت، ووزير الحرب بيت هيغسيث، ووزير التجارة هوارد لوتنيك، ووزير الطاقة كريس رايت، وكبيرة الإداريين بالبيت الأبيض سوزي وايلس.

ونوّه ولي العهد بما حققته زيارة رئيس الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية إلى المملكة العربية السعودية في شهر مايو 2025م، من نتائج إيجابية أسهمت في الارتقاء بالعلاقة الإستراتيجية بين البلدين الصديقين إلى مستوى تاريخي غير مسبوق بفضل قيادة خادم الحرمين الشريفين، وقيادة فخامته.

وبحث الجانبان آخر المستجدات والتطورات ذات الاهتمام المشترك، وتبادلا وجهات النظر حول الأحداث والقضايا التي تهم البلدين على الساحتين الإقليمية والدولية، وجهود تعزيز أوجه الشراكة الإستراتيجية بين البلدين الصديقين.

كما شهدت الزيارة توقيع اتفاقية الدفاع الإستراتيجي، والشراكة الإستراتيجية للذكاء الاصطناعي، والإعلان المشترك لاكتمال المفاوضات بشأن التعاون في مجال الطاقة النووية المدنية، والإطار الإستراتيجي للتعاون في تأمين سلاسل إمدادات اليورانيوم والمعادن والمغانط الدائمة والمعادن الحرجة، وإطار العمل الإستراتيجي بشأن تسهيل الإجراءات لتسريع الاستثمارات السعودية، وترتيبات الشراكة المالية والاقتصادية، والترتيبات المتعلقة بالتعاون في قطاع الأسواق المالية، والاعتراف المتبادل بالمواصفات الفيدرالية الأمريكية لسلامة المركبات، بالإضافة إلى مذكرة تفاهم في مجال التعليم والتدريب.

كما أقام الرئيس دونالد ترمب والسيدة الأولى ميلانيا ترمب حفل عشاء دولة على شرف الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء حضره عدد من كبار المسؤولين الأمريكيين، وأعضاء الكونجرس، وقادة قطاع الأعمال.

كما شارك الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء والرئيس دونالد ترمب في منتدى الاستثمار الأمريكي - السعودي الذي شهد إعلان توقيع عدد من الاتفاقيات ومذكرات التفاهم من الجانبين بقيمة تقارب 270 مليار دولار.

كما أجرى الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء لقاءً مع رئيس مجلس النواب الأمريكي مايك جونسون، والتقى عددًا من قيادات مجلسي الشيوخ والنواب الأمريكي.

وفي ختام الزيارة، أعرب الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء عن شكره وتقديره لرئيس الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية دونالد ترمب، على ما لقيه والوفد المرافق من حسن الاستقبال وكرم الضيافة.

من جانبه، عبّر الرئيس الأمريكي عن أطيب تمنياته بموفور الصحة والعافية لخادم الحرمين الشريفين ولولي العهد، والمزيد من التقدم والرقي للشعب السعودي.