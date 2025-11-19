في إطار جهود صندوق تنمية الموارد البشرية والمجلس الاستشاري لخدمات التوحد لتمكين الكفاءات الوطنية من ذوي اضطراب طيف التوحد، وتحقيق مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 في بناء مجتمع شامل يُمكّن جميع أفراده من الإسهام في مسيرة التنمية الوطنية، أبرم الصندوق والمجلس مذكرة تعاون لتأهيل وتوظيف 1,000 مواطن من ذوي اضطراب طيف التوحد.

وبحضور أمير المنطقة الشرقية الأمير سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، ورئيس المجلس الاستشاري لخدمات التوحد الأمير سعود بن عبدالعزيز بن فرحان آل سعود، وقع مذكرة التعاون نائب مدير عام الصندوق للأعمال فراس بن عبدالعزيز أبا الخيل، ونائب رئيس المجلس الدكتور سعد الشهراني، وذلك يوم (الإثنين) على هامش فعاليات مؤتمر التوحد الدولي الثاني، المقام في مدينة الظهران.

وتأتي هذه المذكرة ضمن جهود الصندوق والمجلس في تعزيز الدمج المهني والاقتصادي لأفراد اضطراب طيف التوحد في سوق العمل، بما يضمن جودة الفرص الوظيفية وملاءمتها لحاجات المستفيدين، وبما يتسق مع مستهدفات برنامج التحول الوطني في تمكين الفئات الأكثر حاجةً ورفع مشاركتها في التنمية الاقتصادية.

وبموجب المذكرة، سيعمل الطرفان على تقديم خدمات الإرشاد المهني لتنمية وتمكين الكفاءات الوطنية من أفراد طيف التوحد، وتوعيتهم حول مهارات ومتطلبات سوق العمل، إضافة إلى التعاون المشترك في تأمين فرص عمل مستدامة ونوعية، والمساهمة في تأهيل وتوعية بيئات عمل القطاع الخاص لضمان كونها بيئات دامجة ومناسبة لحاجات الموظفين من ذوي اضطراب طيف التوحد، والتأكد من جودة خدمات التدريب والتأهيل والتوظيف المقدمة للمستفيدين، وتوافقها مع أفضل الممارسات الدولية.