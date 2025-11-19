As part of the efforts of the Human Resources Development Fund and the Advisory Council for Autism Services to empower national talents with Autism Spectrum Disorder, and to achieve the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 in building an inclusive society that enables all its members to contribute to the national development journey, the Fund and the Council have signed a memorandum of cooperation to qualify and employ 1,000 citizens with Autism Spectrum Disorder.

In the presence of the Eastern Province Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz and the Chairman of the Advisory Council for Autism Services Prince Saud bin Abdulaziz bin Farhan Al Saud, the memorandum of cooperation was signed by the Deputy General Manager of the Fund for Operations, Firas bin Abdulaziz Aba Alkhail, and the Vice Chairman of the Council, Dr. Saad Al-Shahrani, on (Monday) on the sidelines of the Second International Autism Conference held in Dhahran.

This memorandum is part of the efforts of the Fund and the Council to enhance the professional and economic integration of individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder in the labor market, ensuring the quality of job opportunities and their suitability to the needs of beneficiaries, in line with the objectives of the National Transformation Program to empower the most in-need groups and increase their participation in economic development.

Under the memorandum, both parties will work to provide career guidance services to develop and empower national talents from individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder, raise their awareness about the skills and requirements of the labor market, in addition to joint cooperation in securing sustainable and quality job opportunities, and contributing to the qualification and awareness of private sector work environments to ensure they are inclusive and suitable for the needs of employees with Autism Spectrum Disorder, and to ensure the quality of training, rehabilitation, and employment services provided to beneficiaries, in accordance with international best practices.