في إطار جهود صندوق تنمية الموارد البشرية والمجلس الاستشاري لخدمات التوحد لتمكين الكفاءات الوطنية من ذوي اضطراب طيف التوحد، وتحقيق مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 في بناء مجتمع شامل يُمكّن جميع أفراده من الإسهام في مسيرة التنمية الوطنية، أبرم الصندوق والمجلس مذكرة تعاون لتأهيل وتوظيف 1,000 مواطن من ذوي اضطراب طيف التوحد.
وبحضور أمير المنطقة الشرقية الأمير سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، ورئيس المجلس الاستشاري لخدمات التوحد الأمير سعود بن عبدالعزيز بن فرحان آل سعود، وقع مذكرة التعاون نائب مدير عام الصندوق للأعمال فراس بن عبدالعزيز أبا الخيل، ونائب رئيس المجلس الدكتور سعد الشهراني، وذلك يوم (الإثنين) على هامش فعاليات مؤتمر التوحد الدولي الثاني، المقام في مدينة الظهران.
وتأتي هذه المذكرة ضمن جهود الصندوق والمجلس في تعزيز الدمج المهني والاقتصادي لأفراد اضطراب طيف التوحد في سوق العمل، بما يضمن جودة الفرص الوظيفية وملاءمتها لحاجات المستفيدين، وبما يتسق مع مستهدفات برنامج التحول الوطني في تمكين الفئات الأكثر حاجةً ورفع مشاركتها في التنمية الاقتصادية.
وبموجب المذكرة، سيعمل الطرفان على تقديم خدمات الإرشاد المهني لتنمية وتمكين الكفاءات الوطنية من أفراد طيف التوحد، وتوعيتهم حول مهارات ومتطلبات سوق العمل، إضافة إلى التعاون المشترك في تأمين فرص عمل مستدامة ونوعية، والمساهمة في تأهيل وتوعية بيئات عمل القطاع الخاص لضمان كونها بيئات دامجة ومناسبة لحاجات الموظفين من ذوي اضطراب طيف التوحد، والتأكد من جودة خدمات التدريب والتأهيل والتوظيف المقدمة للمستفيدين، وتوافقها مع أفضل الممارسات الدولية.
As part of the efforts of the Human Resources Development Fund and the Advisory Council for Autism Services to empower national talents with Autism Spectrum Disorder, and to achieve the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 in building an inclusive society that enables all its members to contribute to the national development journey, the Fund and the Council have signed a memorandum of cooperation to qualify and employ 1,000 citizens with Autism Spectrum Disorder.
In the presence of the Eastern Province Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz and the Chairman of the Advisory Council for Autism Services Prince Saud bin Abdulaziz bin Farhan Al Saud, the memorandum of cooperation was signed by the Deputy General Manager of the Fund for Operations, Firas bin Abdulaziz Aba Alkhail, and the Vice Chairman of the Council, Dr. Saad Al-Shahrani, on (Monday) on the sidelines of the Second International Autism Conference held in Dhahran.
This memorandum is part of the efforts of the Fund and the Council to enhance the professional and economic integration of individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder in the labor market, ensuring the quality of job opportunities and their suitability to the needs of beneficiaries, in line with the objectives of the National Transformation Program to empower the most in-need groups and increase their participation in economic development.
Under the memorandum, both parties will work to provide career guidance services to develop and empower national talents from individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder, raise their awareness about the skills and requirements of the labor market, in addition to joint cooperation in securing sustainable and quality job opportunities, and contributing to the qualification and awareness of private sector work environments to ensure they are inclusive and suitable for the needs of employees with Autism Spectrum Disorder, and to ensure the quality of training, rehabilitation, and employment services provided to beneficiaries, in accordance with international best practices.