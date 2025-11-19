توقّع المركز الوطني للأرصاد في تقريره عن حالة الطقس هذا اليوم (الأربعاء) استمرار تأثير الرياح النشطة المثيرة للأتربة والغبار تحد من مدى الرؤية الأفقية على مناطق الشرقية، الرياض، نجران، جازان، عسير، الباحة، مكة المكرمة، المدينة المنورة، القصيم، حائل، تبوك، الجوف، الحدود الشمالية، كما تكون الفرصة مهيأة لتكوّن السحب الرعدية الممطرة مصحوبة برياح نشطة على المرتفعات الجنوبية الغربية من المملكة، ولا يستبعد تكوّن الضباب خلال الليل وساعات الصباح الباكر على تلك المناطق والمنطقة الشرقية.

وأشار التقرير إلى أن حركة الرياح السطحية على البحر الأحمر شمالية غربية إلى شمالية شرقية على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط، وجنوبية شرقية إلى جنوبية غربية بسرعة 15 - 30 كم/ساعة تصل إلى أكثر من 40 كم/ساعة مع تكوّن السحب الرعدية الممطرة على الجزء الجنوبي، وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر ونصف يصل إلى أعلى من مترين مع تكوّن السحب الرعدية الممطرة على الجزء الجنوبي، وحالة البحر خفيف إلى متوسط الموج يصل إلى مائج مع تكوّن السحب الرعدية الممطرة على الجزء الجنوبي.

فيما ستكون حركة الرياح على الخليج العربي شمالية غربية إلى شمالية بسرعة 20 - 45 كم/ساعة، وارتفاع الموج من متر إلى مترين ونصف، وحالة البحر متوسط الموج.