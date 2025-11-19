توقّع المركز الوطني للأرصاد في تقريره عن حالة الطقس هذا اليوم (الأربعاء) استمرار تأثير الرياح النشطة المثيرة للأتربة والغبار تحد من مدى الرؤية الأفقية على مناطق الشرقية، الرياض، نجران، جازان، عسير، الباحة، مكة المكرمة، المدينة المنورة، القصيم، حائل، تبوك، الجوف، الحدود الشمالية، كما تكون الفرصة مهيأة لتكوّن السحب الرعدية الممطرة مصحوبة برياح نشطة على المرتفعات الجنوبية الغربية من المملكة، ولا يستبعد تكوّن الضباب خلال الليل وساعات الصباح الباكر على تلك المناطق والمنطقة الشرقية.
وأشار التقرير إلى أن حركة الرياح السطحية على البحر الأحمر شمالية غربية إلى شمالية شرقية على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط، وجنوبية شرقية إلى جنوبية غربية بسرعة 15 - 30 كم/ساعة تصل إلى أكثر من 40 كم/ساعة مع تكوّن السحب الرعدية الممطرة على الجزء الجنوبي، وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر ونصف يصل إلى أعلى من مترين مع تكوّن السحب الرعدية الممطرة على الجزء الجنوبي، وحالة البحر خفيف إلى متوسط الموج يصل إلى مائج مع تكوّن السحب الرعدية الممطرة على الجزء الجنوبي.
فيما ستكون حركة الرياح على الخليج العربي شمالية غربية إلى شمالية بسرعة 20 - 45 كم/ساعة، وارتفاع الموج من متر إلى مترين ونصف، وحالة البحر متوسط الموج.
The National Center of Meteorology expected in its weather report for today (Wednesday) that the effects of active winds stirring up dust and sand will continue to limit horizontal visibility in the Eastern, Riyadh, Najran, Jazan, Asir, Al-Baha, Mecca, Medina, Qassim, Hail, Tabuk, Al-Jawf, and Northern Borders regions. There is also a chance for the formation of thunderstorm clouds accompanied by active winds in the southwestern highlands of the Kingdom, and fog formation during the night and early morning hours is not ruled out in those areas and the Eastern region.
The report indicated that the surface wind movement over the Red Sea is from the northwest to the northeast in the northern and central parts, and from the southeast to the southwest at a speed of 15 - 30 km/h, reaching over 40 km/h with the formation of thunderstorm clouds in the southern part. Wave heights will range from half a meter to one and a half meters, exceeding two meters with the formation of thunderstorm clouds in the southern part, and the sea condition will be light to moderate waves, becoming choppy with the formation of thunderstorm clouds in the southern part.
Meanwhile, the wind movement over the Arabian Gulf will be from the northwest to the north at a speed of 20 - 45 km/h, with wave heights ranging from one meter to two and a half meters, and the sea condition will be moderate waves.