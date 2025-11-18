استقبل سفير جمهورية الصين الشعبية لدى المملكة تشانغ هوا في مقرّ السفارة بالرياض الشبان السعوديين أحمد ناصر العنزي، وحمود مسامح العنزي، ومبارك فريح العنزي، الذين نفّذوا عملية الإنقاذ البطولية لمهندسين صينيين احتجزتهم السيول في محافظة الشملي بمنطقة حائل.

فيديو | السفير الصيني يكرّم أبطال «سيول الشملي» ويهديهم تذاكر خاصة لزيارة الصين

وخلال اللقاء وثّق السفير في مقطع نشره على حسابه الرسمي مشاهد تكريم الشباب الثلاثة، وتقديم تذاكر سفر رسمية من السعودية إلى الصين دعوةً مفتوحة منهم لزيارة بكين «في أي وقت تسنح فيه الفرصة». وظهر الشبان يحملون بطاقات سفر رمزية كبيرة تحمل شعار KSACHN في مشهد لاقى تفاعلاً واسعًا بين السعوديين والصينيين.

السفير عبّر عن تقدير بلاده العميق لشجاعتهم، وقال إن أفعالهم «لا تُقدّر بثمن»، مؤكداً أن قصة الإنقاذ لاقت صدى واسعًا في الصين، وأنها عزّزت جسور الصداقة والتفاهم بين الشعبين.

كما التقى السفير بالمهندسين الصينيين الناجين، وأكد أن ما قام به شبان الشملي «يجسّد القيم الإنسانية والشهامة التي يتحلّى بها أبناء المملكة»، موجّهًا شكره العميق لهم ولعائلاتهم.

اللقاء، الذي انتشر على نطاق واسع، بعد انفراد عكاظ رسّخ صورة بطولية لشباب حائل، وأبرز حجم الاهتمام الرسمي والشعبي الذي حظيت به الحادثة في الصين والسعودية على حد سواء.