فيديو | السفير الصيني يكرّم أبطال «سيول الشملي» ويهديهم تذاكر خاصة لزيارة الصين

The Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to the Kingdom, Zhang Hua, received Saudi youths Ahmed Nasser Al-Anzi, Hamoud Masamah Al-Anzi, and Mubarak Farih Al-Anzi at the embassy in Riyadh, who carried out the heroic rescue operation of Chinese engineers trapped by floods in the Al-Shamli governorate in the Hail region.

During the meeting, the ambassador documented in a clip posted on his official account the scenes of honoring the three young men and presenting them with official travel tickets from Saudi Arabia to China, extending an open invitation for them to visit Beijing "at any time the opportunity arises." The young men were seen holding large symbolic travel cards bearing the KSACHN logo in a scene that received widespread interaction among Saudis and Chinese.

The ambassador expressed his country's deep appreciation for their bravery, stating that their actions "are priceless," and emphasized that the rescue story resonated widely in China, strengthening the bridges of friendship and understanding between the two peoples.

The ambassador also met with the surviving Chinese engineers and confirmed that what the young men from Al-Shamli did "embodies the humanitarian values and nobility that the people of the Kingdom possess," extending his deep gratitude to them and their families.

The meeting, which spread widely after Okaz's exclusive coverage, solidified a heroic image of the youth of Hail and highlighted the level of official and public interest that the incident received in both China and Saudi Arabia.