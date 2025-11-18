U.S. President Donald Trump welcomes Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman at the White House with an official ceremonial reception, which includes a performance by American military music bands in the South Lawn of the White House. Trump announced on Friday that his celebration of the Crown Prince is not an ordinary meeting, but a tribute to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its role in regional stability, and a tribute to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

After the official reception in the South Lawn of the White House, the U.S. President and his distinguished guest will move to the Oval Office, where they will hold discussions on several issues. Trump and the First Lady are scheduled to host a lavish dinner, with the White House informing the guests to wear black tie. CNN reported that sources at the White House said the guest list includes most of the CEOs of major American companies. CNN clarified that Trump personally contacted some of the invitees to attend the dinner. Although the visit, which was agreed upon before Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived in Washington, was officially classified as a "formal working visit," the White House decided to treat it as a "state visit." It is customary at the White House for the First Lady's office to arrange state visit dinners. The ceremonial and prestigious events will mark Trump's first state visit for one of his country's allies since he took office as president in January 2025.

White House officials stated that President Trump looks forward to welcoming the Crown Prince at the White House. Sources in Washington revealed that intensive negotiations between the Saudi and American sides continued until shortly before Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived in Washington, to expedite the final touches on the agreements that the U.S. President and the Crown Prince are set to sign in the Trump administration's Cabinet Room.

The New York Times wrote in its Monday edition that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has achieved significant changes in his country, the most important of which are the measures taken by the Crown Prince to remove legal and bureaucratic obstacles. It added that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has also made significant changes in other areas, including diversifying Saudi Arabia's economy, investing huge amounts in renewable energy, opening the country to foreign tourists, and embracing culture, entertainment, and exhibitions. The New York Times further noted that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has initiated profound transformations in the Kingdom.

Important Pivotal Moment

Commentators and columnists in Washington agreed yesterday that the talks between Trump and the Crown Prince at the White House today will enhance the longstanding cooperation between the two countries, particularly in the fields of energy and security. This will open the door to expanded cooperation in trade, technology, and nuclear energy. They predicted that today's Oval Office discussions would focus on security cooperation, technological partnerships, and the situation in the Middle East.

They stated that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman comes to Washington at an important pivotal moment as Saudi Arabia undergoes a sweeping economic transformation aimed at reducing reliance solely on oil revenues through an ambitious plan known as "Saudi Vision 2030." The Kingdom will continue to bolster its significant investments in the United States.

1000 Financial Titans at the Investment Conference

An investment conference is scheduled to be held on Wednesday at the John F. Kennedy Center, building on the understandings reached during the Future Investment Initiative conference recently held in Riyadh. It is noteworthy that U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott P. Amundson met last week in Washington with Saudi Public Investment Fund Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan, who is leading a large delegation to participate in the Kennedy Center conference. Al-Rumayyan stated in Washington last September that about 80% of the Public Investment Fund's capital is currently used within the Kingdom, while the rest is invested abroad. He added that the sovereign fund is keen to seize opportunities for joint investment with global partners, as part of a major effort to bring capital and expertise back to the Kingdom. About a thousand financial titans will participate in the Kennedy Center conference, along with all members of the ministerial delegation accompanying the Crown Prince.

Security and Prosperity

Yasmin Farouk, Director of the Gulf and Arabian Peninsula Program at the International Crisis Group, told NPR, the U.S. government radio network, yesterday that both Trump and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s interest in economic and trade relations and economic growth gives this factor an impact on the success of the Oval Office talks. She said they understand each other and speak the same language. She added that Trump and the Crown Prince speak the same language when it comes to conflicts and regional security. They want to stop wars; they want the region to move from insecurity to prosperity. The main issues of the Oval Office discussions will be the Kingdom's ambition to be a major player in the field of artificial intelligence globally. Recently, the Saudi-owned company Humain announced that Saudi Arabia aims to become the third-largest provider of artificial intelligence services in the world, after the United States and China. Fortune attributed to one of the officials in the Trump administration saying that it is likely that the Saudis will praise Trump's peace plan for the Middle East, which consists of 20 points, as a starting point for the establishment of a Palestinian state. On the other hand, Reuters considered yesterday that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's visit to Washington embodies the resilience of the historical relations between their two countries. It added that the Crown Prince is one of the most prominent leaders in Saudi Arabia's modern history. Reuters quoted Paul Salem, an expert at the Middle East Institute, as saying that despite the difficult times that have sometimes occurred, Saudi Arabia and the United States have remained committed to their relationship, which traditionally relies on energy and defense interests, to which artificial intelligence has now been added.