يستقبل الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب في البيت الأبيض ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، بمراسم تشريفية رسمية، تشمل عزفاً لفرق الموسيقى العسكرية الأمريكية في الحديقة الجنوبية للبيت الأبيض. وكان ترمب أعلن الجمعة أن احتفاءه بولي العهد ليس اجتماعاً عادياً، بل تكريم للمملكة العربية السعودية، لدورها في الاستقرار الإقليمي، وتكريم للأمير محمد بن سلمان.
وبعد الاستقبال الرسمي في الحديقة الجنوبية للبيت الأبيض، ينتقل الرئيس الأمريكي وضيفه الكبير إلى المكتب البيضاوي، وسيجريان محادثات تتناول قضايا عدة. ومن المقرر أن يقيم ترمب والسيدة الأمريكية الأولى مأدبة عشاء حاشدة، أبلغ البيت الأبيض المدعوين إليها بارتداء ربطة العنق السوداء. ونسبت شبكة «سي إن إن» إلى مصادر في البيت الأبيض قولها إن قائمة المدعوين تضم معظم الرؤساء التنفيذيين لكبريات الشركات الأمريكية. وأوضحت «سي إن إن»، أن ترمب اتصل شخصياً ببعض المدعوين لحضور المأدبة. وعلى رغم أن الزيارة التي تم الاتفاق عليها قبل وصول الأمير محمد بن سلمان، إلى واشنطن صُنّفت رسمياً باعتبارها «زيارة عمل رسمية»، إلا أن البيت الأبيض قرر التعامل معها باعتبارها «زيارة دولة». وجرت العادة في البيت الأبيض أن يتولى مكتب السيدة الأولى ترتيب مآدب زيارات الدولة. وستكون المراسم الاحتفائية والتشريفية الرفيعة أول زيارة دولة يقيمها ترمب لأحد حلفاء بلاده منذ تنصيبه رئيساً في يناير 2025.
وقال مسؤولون في البيت الأبيض، إن الرئيس ترمب يتطلع للترحيب بولي العهد في البيت الأبيض. وكشفت مصادر في واشنطن أن المفاوضات المكثفة بين الجانبين السعودي والأمريكي استمرت حتى قبيل وصول الأمير محمد بن سلمان، إلى واشنطن بقليل، للتعجيل بوضع اللمسات النهائية للاتفاقات التي من المقرر أن يوقّعها الرئيس الأمريكي وولي العهد، في قاعة مجلس وزراء إدارة ترمب.
وكتبت صحيفة «نيويورك تايمز» في عددها الصادر (الإثنين)، أن الأمير محمد بن سلمان، حقّق تغييرات كبيرة في بلاده، وأهم تلك التغييرات الإجراءات التي اتخذها ولي العهد لإزالة العراقيل القانونية والبيروقراطية. وأضافت: كما أن الأمير محمد بن سلمان، أحدث تغييرات كبيرة في جوانب أخرى، منها تنويع مصادر الاقتصاد السعودي، واستثمار أموال ضخمة في الطاقة المتجدّدة، وفتح البلاد لاستقبال السيّاح الأجانب، والإقبال على الثقافة والترفيه، والمعارض. وزادت «نيويورك تايمز» أن الأمير محمد بن سلمان، أقدم على إحداث تحوّلات عميقة في المملكة.
لحظة مفصلية مهمة
أجمع المعلقون وكُتّاب الأعمدة في واشنطن، أمس، على أن محادثات ترمب وولي العهد، في البيت الأبيض اليوم ستعزز التعاون العريق بين البلدين، خصوصاً في مجالات الطاقة، والأمن. وسيفتح ذلك الباب أمام تعاون موسع في التجارة، والتكنولوجيا، والطاقة النووية. ورجّحوا أن تتركز محادثات المكتب البيضاوي اليوم على التعاون الأمني، والشراكات التكنولوجية، والأوضاع في منطقة الشرق الأوسط.
وقالوا: إن الأمير محمد بن سلمان يأتي إلى واشنطن في لحظة مفصلية مهمة تشهد فيها السعودية تحوّلاً اقتصادياً كاسحاً يهدف لتقليص الاعتماد على مداخيل النفط وحدها، من خلال خطة طموحة تُعرف بـ«رؤية السعودية 2030». وستواصل المملكة تعزيز استثماراتها الكبيرة في الولايات المتحدة.
1000 قطب مالي في المؤتمر الاستثماري
من المقرر أن يُقام (الأربعاء)، في مركز جون كينيدي، مؤتمر استثماري للبناء على ما تم التوصل إليه من تفاهمات خلال مؤتمر مبادرة مستقبل الاستثمار الذي عُقد في الرياض أخيراً. ويذكر أن وزير الخزانة الأمريكي سكوت بسنت التقى الأسبوع الماضي في واشنطن محافظ صندوق الاستثمارات السعودي ياسر الرميان، الذي يقود وفداً كبيراً للمشاركة في مؤتمر مركز كينيدي. وكان الرميان قال في واشنطن خلال سبتمبر الماضي إن نحو 80% من رساميل صندوق الاستثمارات العامة تستخدم حالياً داخل المملكة، بينما تستثمر البقية في الخارج. وأضاف الرميان أن الصندوق السيادي حريص على اغتنام فرص الاستثمار المشترك مع شركاء عالميين، في سياق مسعى كبير لإعادة رأس المال والخبرة للمملكة. وسيشارك نحو ألف قطب مالي في مؤتمر مركز كينيدي، وجميع أعضاء الوفد الوزاري المرافق لولي العهد.
الأمن والازدهار
قالت مديرة برنامج الخليج والجزيرة العربية في مجموعة الأزمات الدولية ياسمين فاروق لشبكة إذاعة NPR الحكومية الأمريكية، أمس، إن اهتمام كل من ترمب والأمير محمد بن سلمان، بالعلاقات الاقتصادية والتجارية والنمو الاقتصادي يجعل لهذا العامل تأثيراً في إنجاح محادثات المكتب البيضاوي. وقالت: إنهما يفهمان بعضهما، يتحدثان اللغة نفسها. وزادت أن ترمب وولي العهد يتحدثان اللغة نفسها حين يتعلق الأمر بالنزاعات والأمن الإقليمي. فهما يريدان وقف الحروب، يريدان للمنطقة أن تتحرك من انعدام الأمن إلى الازدهار. وستكون أبرز قضايا محادثات المكتب البيضاوي طموح المملكة إلى أن تكون لاعباً رئيسياً في مجال الذكاء الاصطناعي على مستوى العالم. وكانت شركة هيوماين المملوكة لصندوق الثروة السيادية السعودي أعلنت أخيراً أن السعودية تهدف لأن تصبح ثالث أكبر مُزَوِّد في العالم بخدمات الذكاء الاصطناعي، بعد الولايات المتحدة والصين. ونسبت «فورتشن» إلى أحد المسؤولين في إدارة ترمب قوله إن الأرجح أن يثني السعوديون على خطة ترمب للسلام في الشرق الأوسط، التي تتكوّن من 20 نقطة، باعتبارها نقطة البداية لقيام دولة فلسطينية. ومن ناحية أخرى، اعتبرت رويترز أمس زيارة الأمير محمد بن سلمان، لواشنطن تجسّد صمود العلاقات التاريخية بين بلديهما. وأضافت أن ولي العهد يعد أبرز قادة السعودية في تاريخها الحديث. ونسبت رويترز إلى الخبير بمعهد الشرق الأوسط بول سالم قوله، إنه على رغم الأوقات الصعبة التي مرت أحياناً، إلا أن السعودية والولايات المتحدة ظلتا متمسكتين بعلاقتهما، التي تقوم تقليدياً على مصالح الطاقة، والدفاع، وأُضيف إليهما الذكاء الاصطناعي.
U.S. President Donald Trump welcomes Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman at the White House with an official ceremonial reception, which includes a performance by American military music bands in the South Lawn of the White House. Trump announced on Friday that his celebration of the Crown Prince is not an ordinary meeting, but a tribute to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its role in regional stability, and a tribute to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
After the official reception in the South Lawn of the White House, the U.S. President and his distinguished guest will move to the Oval Office, where they will hold discussions on several issues. Trump and the First Lady are scheduled to host a lavish dinner, with the White House informing the guests to wear black tie. CNN reported that sources at the White House said the guest list includes most of the CEOs of major American companies. CNN clarified that Trump personally contacted some of the invitees to attend the dinner. Although the visit, which was agreed upon before Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived in Washington, was officially classified as a "formal working visit," the White House decided to treat it as a "state visit." It is customary at the White House for the First Lady's office to arrange state visit dinners. The ceremonial and prestigious events will mark Trump's first state visit for one of his country's allies since he took office as president in January 2025.
White House officials stated that President Trump looks forward to welcoming the Crown Prince at the White House. Sources in Washington revealed that intensive negotiations between the Saudi and American sides continued until shortly before Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived in Washington, to expedite the final touches on the agreements that the U.S. President and the Crown Prince are set to sign in the Trump administration's Cabinet Room.
The New York Times wrote in its Monday edition that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has achieved significant changes in his country, the most important of which are the measures taken by the Crown Prince to remove legal and bureaucratic obstacles. It added that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has also made significant changes in other areas, including diversifying Saudi Arabia's economy, investing huge amounts in renewable energy, opening the country to foreign tourists, and embracing culture, entertainment, and exhibitions. The New York Times further noted that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has initiated profound transformations in the Kingdom.
Important Pivotal Moment
Commentators and columnists in Washington agreed yesterday that the talks between Trump and the Crown Prince at the White House today will enhance the longstanding cooperation between the two countries, particularly in the fields of energy and security. This will open the door to expanded cooperation in trade, technology, and nuclear energy. They predicted that today's Oval Office discussions would focus on security cooperation, technological partnerships, and the situation in the Middle East.
They stated that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman comes to Washington at an important pivotal moment as Saudi Arabia undergoes a sweeping economic transformation aimed at reducing reliance solely on oil revenues through an ambitious plan known as "Saudi Vision 2030." The Kingdom will continue to bolster its significant investments in the United States.
1000 Financial Titans at the Investment Conference
An investment conference is scheduled to be held on Wednesday at the John F. Kennedy Center, building on the understandings reached during the Future Investment Initiative conference recently held in Riyadh. It is noteworthy that U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott P. Amundson met last week in Washington with Saudi Public Investment Fund Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan, who is leading a large delegation to participate in the Kennedy Center conference. Al-Rumayyan stated in Washington last September that about 80% of the Public Investment Fund's capital is currently used within the Kingdom, while the rest is invested abroad. He added that the sovereign fund is keen to seize opportunities for joint investment with global partners, as part of a major effort to bring capital and expertise back to the Kingdom. About a thousand financial titans will participate in the Kennedy Center conference, along with all members of the ministerial delegation accompanying the Crown Prince.
Security and Prosperity
Yasmin Farouk, Director of the Gulf and Arabian Peninsula Program at the International Crisis Group, told NPR, the U.S. government radio network, yesterday that both Trump and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s interest in economic and trade relations and economic growth gives this factor an impact on the success of the Oval Office talks. She said they understand each other and speak the same language. She added that Trump and the Crown Prince speak the same language when it comes to conflicts and regional security. They want to stop wars; they want the region to move from insecurity to prosperity. The main issues of the Oval Office discussions will be the Kingdom's ambition to be a major player in the field of artificial intelligence globally. Recently, the Saudi-owned company Humain announced that Saudi Arabia aims to become the third-largest provider of artificial intelligence services in the world, after the United States and China. Fortune attributed to one of the officials in the Trump administration saying that it is likely that the Saudis will praise Trump's peace plan for the Middle East, which consists of 20 points, as a starting point for the establishment of a Palestinian state. On the other hand, Reuters considered yesterday that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's visit to Washington embodies the resilience of the historical relations between their two countries. It added that the Crown Prince is one of the most prominent leaders in Saudi Arabia's modern history. Reuters quoted Paul Salem, an expert at the Middle East Institute, as saying that despite the difficult times that have sometimes occurred, Saudi Arabia and the United States have remained committed to their relationship, which traditionally relies on energy and defense interests, to which artificial intelligence has now been added.