يستقبل الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب في البيت الأبيض ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، بمراسم تشريفية رسمية، تشمل عزفاً لفرق الموسيقى العسكرية الأمريكية في الحديقة الجنوبية للبيت الأبيض. وكان ترمب أعلن الجمعة أن احتفاءه بولي العهد ليس اجتماعاً عادياً، بل تكريم للمملكة العربية السعودية، لدورها في الاستقرار الإقليمي، وتكريم للأمير محمد بن سلمان.

وبعد الاستقبال الرسمي في الحديقة الجنوبية للبيت الأبيض، ينتقل الرئيس الأمريكي وضيفه الكبير إلى المكتب البيضاوي، وسيجريان محادثات تتناول قضايا عدة. ومن المقرر أن يقيم ترمب والسيدة الأمريكية الأولى مأدبة عشاء حاشدة، أبلغ البيت الأبيض المدعوين إليها بارتداء ربطة العنق السوداء. ونسبت شبكة «سي إن إن» إلى مصادر في البيت الأبيض قولها إن قائمة المدعوين تضم معظم الرؤساء التنفيذيين لكبريات الشركات الأمريكية. وأوضحت «سي إن إن»، أن ترمب اتصل شخصياً ببعض المدعوين لحضور المأدبة. وعلى رغم أن الزيارة التي تم الاتفاق عليها قبل وصول الأمير محمد بن سلمان، إلى واشنطن صُنّفت رسمياً باعتبارها «زيارة عمل رسمية»، إلا أن البيت الأبيض قرر التعامل معها باعتبارها «زيارة دولة». وجرت العادة في البيت الأبيض أن يتولى مكتب السيدة الأولى ترتيب مآدب زيارات الدولة. وستكون المراسم الاحتفائية والتشريفية الرفيعة أول زيارة دولة يقيمها ترمب لأحد حلفاء بلاده منذ تنصيبه رئيساً في يناير 2025.

وقال مسؤولون في البيت الأبيض، إن الرئيس ترمب يتطلع للترحيب بولي العهد في البيت الأبيض. وكشفت مصادر في واشنطن أن المفاوضات المكثفة بين الجانبين السعودي والأمريكي استمرت حتى قبيل وصول الأمير محمد بن سلمان، إلى واشنطن بقليل، للتعجيل بوضع اللمسات النهائية للاتفاقات التي من المقرر أن يوقّعها الرئيس الأمريكي وولي العهد، في قاعة مجلس وزراء إدارة ترمب.

وكتبت صحيفة «نيويورك تايمز» في عددها الصادر (الإثنين)، أن الأمير محمد بن سلمان، حقّق تغييرات كبيرة في بلاده، وأهم تلك التغييرات الإجراءات التي اتخذها ولي العهد لإزالة العراقيل القانونية والبيروقراطية. وأضافت: كما أن الأمير محمد بن سلمان، أحدث تغييرات كبيرة في جوانب أخرى، منها تنويع مصادر الاقتصاد السعودي، واستثمار أموال ضخمة في الطاقة المتجدّدة، وفتح البلاد لاستقبال السيّاح الأجانب، والإقبال على الثقافة والترفيه، والمعارض. وزادت «نيويورك تايمز» أن الأمير محمد بن سلمان، أقدم على إحداث تحوّلات عميقة في المملكة.

لحظة مفصلية مهمة

أجمع المعلقون وكُتّاب الأعمدة في واشنطن، أمس، على أن محادثات ترمب وولي العهد، في البيت الأبيض اليوم ستعزز التعاون العريق بين البلدين، خصوصاً في مجالات الطاقة، والأمن. وسيفتح ذلك الباب أمام تعاون موسع في التجارة، والتكنولوجيا، والطاقة النووية. ورجّحوا أن تتركز محادثات المكتب البيضاوي اليوم على التعاون الأمني، والشراكات التكنولوجية، والأوضاع في منطقة الشرق الأوسط.

وقالوا: إن الأمير محمد بن سلمان يأتي إلى واشنطن في لحظة مفصلية مهمة تشهد فيها السعودية تحوّلاً اقتصادياً كاسحاً يهدف لتقليص الاعتماد على مداخيل النفط وحدها، من خلال خطة طموحة تُعرف بـ«رؤية السعودية 2030». وستواصل المملكة تعزيز استثماراتها الكبيرة في الولايات المتحدة.

1000 قطب مالي في المؤتمر الاستثماري

من المقرر أن يُقام (الأربعاء)، في مركز جون كينيدي، مؤتمر استثماري للبناء على ما تم التوصل إليه من تفاهمات خلال مؤتمر مبادرة مستقبل الاستثمار الذي عُقد في الرياض أخيراً. ويذكر أن وزير الخزانة الأمريكي سكوت بسنت التقى الأسبوع الماضي في واشنطن محافظ صندوق الاستثمارات السعودي ياسر الرميان، الذي يقود وفداً كبيراً للمشاركة في مؤتمر مركز كينيدي. وكان الرميان قال في واشنطن خلال سبتمبر الماضي إن نحو 80% من رساميل صندوق الاستثمارات العامة تستخدم حالياً داخل المملكة، بينما تستثمر البقية في الخارج. وأضاف الرميان أن الصندوق السيادي حريص على اغتنام فرص الاستثمار المشترك مع شركاء عالميين، في سياق مسعى كبير لإعادة رأس المال والخبرة للمملكة. وسيشارك نحو ألف قطب مالي في مؤتمر مركز كينيدي، وجميع أعضاء الوفد الوزاري المرافق لولي العهد.

الأمن والازدهار

قالت مديرة برنامج الخليج والجزيرة العربية في مجموعة الأزمات الدولية ياسمين فاروق لشبكة إذاعة NPR الحكومية الأمريكية، أمس، إن اهتمام كل من ترمب والأمير محمد بن سلمان، بالعلاقات الاقتصادية والتجارية والنمو الاقتصادي يجعل لهذا العامل تأثيراً في إنجاح محادثات المكتب البيضاوي. وقالت: إنهما يفهمان بعضهما، يتحدثان اللغة نفسها. وزادت أن ترمب وولي العهد يتحدثان اللغة نفسها حين يتعلق الأمر بالنزاعات والأمن الإقليمي. فهما يريدان وقف الحروب، يريدان للمنطقة أن تتحرك من انعدام الأمن إلى الازدهار. وستكون أبرز قضايا محادثات المكتب البيضاوي طموح المملكة إلى أن تكون لاعباً رئيسياً في مجال الذكاء الاصطناعي على مستوى العالم. وكانت شركة هيوماين المملوكة لصندوق الثروة السيادية السعودي أعلنت أخيراً أن السعودية تهدف لأن تصبح ثالث أكبر مُزَوِّد في العالم بخدمات الذكاء الاصطناعي، بعد الولايات المتحدة والصين. ونسبت «فورتشن» إلى أحد المسؤولين في إدارة ترمب قوله إن الأرجح أن يثني السعوديون على خطة ترمب للسلام في الشرق الأوسط، التي تتكوّن من 20 نقطة، باعتبارها نقطة البداية لقيام دولة فلسطينية. ومن ناحية أخرى، اعتبرت رويترز أمس زيارة الأمير محمد بن سلمان، لواشنطن تجسّد صمود العلاقات التاريخية بين بلديهما. وأضافت أن ولي العهد يعد أبرز قادة السعودية في تاريخها الحديث. ونسبت رويترز إلى الخبير بمعهد الشرق الأوسط بول سالم قوله، إنه على رغم الأوقات الصعبة التي مرت أحياناً، إلا أن السعودية والولايات المتحدة ظلتا متمسكتين بعلاقتهما، التي تقوم تقليدياً على مصالح الطاقة، والدفاع، وأُضيف إليهما الذكاء الاصطناعي.