ألقى الأمين العام لرابطة العالم الإسلامي، رئيس هيئة علماء المسلمين، الشيخ الدكتور محمد بن عبدالكريم العيسى، محاضرةً بقاعة المحاضرات في «قصر الحمراء» بمدينة غرناطة، عنوانها: «تجارب وآراء في دبلوماسية الحوار للحدّ من مخاطر الصدام والانقسام بين الأمم والشعوب بعد ميثاق الأمم المتحدة». وشهرت المحاضرة حضور كلٍّ من رئيس جمعية «قصر الحمراء»، وعضو مجلس الشيوخ الإسباني الممثل لغرناطة، وعددٍ من الأكاديميين والمفكرين والمهتمين. وتعد الاستضافة الأولى من نوعها في التاريخ المعاصر لشخصيةٍ مسلمة.


وشدّد في المحاضرة على الدور المحوري للحوار في منع الصراعات والانقسامات بين الأمم والشعوب، مؤكّداً أن الحوار يمثِّل مرتكَزاً رئيسياً في قضايا عالمنا، بوصفه الأسلوب الحضاري للتبادل.


وتطرّق الدكتور العيسى إلى طبيعة الحوار وماهيته، وإلى جانب من السمات التي ينبغي أن يتّصف بها الحوار الجادّ لتحقيق أهدافه، منوِّهاً في هذا السياق إلى أن الحوار الفعّال هو بداية «السلام الوقائي» الذي يُجنب العالم الحروب والدمار، ومن ثَمّ فإنه ليس مجرد خيار نُفضله أو لا نفضله، وإنما هو الملجأ الحصري الذي يلتقي فيه حكماء العالم وبمعنى آخر: هو فن التعامل مع الآخرين بأسلوب يتحول فيه سوء الفهم والصراع حول المصالح إلى حاضنة ذات أسس مشتركة يتسامح ويتقارب فيها الجميع، ومن هنا نقول: بأن الصراعات لا تبدأ باختلاف المواقف والآراء وإنما بالبعد عن بعض ومن ثم حصول القلق وتسلل الروايات الخاطئة.


تلا المحاضرة حوارٌ مع العيسى حول عددٍ من القضايا ذات الصلة بموضوعها.