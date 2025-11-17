The Secretary-General of the Muslim World League, President of the Association of Muslim Scholars, Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, delivered a lecture in the lecture hall at the "Alhambra" Palace in Granada, titled: "Experiences and Opinions in Dialogue Diplomacy to Mitigate the Risks of Conflict and Division Among Nations and Peoples After the United Nations Charter." The lecture was attended by the President of the "Alhambra" Association, a member of the Spanish Senate representing Granada, and a number of academics, thinkers, and interested parties. This marks the first such hosting in contemporary history of a Muslim figure.



He emphasized in the lecture the pivotal role of dialogue in preventing conflicts and divisions among nations and peoples, affirming that dialogue represents a central pillar in the issues of our world, as it is the civilized method of exchange.



Dr. Al-Issa addressed the nature and essence of dialogue, as well as some characteristics that serious dialogue should embody to achieve its goals, noting in this context that effective dialogue is the beginning of "preventive peace" that spares the world from wars and destruction. Therefore, it is not merely an option we prefer or do not prefer, but rather it is the exclusive refuge where the wise of the world meet. In other words, it is the art of dealing with others in a manner that transforms misunderstanding and conflict over interests into a nurturing ground with common foundations where everyone can tolerate and come closer together. From here, we say that conflicts do not begin with differing positions and opinions but rather with distancing from one another, leading to anxiety and the infiltration of false narratives.



Following the lecture, there was a dialogue with Al-Issa regarding several issues related to its topic.