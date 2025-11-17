فصل جديد تكتبه وزارة العدل في المؤتمر العدلي الدولي الثاني الذي يلتئم في الرياض بعد أن سطرت نجاحا أثنى عليه جميع من شارك وحضر المؤتمر الأول.
وما بين المؤتمر الأول الذي عقد في مارس 2023 والمؤتمر المزمع إقامته في 23-24 نوفمبر الجاري انقضت نحو 990 يوما كانت ورش العمل والتخطيط والتأهب والاستعداد يسير على قدم وساق، يسطر النجاح تلو النجاح.
عندما عُقد المؤتمر العدلي الأول تحت شعار: «نُيَسّر الوصول للعدالة بتقنيات رقمية»، بمشاركة أكثر من 30 دولة، وبحضور نحو أربعة آلاف مشارك و50 متحدثاً عقدت خلالها الجلسات لتبادل الخبرات، واستعراض التجارب الدولية، والتركيز على التحول الرقمي والذكاء الاصطناعي في العدالة.
وبعد أن تحققت الأهداف الرئيسية في تعزيز الوعي بإمكانات التحول الرقمي والذكاء الاصطناعي في المنظومة العدلية وتسهيل الوصول للعدالة، وتحسين جودة الخدمات في القطاعات القضائية، إضافة إلى تعزيز التعاون الدولي العدلي، ونقل التجارب والممارسات الفضلى بين الدول.. تبدأ وزارة العدل الفصل الثاني من قصة النجاح في المؤتمر العدلي الثاني.
وأجمعت المحاميات منال الحارثي، ونسرين الغامدي، وعبير دغريري، وسندس ياسين العسل، والمحامون أشرف السراج، ونبيل ملحان، وحكم الحكمي، أن وجود نخبة من الخبراء والقانونيين من 40 دولة، يهدف إلى تبادل المعرفة والخبرات في مجال الجودة القضائية، لا سيما أن المؤتمر يجمع ممثلين وخبراء لمناقشة وتقييم أهم المحاور المتعلقة بالجودة القضائية كركيزة مهمة وأساسية في تحسين مخرجات العمل القضائي. وقالوا إن التطور المذهل في منظومة العمل القضائي بالسعودية أصبح مغريا للكثير من الدول التي تسعى لاستنساخ ونقل التجربة والاستفادة منها وصولا إلى جودة قضائية بمخرجات فائقة الجودة.
A new chapter is being written by the Ministry of Justice at the Second International Judicial Conference, which is taking place in Riyadh after the success of the first conference, praised by all who participated and attended.
Between the first conference held in March 2023 and the upcoming conference scheduled for November 23-24, nearly 990 days have passed, during which workshops, planning, preparation, and readiness have been in full swing, marking success after success.
When the first judicial conference was held under the slogan: "Facilitating Access to Justice through Digital Technologies," with the participation of more than 30 countries and the attendance of about four thousand participants and 50 speakers, sessions were held to exchange experiences, showcase international practices, and focus on digital transformation and artificial intelligence in justice.
After achieving the main objectives of raising awareness of the potentials of digital transformation and artificial intelligence in the judicial system, facilitating access to justice, and improving the quality of services in judicial sectors, in addition to enhancing international judicial cooperation and sharing best practices among countries... the Ministry of Justice begins the second chapter of the success story at the Second Judicial Conference.
Lawyers Manal Al-Harithi, Nasreen Al-Ghamdi, Abeer Daghriri, and Sundus Yassin Al-Asal, along with lawyers Ashraf Al-Saraj, Nabil Malhan, and Hakem Al-Hakami, agreed that the presence of a select group of experts and legal professionals from 40 countries aims to exchange knowledge and experiences in the field of judicial quality, especially since the conference gathers representatives and experts to discuss and evaluate the most important axes related to judicial quality as an important and fundamental pillar in improving the outcomes of judicial work. They stated that the remarkable development in the judicial system in Saudi Arabia has become attractive to many countries seeking to replicate and benefit from this experience, aiming for judicial quality with outstanding outcomes.