A new chapter is being written by the Ministry of Justice at the Second International Judicial Conference, which is taking place in Riyadh after the success of the first conference, praised by all who participated and attended.



Between the first conference held in March 2023 and the upcoming conference scheduled for November 23-24, nearly 990 days have passed, during which workshops, planning, preparation, and readiness have been in full swing, marking success after success.



When the first judicial conference was held under the slogan: "Facilitating Access to Justice through Digital Technologies," with the participation of more than 30 countries and the attendance of about four thousand participants and 50 speakers, sessions were held to exchange experiences, showcase international practices, and focus on digital transformation and artificial intelligence in justice.



After achieving the main objectives of raising awareness of the potentials of digital transformation and artificial intelligence in the judicial system, facilitating access to justice, and improving the quality of services in judicial sectors, in addition to enhancing international judicial cooperation and sharing best practices among countries... the Ministry of Justice begins the second chapter of the success story at the Second Judicial Conference.



Lawyers Manal Al-Harithi, Nasreen Al-Ghamdi, Abeer Daghriri, and Sundus Yassin Al-Asal, along with lawyers Ashraf Al-Saraj, Nabil Malhan, and Hakem Al-Hakami, agreed that the presence of a select group of experts and legal professionals from 40 countries aims to exchange knowledge and experiences in the field of judicial quality, especially since the conference gathers representatives and experts to discuss and evaluate the most important axes related to judicial quality as an important and fundamental pillar in improving the outcomes of judicial work. They stated that the remarkable development in the judicial system in Saudi Arabia has become attractive to many countries seeking to replicate and benefit from this experience, aiming for judicial quality with outstanding outcomes.