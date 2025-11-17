فصل جديد تكتبه وزارة العدل في المؤتمر العدلي الدولي الثاني الذي يلتئم في الرياض بعد أن سطرت نجاحا أثنى عليه جميع من شارك وحضر المؤتمر الأول.


وما بين المؤتمر الأول الذي عقد في مارس 2023 والمؤتمر المزمع إقامته في 23-24 نوفمبر الجاري انقضت نحو 990 يوما كانت ورش العمل والتخطيط والتأهب والاستعداد يسير على قدم وساق، يسطر النجاح تلو النجاح.


عندما عُقد المؤتمر العدلي الأول تحت شعار: «نُيَسّر الوصول للعدالة بتقنيات رقمية»، بمشاركة أكثر من 30 دولة، وبحضور نحو أربعة آلاف مشارك و50 متحدثاً عقدت خلالها الجلسات لتبادل الخبرات، واستعراض التجارب الدولية، والتركيز على التحول الرقمي والذكاء الاصطناعي في العدالة.


وبعد أن تحققت الأهداف الرئيسية في تعزيز الوعي بإمكانات التحول الرقمي والذكاء الاصطناعي في المنظومة العدلية وتسهيل الوصول للعدالة، وتحسين جودة الخدمات في القطاعات القضائية، إضافة إلى تعزيز التعاون الدولي العدلي، ونقل التجارب والممارسات الفضلى بين الدول.. تبدأ وزارة العدل الفصل الثاني من قصة النجاح في المؤتمر العدلي الثاني.


وأجمعت المحاميات منال الحارثي، ونسرين الغامدي، وعبير دغريري، وسندس ياسين العسل، والمحامون أشرف السراج، ونبيل ملحان، وحكم الحكمي، أن وجود نخبة من الخبراء والقانونيين من 40 دولة، يهدف إلى تبادل المعرفة والخبرات في مجال الجودة القضائية، لا سيما أن المؤتمر يجمع ممثلين وخبراء لمناقشة وتقييم أهم المحاور المتعلقة بالجودة القضائية كركيزة مهمة وأساسية في تحسين مخرجات العمل القضائي. وقالوا إن التطور المذهل في منظومة العمل القضائي بالسعودية أصبح مغريا للكثير من الدول التي تسعى لاستنساخ ونقل التجربة والاستفادة منها وصولا إلى جودة قضائية بمخرجات فائقة الجودة.