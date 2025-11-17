The Prince of the Eastern Province, Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, today (Monday) inaugurated the second edition of the International Autism Conference and Exhibition, which is being held from November 17-19 under the slogan "A Step Towards Empowerment," at the Dhahran International Exhibitions (Dhahran Expo), with extensive local and international participation aimed at exchanging experiences and showcasing the latest research, technologies, and global practices in the field of autism. The celebration witnessed the signing of a memorandum of cooperation to employ 1,000 individuals with autism spectrum disorder.

The Prince of the Eastern Province praised the services provided by charitable organizations concerned with supporting and assisting autism patients, in accordance with the directives of the leadership, which places great importance on the third sector and provides all necessary support to enable it to achieve its goals in serving beneficiaries. He highlighted the achievements made in the fields of awareness, rehabilitation, and direct services provided to beneficiaries, emphasizing the importance of continuing these efforts in line with the aspirations of the leadership and contributing to improving the lives of beneficiaries.

The Prince of the Eastern Province noted that the Kingdom has occupied a leading position among the countries most concerned with and caring for autism patients, giving them special attention. The efforts of all relevant state entities have combined with the efforts of social institutions and community members to serve this cherished group.

The Prince of the Eastern Province witnessed the signing of a strategic cooperation memorandum between the Advisory Council for Autism Services and the Human Resources Development Fund (Hadaf), aimed at launching a pioneering national initiative titled "Employing 1,000 Individuals with Autism," which aims to enable 1,000 individuals with autism spectrum disorder to obtain sustainable and quality job opportunities as part of a phased action plan.

It is worth noting that the conference is the largest event in the field of autism spectrum disorder in the region, featuring participation from over 100 exhibitors representing more than 30 participating countries, in addition to 100 speakers, including doctors, specialists, and experts in this field from within the Kingdom and abroad.