رعى أمير المنطقة الشرقية الأمير سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، اليوم (الإثنين)، حفل انطلاق فعاليات مؤتمر ومعرض التوحد الدولي في نسخته الثانية الذي يقام خلال الفترة من 17–19 نوفمبر الجاري، تحت شعار «خطوة نحو التمكين»، وذلك في معارض الظهران الدولية (الظهران إكسبو)، بمشاركة محلية ودولية واسعة؛ بهدف تبادل الخبرات واستعراض أحدث الأبحاث والتقنيات والتجارب العالمية في مجال التوحد. وشهد الاحتفال توقيع مذكرة تعاون لتوظيف 1000 فرد من ذوي اضطراب طيف التوحد.

وثمن أمير المنطقة الشرقية ما تقدمه الجمعيات الخيرية المعنية بدعم ومساندة مرضى التوحّد من خدمات للمستفيدين وفق توجيهات القيادة، التي تولي اهتماما بالغا بالقطاع الثالث وتقدم له كل مساندة ودعم لتمكينه من تحقيق أهدافه في خدمة المستفيدين، منوها بما تحقق من إنجازات في مجالات التوعية، والتأهيل، والخدمات المباشرة المقدمة للمستفيدين، مؤكدا أهمية استمرار هذه الجهود بما يواكب تطلعات القيادة، ويساهم في تجويد حياة المستفيدين.

وأشار أمير المنطقة الشرقية إلى أن المملكة احتلت مكانة متقدمة بين دول العالم الأكثر اهتماما ورعاية لمرضى التوحّد، وأولتهم عناية خاصة، كما تضافرت جهود كافة الجهات المعنية بالدولة مع جهود المؤسسات الاجتماعية وأفراد المجتمع من أجل خدمة هذه الفئة العزيزة.

وشهد أمير المنطقة الشرقية توقيع مذكرة تعاون إستراتيجية بين المجلس الاستشاري لخدمات التوحد وصندوق تنمية الموارد البشرية (هدف)، وذلك لتدشين مبادرة وطنية رائدة بعنوان «توظيف ألف توحدي»، وتهدف المبادرة إلى تمكين 1000 فرد من ذوي اضطراب طيف التوحد من الحصول على فرص عمل مستدامة ونوعية ضمن خطة عمل مرحلية.

يذكر أن المؤتمر يُعد الحدث الأكبر في مجال اضطراب طيف التوحد على مستوى المنطقة، إذ يشهد مشاركة أكثر من 100 عارض، يمثلون أكثر من 30 دولة مشاركة، إضافة إلى 100 متحدث من الأطباء والمختصين والخبراء في هذا المجال من داخل المملكة وخارجها.