تمكَّنت القوات الخاصة للأمن البيئي، وهي تؤدي مهماتها في تنفيذ نظام البيئة، من ضبط مواطن مخالف لنظام البيئة لارتكابه مخالفة الشروع في الصيد دون ترخيص في منطقة عسير، بحوزته بندقية نارية و50 ذخيرة نارية، وتم تطبيق الإجراءات النظامية بحقه.

وشددت القوات على الالتزام بنظام البيئة ولوائحه التنفيذية التي تجرم صيد الكائنات الفطرية، مؤكدةً أن عقوبة استخدام الأسلحة النارية دون ترخيص غرامة 80,000 ريال، وعقوبة الصيد في أماكن محظور الصيد فيها غرامة 5,000 ريال، وعقوبة الصيد دون ترخيص غرامة 10,000 ريال.

وأهابت في الوقت ذاته بالمبادرة بالإبلاغ عن أي حالات تمثل اعتداءً على البيئة أو الحياة الفطرية، وذلك بالاتصال بالرقم (911) بمناطق مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة والرياض والشرقية، و(999) و(996) في بقية مناطق المملكة، وستعامل جميع البلاغات بسرية تامة دون أدنى مسؤولية على المبلّغ.