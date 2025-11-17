The special forces for environmental security, while carrying out their duties in enforcing the environmental system, managed to apprehend a citizen violating the environmental system for attempting to hunt without a license in the Asir region, in possession of a firearm and 50 rounds of ammunition. Legal procedures were applied against him.

The forces emphasized the importance of adhering to the environmental system and its executive regulations, which criminalize the hunting of wildlife. They confirmed that the penalty for using firearms without a license is a fine of 80,000 riyals, the penalty for hunting in prohibited areas is a fine of 5,000 riyals, and the penalty for hunting without a license is a fine of 10,000 riyals.

At the same time, they urged the public to report any cases that represent an infringement on the environment or wildlife by calling (911) in the Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and Eastern regions, and (999) and (996) in the rest of the Kingdom's regions. All reports will be treated with complete confidentiality, with no liability on the reporter.