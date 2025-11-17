أصدرت الهيئة العامة للإحصاء نتائج إحصاءات تنمية الطفولة المبكرة ورفاهية الطفل لعام 2025م، التي أظهرت أن 82.4% من الأطفال في الفئة العمرية (24-59 شهراً) يسيرون على المسار الصحيح في مجالات الصحة، والتعلُّم، والرفاه النفسي والاجتماعي، وفقاً لمؤشر تنمية الطفولة المبكرة (ECDI2030).

وأوضحت النتائج أن نسبة الإناث اللاتي يسرن على المسار الصحيح بلغت 83.2% مقارنةً بـ81.6% من الذكور كما أظهرت أن 90.0% من الأطفال في الفئة العمرية (36-59 شهراً) يعيشون في بيئة منزلية إيجابية ومحفِّزة للتعلُّم، إذ بلغت النسبة لدى الإناث 90.1% مقابل 89.8% للذكور.

وفيما يتعلق بامتلاك كتب الأطفال فقد أظهرت النتائج أن 31.0% من الأطفال دون سن الخامسة يمتلكون كتاباً إلى كتابين، بينما بلغت نسبة من يمتلكون ثلاثة كتب أو أكثر 9.2%، كما بلغت نسبة الأطفال (36-59 شهراً) الملتحقين ببرنامج تعليمي للطفولة المبكرة 17.3%، إذ سجَّلت الإناث نسبة 18.2% مقابل 16.5% للذكور، في حين بلغ معدل المشاركة في التعلُّم المنظَّم للأطفال في عمر خمس سنوات 73.0%، بـ 74.5% للإناث مقابل 71.5% للذكور.

وأظهرت نتائج المسح أن 35.1% من الأطفال في عمر (5-7 سنوات) يستخدمون الأجهزة التقنية الرقمية لمدة ساعة إلى ساعتين يوميّاً بينما يستخدمها 28.8% لأقل من ساعة يوميّاً.

يذكر أن إحصاءات تنمية الطفولة المبكرة ورفاهية الطفل تستند إلى بيانات مسح صحة المرأة والطفل لعام 2025م والبيانات السجلية لوزارة التعليم للعام الدراسي (2024-2025)، وتُعد من أبرز المؤشرات التي تعكس واقع تنمية الطفولة المبكرة في المملكة وتُستخدم لدعم السياسات الوطنية، وتحسين جودة الحياة للأطفال في مراحلهم الأولى.