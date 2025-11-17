The General Authority for Statistics has released the results of the Early Childhood Development and Child Well-Being Statistics for the year 2025, which showed that 82.4% of children in the age group (24-59 months) are on the right track in the areas of health, learning, and psychological and social well-being, according to the Early Childhood Development Index (ECDI2030).

The results indicated that the percentage of females on the right track reached 83.2% compared to 81.6% of males. It also showed that 90.0% of children in the age group (36-59 months) live in a positive and stimulating home environment for learning, with the percentage for females being 90.1% versus 89.8% for males.

Regarding ownership of children's books, the results revealed that 31.0% of children under the age of five own one to two books, while the percentage of those who own three or more books is 9.2%. Additionally, the percentage of children (36-59 months) enrolled in an early childhood education program is 17.3%, with females recording a rate of 18.2% compared to 16.5% for males, while the participation rate in organized learning for five-year-old children is 73.0%, with 74.5% for females versus 71.5% for males.

The survey results showed that 35.1% of children aged (5-7 years) use digital technology devices for one to two hours daily, while 28.8% use them for less than one hour daily.

It is worth mentioning that the Early Childhood Development and Child Well-Being Statistics are based on data from the 2025 Women and Child Health Survey and the Ministry of Education's records for the academic year (2024-2025). They are among the most prominent indicators reflecting the reality of early childhood development in the Kingdom and are used to support national policies and improve the quality of life for children in their early stages.