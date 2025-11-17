توقّع المركز الوطني للأرصاد في تقريره عن حالة الطقس هذا اليوم (الإثنين)، استمرار هطول أمطار رعدية متوسطة إلى غزيرة تؤدي إلى جريان السيول مصحوبة بزخات من البرد ورياح نشطة مثيرة للأتربة والغبار على أجزاء من مناطق عسير، الباحة، مكة المكرمة، المدينة المنورة، القصيم، حائل، الحدود الشمالية، في حين تكون خفيفة إلى متوسطة على أجزاء من منطقتي جازان والرياض، كذلك على الأجزاء الشمالية من المنطقة الشرقية، ولا يستبعد تكوّن الضباب على أجزاء من تلك المناطق.
وأشار التقرير إلى أن حركة الرياح السطحية على البحر الأحمر شمالية غربية إلى شمالية بسرعة 15 - 35 كم/ساعة على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط، وجنوبية شرقية إلى جنوبية بسرعة 10 - 40 كم/ساعة تصل إلى أكثر من 50 كم/ساعة مع تكوّن السحب الرعدية الممطرة على الجزء الجنوبي، وارتفاع الموج من متر إلى متر ونصف يصل إلى أعلى من مترين مع تكوّن السحب الرعدية الممطرة على الجزء الجنوبي، وحالة البحر متوسط الموج يصل إلى مائج مع تكوّن السحب الرعدية الممطرة على الجزء الجنوبي.
فيما ستكون حركة الرياح على الخليج العربي شمالية غربية إلى شمالية بسرعة 14 - 36 كم/ساعة، وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر ونصف، وحالة البحر خفيف إلى متوسط الموج.
The National Center of Meteorology expected in its weather report for today (Monday) that moderate to heavy thunderstorms will continue, leading to the flow of torrents, accompanied by showers of hail and active winds stirring up dust and sand in parts of the regions of Asir, Al-Baha, Makkah, Madinah, Qassim, Ha'il, and the Northern Borders. Meanwhile, light to moderate rains are expected in parts of the Jazan and Riyadh regions, as well as in the northern parts of the Eastern Province, and the formation of fog in parts of those areas cannot be ruled out.
The report indicated that the surface winds over the Red Sea are northwesterly to northerly at a speed of 15 - 35 km/h in the northern and central parts, and southeasterly to southerly at a speed of 10 - 40 km/h, reaching over 50 km/h with the formation of thunderstorm clouds in the southern part. The wave height will range from one meter to one and a half meters, exceeding two meters with the formation of thunderstorm clouds in the southern part, and the sea condition will be moderate, becoming rough with the formation of thunderstorm clouds in the southern part.
Meanwhile, the wind movement over the Arabian Gulf will be northwesterly to northerly at a speed of 14 - 36 km/h, with wave heights ranging from half a meter to one and a half meters, and the sea condition will be light to moderate.