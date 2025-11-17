توقّع المركز الوطني للأرصاد في تقريره عن حالة الطقس هذا اليوم (الإثنين)، استمرار هطول أمطار رعدية متوسطة إلى غزيرة تؤدي إلى جريان السيول مصحوبة بزخات من البرد ورياح نشطة مثيرة للأتربة والغبار على أجزاء من مناطق عسير، الباحة، مكة المكرمة، المدينة المنورة، القصيم، حائل، الحدود الشمالية، في حين تكون خفيفة إلى متوسطة على أجزاء من منطقتي جازان والرياض، كذلك على الأجزاء الشمالية من المنطقة الشرقية، ولا يستبعد تكوّن الضباب على أجزاء من تلك المناطق.

وأشار التقرير إلى أن حركة الرياح السطحية على البحر الأحمر شمالية غربية إلى شمالية بسرعة 15 - 35 كم/ساعة على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط، وجنوبية شرقية إلى جنوبية بسرعة 10 - 40 كم/ساعة تصل إلى أكثر من 50 كم/ساعة مع تكوّن السحب الرعدية الممطرة على الجزء الجنوبي، وارتفاع الموج من متر إلى متر ونصف يصل إلى أعلى من مترين مع تكوّن السحب الرعدية الممطرة على الجزء الجنوبي، وحالة البحر متوسط الموج يصل إلى مائج مع تكوّن السحب الرعدية الممطرة على الجزء الجنوبي.

فيما ستكون حركة الرياح على الخليج العربي شمالية غربية إلى شمالية بسرعة 14 - 36 كم/ساعة، وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر ونصف، وحالة البحر خفيف إلى متوسط الموج.