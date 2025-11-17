The National Center of Meteorology expected in its weather report for today (Monday) that moderate to heavy thunderstorms will continue, leading to the flow of torrents, accompanied by showers of hail and active winds stirring up dust and sand in parts of the regions of Asir, Al-Baha, Makkah, Madinah, Qassim, Ha'il, and the Northern Borders. Meanwhile, light to moderate rains are expected in parts of the Jazan and Riyadh regions, as well as in the northern parts of the Eastern Province, and the formation of fog in parts of those areas cannot be ruled out.

The report indicated that the surface winds over the Red Sea are northwesterly to northerly at a speed of 15 - 35 km/h in the northern and central parts, and southeasterly to southerly at a speed of 10 - 40 km/h, reaching over 50 km/h with the formation of thunderstorm clouds in the southern part. The wave height will range from one meter to one and a half meters, exceeding two meters with the formation of thunderstorm clouds in the southern part, and the sea condition will be moderate, becoming rough with the formation of thunderstorm clouds in the southern part.

Meanwhile, the wind movement over the Arabian Gulf will be northwesterly to northerly at a speed of 14 - 36 km/h, with wave heights ranging from half a meter to one and a half meters, and the sea condition will be light to moderate.