بدأت العاصمتان السعودية والأمريكية، العد التنازلي لزيارة العمل الرسمية، التي من المقرر أن يقوم بها ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، للولايات المتحدة غداً (الثلاثاء)، في أول زيارة له لواشنطن منذ العام 2018م. وفيما ذكرت مصادر أن المحادثات المكثفة بين السعوديين والأمريكيين لتهيئة نتائج الزيارة ظلت مستمرة حتى أمس؛ أشارت مصادر أخرى إلى أنها اكتملت، وأن الاتفاقات التي ستخرج بها الزيارة جاهزة ليوقّع عليها الرئيس دونالد ترمب، وولي العهد، في قاعة مجلس وزراء الإدارة الأمريكية في البيت الأبيض نهار (الثلاثاء). وتشير المعلومات والتقارير إلى أن التوقيع سيتم (الثلاثاء) على اتفاق دفاعي، كما يتوقّع أن يكون من بين الاتفاق صفقة تقدّم بموجبها واشنطن مساعدة فنية وتكنولوجية للبرنامج النووي السلمي السعودي، بما يشمل حق المملكة العربية السعودية في تخصيب اليورانيوم على أراضيها.

وعلى صعيد الاستعدادات لزيارة ولي العهد السعودي لواشنطن، كان ترمب قال ليل (الجمعة/السبت): إن استقباله للأمير محمد بن سلمان، ليس مجرد اجتماع روتيني، بل سيكون تكريماً لدور المملكة العربية السعودية في تحقيق الاستقرار الإقليمي، ولدور ولي العهد السعودي في ذلك. وأشارت «عكاظ»، أمس إلى أن مراسم استقبال رسمية ستقام لولي العهد في الحديقة الجنوبية للبيت الأبيض. وستعقبها مراسم لتقديم التحية والترحاب إلى الأمير محمد بن سلمان، في البيت الأبيض. وسيتناول ولي العهد وترمب، غداء عمل في قاعة مجلس الوزراء المجاورة للمكتب البيضاوي، حيث تجري المحادثات الرسمية بين الزعيم السعودي والرئيس الأمريكي. ومن المقرر أن يولم ترمب لضيفه مائدة عشاء فخمة وحاشدة بضيوف البيت الأبيض.

وستتواصل فعاليات زيارة ولي العهد بمؤتمر استثماري حاشد دُعي أقطاب سوق وول ستريت ووادي السيليكون إلى حضوره لوضع اللمسات النهائية على اتفاقات ومذكرات تفاهم تم إبرامها في الرياض بوجود الرئيس ترمب في منتصف مايو الماضي. وتوقع مسؤولون في البيت الأبيض أن يحضر ترمب أعمال المؤتمر. ويعلق المسؤولون السعوديون آمالاً كبيرة على المؤتمر الاستثماري، الذي سيقام في مركز جون كينيدي للفنون بواشنطن، من حيث عرض الفرص الكبيرة المتاحة ضمن مشاريع رؤية المملكة 2030، التي يرعاها ولي العهد ويتابع تنفيذها بنفسه. وذكرت شبكة الإذاعة والتلفزة الألمانية (دوتش فيلا) أمس، أن ترمب سيلتقي ولي العهد السعودي في جو أخوي يسوده الاحترام، والتقدير المعلن من ترمب لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وللأمير محمد بن سلمان. ونقلت عن زميل برنامج الشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا في معهد تشاتام هاوس في لندن نيل كويليام قوله إن كلا الجانبين عاقد العزم على الخروج بصفقات كبيرة، وترتيبات تؤكد نجاح اجتماع المكتب البيضاوي (الثلاثاء).