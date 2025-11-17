The Saudi and American capitals have begun the countdown for the official working visit, scheduled for tomorrow (Tuesday), by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman to the United States, marking his first visit to Washington since 2018. While sources indicated that intensive talks between the Saudis and Americans to prepare for the outcomes of the visit continued until yesterday, other sources pointed out that they have been completed, and the agreements to be signed during the visit are ready for President Donald Trump and the Crown Prince to sign in the U.S. administration's Cabinet Room at the White House on Tuesday. Information and reports suggest that the signing will take place on Tuesday for a defense agreement, and it is expected that among the agreements will be a deal under which Washington will provide technical and technological assistance for the Saudi peaceful nuclear program, including the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's right to enrich uranium on its territory.

In terms of preparations for the Saudi Crown Prince's visit to Washington, Trump stated on Friday/Saturday night that his reception of Prince Mohammed bin Salman is not just a routine meeting but will be a tribute to Saudi Arabia's role in achieving regional stability and to the Crown Prince's role in that. "Okaz" reported yesterday that an official reception ceremony will be held for the Crown Prince in the South Lawn of the White House. This will be followed by a ceremony to greet and welcome Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the White House. The Crown Prince and Trump will have a working lunch in the Cabinet Room adjacent to the Oval Office, where official talks between the Saudi leader and the American president will take place. Trump is scheduled to host a lavish dinner for his guest with a large number of White House guests.

The activities of the Crown Prince's visit will continue with a large investment conference to which key figures from Wall Street and Silicon Valley have been invited to finalize agreements and memoranda of understanding that were concluded in Riyadh in the presence of President Trump in mid-May. White House officials expect Trump to attend the conference. Saudi officials have high hopes for the investment conference, which will be held at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, in terms of showcasing the significant opportunities available within the Vision 2030 projects, which are sponsored by the Crown Prince and personally monitored by him. The German Broadcasting and Television Network (Deutsche Welle) reported yesterday that Trump will meet with the Saudi Crown Prince in a brotherly atmosphere characterized by respect, and Trump's public appreciation for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and for Prince Mohammed bin Salman. It quoted Neil Quilliam, a colleague from the Middle East and North Africa program at Chatham House in London, as saying that both sides are determined to come away with significant deals and arrangements that affirm the success of the Oval Office meeting on Tuesday.