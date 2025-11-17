The General Court of Audit - represented by the Saudi Center for Financial Audit and Performance Control - held its 20th annual seminar yesterday in Riyadh, titled "The Role of Audit in Enhancing the Efficiency and Effectiveness of the Public Sector," with the attendance of more than (450) leaders and specialists in financial departments of government entities. The President of the General Court of Audit, Dr. Hussam Al-Anqari, emphasized the importance of the seminar in discussing contemporary issues in the field of auditing and accounting, highlighting the role of supreme financial control and auditing bodies in enhancing the performance of the public sector and raising the level of efficiency and effectiveness in dealing with changes, considering them as partners and contributors to innovating solutions in the public sector, and as trusted advisors driving development and improving performance levels.