عقد الديوان العام للمحاسبة -ممثلاً بالمركز السعودي للمراجعة المالية والرقابة على الأداء- أمس بالرياض ندوته السنوية الـ20، تحت عنوان «دور المراجعة في تعزيز كفاءة وفاعلية القطاع العام»، بحضور أكثر من (450) قيادياً ومتخصصاً في الإدارات المالية بالجهات الحكومية. وأكد رئيس الديوان العام للمحاسبة الدكتور حسام العنقري أهمية الندوة في مناقشة الموضوعات المعاصرة بمجال المراجعة والمحاسبة، منوهاً بدور الأجهزة العليا للرقابة المالية العامة والمحاسبة في تعزيز أداء القطاع العام والرفع من مستوى الكفاءة والفاعلية في التعامل مع المتغيرات، بوصفها شريكاً ومساهماً في ابتكار الحلول في القطاع العام، ومستشاراً أميناً يدفع باتجاه التطوير وتحسين مستويات الأداء.