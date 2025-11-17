The Kingdom has solidified its international presence in promoting shared human values and showcasing an exemplary image of tolerance, in line with the objectives of Vision 2030 to build a cohesive and prosperous society based on respect and understanding between cultures and peoples.

The International Day for Tolerance, celebrated on November 16 each year since it was proclaimed by UNESCO in 1995 and adopted by the United Nations General Assembly the following year, aims to promote a culture of peace and coexistence, reject all forms of hatred and intolerance, and raise awareness of the importance of tolerance in spreading a culture of peace, accepting differences, and human interaction, as well as promoting values of tolerance and respect among individuals and communities.

The International Day carries a message centered around the importance of instilling values of respect and cultural and religious diversity among peoples, highlighting the necessity of dialogue and mutual understanding as means to bridge the gaps between cultures, especially in light of the increasing challenges related to intolerance and racism in the world.

Tolerance is a fundamental pillar for promoting human rights, justice, and equality, and it contributes to building peaceful and sustainable relationships within communities, which requires its instillation in education and daily social practices; to become a global behavior that reflects individuals' commitment to human values.

In this context, the King Abdulaziz Center for National Dialogue organized the Tolerance Forum 2025, with the participation of a select group of academics, thinkers, and opinion leaders from within the Kingdom and abroad.

The forum is part of the center's efforts to promote shared human values and raise awareness of the importance of civilizational dialogue, through main sessions that discussed the dimensions of tolerance from a civilizational and human perspective, with the participation of several international specialists in the fields of tolerance and cultural communication.

The sessions of the forum addressed tolerance as a universal language and a bridge for communication between civilizations, reviewing local and international experiences that support the values of coexistence, emphasizing the necessity of enhancing awareness of tolerance as a fundamental value for building more peaceful and sustainable societies.