رسّخت المملكة حضورها الدولي في تعزيز القيم الإنسانية المشتركة وإبراز صورة نموذجية للتسامح، انسجاماً مع مستهدفات رؤية 2030 في بناء مجتمع متماسك ومزدهر يقوم على الاحترام والتفاهم بين الثقافات والشعوب.

ويهدف اليوم العالمي للتسامح، الذي يُحتفى به في 16 من نوفمبر كل عام منذ أن أعلنته اليونسكو 1995، واعتمدته الجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة في العام التالي، إلى تعزيز ثقافة السلام والتعايش ونبذ أشكال الكراهية والتعصب والتوعية بأهمية التسامح في نشر ثقافة السلام وتقبل الاختلاف والتعامل الإنساني، ونشر قيم التسامح والاحترام بين الأفراد والمجتمعات.

ويحمل اليوم العالمي رسالة تتمحور حول أهمية ترسيخ قيم الاحترام والتنوع الثقافي والديني بين الشعوب، وتسليط الضوء على ضرورة الحوار والفهم المتبادل بوصفهما وسيلتين لردم الفجوات بين الثقافات، في ظل تزايد التحديات المرتبطة بالتعصب والعنصرية في العالم.

ويعد التسامح ركيزة أساسية لتعزيز حقوق الإنسان والعدالة والمساواة، ويسهم في بناء علاقات سلمية ومستدامة داخل المجتمعات، ما يتطلب ترسيخه في التعليم والممارسات الاجتماعية اليومية؛ ليصبح سلوكاً عالمياً يعكس التزام الأفراد بقيم الإنسانية.

وفي هذا السياق، نظَّم مركز الملك عبدالعزيز للتواصل الحضاري ملتقى التسامح 2025، بمشاركة نخبة من الأكاديميين والمفكرين وقادة الرأي من داخل المملكة وخارجها.

ويأتي الملتقى ضمن جهود المركز في تعزيز القيم الإنسانية المشتركة والتوعية بأهمية الحوار الحضاري، عبر جلسات رئيسية ناقشت أبعاد التسامح من منظور حضاري وإنساني، بمشاركة عدد من المختصين الدوليين في مجالات التسامح والتواصل الحضاري.

وتناولت جلسات الملتقى التسامح بوصفه لغة عالمية وجسراً للتواصل بين الحضارات، مستعرضةً التجارب المحلية والدولية الداعمة لقيم التعايش، مؤكدةً ضرورة تعزيز الوعي بالتسامح قيمة أساسية لبناء مجتمعات أكثر سلماً واستدامة.