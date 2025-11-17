The Emir of the Eastern Province, Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, chaired a meeting of the governors of the provinces yesterday (Sunday) at the Emirate's Diwan, in the presence of his deputy, Prince Saud bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, the Emirate's undersecretary, the assistant undersecretaries, the directors of security agencies, and the governors of the provinces.

The Emir of the Eastern Province reviewed the developmental performance reports from the participating security agencies and the governors of the provinces, which included indicators regarding the progress of work and the level of achievement in various sectors.

The Emir of the Eastern Province emphasized that the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and the Crown Prince, Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman, pay great attention to the needs of citizens and everyone residing in the Kingdom, to enhance the quality of life and promote comprehensive development.

He directed that attention be given to serving citizens and residents and meeting their needs, and to completing their transactions as quickly as possible without delay, stressing the importance of continuous follow-up on the needs of the population in each province, and ensuring that projects are implemented according to the highest quality standards in partnership with relevant entities. He also highlighted the importance of being on the ground to assess the needs of the provinces, monitoring the progress of projects, preparing early for the rainy season, and taking all necessary measures and precautions to ensure everyone's safety.

The meeting discussed the reports presented by the security and service agencies, which included indicators regarding the services provided and the needs of the provinces, in addition to monitoring the progress of developmental projects in various cities and provinces of the region.

The Emir of the Eastern Province thanked the governors whose terms have ended and welcomed the newly appointed ones, wishing them success in their work assignments.