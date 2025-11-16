استدعت وزارة الصحة طبيبًا ظهر على إحدى القنوات، بعد إدلائه بتصريحات تتعلق بالروابط الأسرية والقيم المجتمعية، في مخالفة لأخلاقيات وواجبات الممارس الصحي المنصوص عليها في الأنظمة وأخلاقيات المهن الصحية.
وأكَّدت الوزارة أن أخلاقيات الممارس الصحي تنص على «أن يدرك مسؤوليته في عرض الآراء الموثوقة والمقبولة مهنيًا، وعليه أن يوضح للمستفيدين إذا كان يعرض آراءً شخصية أو آراءً مخالفة لما هو مقبول مهنيًا».
ونبَّهت الوزارة، إلى ضرورة التزام جميع الممارسين الصحيين بالمعايير المهنية والأخلاقية، والامتثال للأنظمة والقوانين الصحية المعمول بها في المملكة، حفاظًا على موثوقية الخدمات الصحية المُقدمة للمستفيدين.
The Ministry of Health summoned a doctor who appeared on one of the channels after making statements related to family ties and community values, in violation of the ethics and duties of health practitioners as stipulated in the regulations and health profession ethics.
The ministry confirmed that the ethics of health practitioners state that "they must recognize their responsibility in presenting reliable and professionally acceptable opinions, and they must clarify to beneficiaries whether they are presenting personal opinions or opinions that contradict what is professionally acceptable."
The ministry also emphasized the necessity for all health practitioners to adhere to professional and ethical standards and to comply with the health regulations and laws in force in the Kingdom, in order to maintain the reliability of the health services provided to beneficiaries.