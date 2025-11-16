استدعت وزارة الصحة طبيبًا ظهر على إحدى القنوات، بعد إدلائه بتصريحات تتعلق بالروابط الأسرية والقيم المجتمعية، في مخالفة لأخلاقيات وواجبات الممارس الصحي المنصوص عليها في الأنظمة وأخلاقيات المهن الصحية.

وأكَّدت الوزارة أن أخلاقيات الممارس الصحي تنص على «أن يدرك مسؤوليته في عرض الآراء الموثوقة والمقبولة مهنيًا، وعليه أن يوضح للمستفيدين إذا كان يعرض آراءً شخصية أو آراءً مخالفة لما هو مقبول مهنيًا».

ونبَّهت الوزارة، إلى ضرورة التزام جميع الممارسين الصحيين بالمعايير المهنية والأخلاقية، والامتثال للأنظمة والقوانين الصحية المعمول بها في المملكة، حفاظًا على موثوقية الخدمات الصحية المُقدمة للمستفيدين.