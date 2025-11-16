The Ministry of Health summoned a doctor who appeared on one of the channels after making statements related to family ties and community values, in violation of the ethics and duties of health practitioners as stipulated in the regulations and health profession ethics.

The ministry confirmed that the ethics of health practitioners state that "they must recognize their responsibility in presenting reliable and professionally acceptable opinions, and they must clarify to beneficiaries whether they are presenting personal opinions or opinions that contradict what is professionally acceptable."

The ministry also emphasized the necessity for all health practitioners to adhere to professional and ethical standards and to comply with the health regulations and laws in force in the Kingdom, in order to maintain the reliability of the health services provided to beneficiaries.