نبّه المركز الوطني للأرصاد، في تقرير له اليوم، إلى استمرار هطول أمطار متوسطة مصحوبة برياح شديدة السرعة على محافظات القنفذة، والليث، وأضم، والعرضيات، تؤدي إلى شبه انعدام في مدى الرؤية، وتساقط البرد، وجريان السيول، وصواعق رعدية.
وبين المركز أن الحالة ستستمر -بمشيئة الله تعالى- حتى الساعة الـ8:00 مساءً.
The National Center of Meteorology warned, in a report today, of the continued moderate rainfall accompanied by strong winds in the provinces of Al-Qunfudhah, Al-Lith, Ahdam, and Al-Ardiyat, leading to near-zero visibility, hail, flash floods, and thunderstorms.
The center indicated that the situation will continue - God willing - until 8:00 PM.