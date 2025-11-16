نبّه المركز الوطني للأرصاد، في تقرير له اليوم، إلى استمرار هطول أمطار متوسطة مصحوبة برياح شديدة السرعة على محافظات القنفذة، والليث، وأضم، والعرضيات، تؤدي إلى شبه انعدام في مدى الرؤية، وتساقط البرد، وجريان السيول، وصواعق رعدية.

وبين المركز أن الحالة ستستمر -بمشيئة الله تعالى- حتى الساعة الـ8:00 مساءً.