خاطب وزير البيئة والمياه والزراعة المهندس عبد الرحمن عبدالمحسن الفضلي، بصفته رئيساً لمجلس إدارة المركز الوطني للرقابة على الالتزام البيئي، الجهات المعنية في وزارة التجارة بأهمية الالتزام الصارم بالأوقات الزمنية المحددة للتخلص من بعض المركبات الكيميائية الضارة بطبقة الأوزون. مشيراً الى أن المرحلة الثانية من خطة إدارة التخلص النهائي للمركبات الهيدروكلوروفلوروكربونية «HCFCs» تتضمن جداول زمنية دقيقة، وأن نظام الحصص السنوية لهذه المركبات بدأ تطبيقه في الأول من يناير 2013.

وشدد وزير «البيئة»، على ضرورة التقيد التام بالنظام الموحد لدول مجلس التعاون الخليجي بشأن المواد المستنفدة لطبقة الأوزون، واللائحة التنفيذية لنظام البيئة السعودي المتعلقة بهذه المواد ومركبات الكربون الهيدروفلورية.

وأكد الوزير الفضلي أن اللوائح تتضمّن ضرورة الحصول على موافقة بيئية مسبقة عند إبرام أي عقود أو مشاريع تتعلق بالمواد والأجهزة والمعدات الخاضعة للرقابة.

وسبق أن بدأ الخفض الفعلي في 2015م، بنسبة 10%، ووصل إلى 35% في 2020م، ومن المقرر أن يرتفع إلى 67,5% بحلول 2025م، وصولاً إلى التخلص الكامل بنسبة 100% في 2030م.

وتقتضي التعليمات الحصول على إذن استيراد أو تصدير أو إعادة تصدير للمواد المدرجة في بروتوكول مونتريال وتعديلاته، وذلك إنفاذاً للمادة الثانية من نظام إدارة المواد الكيميائية ولائحته التنفيذية.

وأوضح الوزير الفضلي أن الإجراءات تأتي في سياق التزام المملكة باتفاقية فيينا لحماية طبقة الأوزون، وبروتوكول مونتريال الخاص بالمواد المستنفدة لها وكافة التعديلات الملحقة به.