The Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture, Engineer Abdul Rahman Abdul Mohsen Al-Fadhli, in his capacity as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Center for Environmental Compliance Monitoring, addressed the relevant authorities in the Ministry of Commerce regarding the importance of strict adherence to the specified timelines for the disposal of certain harmful chemical substances to the ozone layer. He pointed out that the second phase of the final disposal management plan for hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) includes precise timelines, and that the annual quota system for these substances began implementation on January 1, 2013.

The Minister of Environment emphasized the necessity of full compliance with the unified system of the Gulf Cooperation Council regarding ozone-depleting substances, as well as the executive regulations of the Saudi environmental system related to these substances and hydrofluorocarbon compounds.

Minister Al-Fadhli confirmed that the regulations include the requirement to obtain prior environmental approval when entering into any contracts or projects related to the materials, devices, and equipment subject to regulation.

The actual reduction had previously begun in 2015, at a rate of 10%, reaching 35% in 2020, and is scheduled to rise to 67.5% by 2025, culminating in complete disposal at a rate of 100% by 2030.

The instructions require obtaining an import, export, or re-export permit for the materials listed in the Montreal Protocol and its amendments, in implementation of Article Two of the Chemical Materials Management System and its executive regulations.

Minister Al-Fadhli clarified that these measures are part of the Kingdom's commitment to the Vienna Convention for the Protection of the Ozone Layer and the Montreal Protocol on substances that deplete it, along with all its attached amendments.