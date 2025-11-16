A study revealed a proposal for financial penalties on anyone who exploits sites belonging to the Ministry of Finance or government sites under its supervision within the holy sites without justification, obliging violators to pay the rental value of the site for the entire duration of the exploitation; this is according to a report from the General Court of Audit, of which "Okaz" obtained a copy.

The report indicates that all courts in the Kingdom are competent to consider disputes related to the application of the provisions of decision No. (62/M), which regulates the exploitation of state sites and their revenues, thereby enhancing regulatory discipline and protecting public assets. The report also clarified that a specialized committee has begun to be formed to inventory the sites exploited without valid contracts and to study their conditions on the ground within the holy sites and in the government sites that fall under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Finance, confirming that work is underway to complete the regulatory procedures related to addressing these cases. This move comes as part of the efforts of the court to enhance the efficiency of state property management, protect its resources, and limit any irregular practices that may lead to revenue loss or misuse of sensitive sites within the holy sites.