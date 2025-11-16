كشفت دراسة اقتراح غرامات مالية على كلِّ من يستغل مواقع تابعة لوزارة المالية أو مواقع حكومية خاضعة لإشرافها داخل المشاعر المقدسة دون وجه حق، مع إلزام المخالفين بسداد قيمة إيجار الموقع عن كامل مدة الاستغلال؛ وذلك بحسب تقرير الديوان العام للمحاسبة الذي حصلت «عكاظ»، على نسخة منه.

ويشير التقرير إلى أن جميع المحاكم في المملكة مختصة بنظر النزاعات المرتبطة بتطبيق أحكام القرار رقم (62/م)، والمنظم لاستغلال مواقع الدولة وإيراداتها، بما يعزز الانضباط النظامي ويحمي الأصول العامة. كما أوضح التقرير بدء تشكيل لجنة متخصصة لحصر المواقع المستغلة دون عقود سارية، ودراسة أوضاعها ميدانياً داخل المشاعر المقدسة، وفي المواقع الحكومية التي تقع تحت اختصاص وزارة المالية، مؤكداً أن العمل جارٍ على استكمال الإجراءات النظامية المرتبطة بمعالجة هذه الحالات. ويأتي هذا التحرك ضمن جهود الديوان لتعزيز كفاءة إدارة ممتلكات الدولة، وحماية مواردها، والحد من أي ممارسات غير نظامية قد تؤدي إلى فقد الإيرادات أو سوء استغلال المواقع ذات الخصوصية داخل المشاعر المقدسة.