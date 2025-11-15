نبّه المركز الوطني للأرصاد اليوم (السبت) من استمرار هطول أمطار متوسطة على عدد من محافظات منطقة مكة المكرمة، وتشمل العاصمة المقدسة، ومحافظة الجموم، ورهاط ومدركة، مصحوبة برياح شديدة السرعة، وشبه انعدام في مدى الرؤية، وصواعق رعدية، وتجمع للمياه.

وبين المركز أن الحالة ستستمر -بمشيئة الله تعالى- حتى الساعة الثالثة مساءً.

وأهاب الدفاع المدني بالجميع أخذ الحيطة والحذر والالتزام بتعليماته.