The National Center of Meteorology warned today (Saturday) of the continued moderate rainfall in several provinces of the Makkah region, including the holy capital, the governorate of Jeddah, and the areas of Rahat and Mudrikah, accompanied by strong winds, near-zero visibility, thunderstorms, and water accumulation.

The center indicated that the condition will continue - if God wills - until 3 PM.

The Civil Defense urged everyone to exercise caution and adhere to its instructions.