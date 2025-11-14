وقف أمير منطقة حائل الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعد بن عبدالعزيز اليوم (الجمعة)، ميدانيًا على مواقع الحالة المطرية في مدينة حائل ومحافظاتها، حيث تشهد المنطقة أمطارًا غزيرة وكثيفة أدّت إلى سريان عدد من الأودية والشعاب وارتفاع منسوب تجمعات المياه في بعض المواقع.
وتابع حركة الأودية وتطورات الهطول عبر خط مباشر مع غرفة العمليات والجهات الحكومية، موجّهًا برفع الجاهزية القصوى والتعامل السريع مع النقاط الحرجة ومواقع تجمع المياه، بما يضمن سلامة الأهالي والمارة.
يراقب أمير حائل تطورات الحالة أولًا بأول، وفرص استمرار الهطول والظواهر الجوية المصاحبة، مع تكامل الأدوار بين الدفاع المدني والجهات الأمنية والبلدية والنقل.
وتأتي هذه المتابعة امتدادًا لخطواته السابقة حين فتح ملف السيول والأمطار في 1 سبتمبر 2025، ووضعه على طاولة المعالجة المباشرة عبر اجتماع ترأس فيه لجنة الدفاع المدني الرئيسية، بحضور وكيل الإمارة ومديري الشرطة والدفاع المدني وأمانة المنطقة ووزارة النقل.
تتميّز حائل في موسم الشتاء بأمطارها الغزيرة وسيولها التي تغيّر مجاري بعض الأودية، ما يجعل الاستعداد المسبق والتدخل السريع ضرورة ملحّة.
ولهذا شدد الأمير على ترجمة الخطط من الورق إلى الميدان، وتفعيل قنوات التواصل مع المجتمع لتمرير الإرشادات والتنبيهات دون تأخير.
واستعرض خلال متابعته المباشرة الخطط التشغيلية والتدابير الوقائية بين الجهات الحكومية، بهدف رفع كفاءة الاستجابة وتقليل المخاطر في مواقع الأمطار والسيول.
ووجّه بالتعامل الفوري مع التجمعات المائية، وتعزيز الجاهزية في المواقع التي تشهد سريانًا قويًا للأودية والشعاب، لضمان بيئة آمنة لأهالي المنطقة وزوارها.
وتستمر متابعته للحالة المطرية خلال الساعات الحالية، في مشهد إداري يعكس حضورًا ميدانيًا دقيقًا يعطي حماية الأرواح والممتلكات الأولوية القصوى.
The Prince of Hail, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saad bin Abdulaziz, today (Friday), conducted a field visit to the sites of the rainy conditions in the city of Hail and its governorates, where the region is experiencing heavy and intense rainfall that has led to the flow of several valleys and streams and an increase in the water levels in some locations.
The prince monitored the movement of the valleys and the developments of the rainfall through a direct line with the operations room and government agencies, directing the maximum readiness and rapid response to critical points and water accumulation sites, ensuring the safety of residents and passersby.
The Prince of Hail is continuously monitoring the developments of the situation, the chances of continued rainfall, and the accompanying weather phenomena, with a coordinated effort between civil defense, security agencies, municipal authorities, and transportation.
This follow-up comes as an extension of his previous steps when he opened the file on floods and rain on September 1, 2025, placing it on the table for direct handling through a meeting he chaired with the main civil defense committee, attended by the Deputy Emir, the directors of police, civil defense, the region's secretariat, and the Ministry of Transport.
Hail is characterized in the winter season by its heavy rains and floods that change the courses of some valleys, making prior preparation and rapid intervention an urgent necessity.
For this reason, the prince emphasized the need to translate plans from paper to the field and activate communication channels with the community to relay guidance and alerts without delay.
During his direct follow-up, he reviewed the operational plans and preventive measures among government agencies, aiming to enhance response efficiency and reduce risks in areas of rain and floods.
He directed immediate action regarding water accumulations and reinforced readiness in locations experiencing strong flows of valleys and streams, to ensure a safe environment for the region's residents and its visitors.
His monitoring of the rainy conditions continues during the current hours, in an administrative scene that reflects precise field presence, prioritizing the protection of lives and property.