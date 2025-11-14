وقف أمير منطقة حائل الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعد بن عبدالعزيز اليوم (الجمعة)، ميدانيًا على مواقع الحالة المطرية في مدينة حائل ومحافظاتها، حيث تشهد المنطقة أمطارًا غزيرة وكثيفة أدّت إلى سريان عدد من الأودية والشعاب وارتفاع منسوب تجمعات المياه في بعض المواقع.

وتابع حركة الأودية وتطورات الهطول عبر خط مباشر مع غرفة العمليات والجهات الحكومية، موجّهًا برفع الجاهزية القصوى والتعامل السريع مع النقاط الحرجة ومواقع تجمع المياه، بما يضمن سلامة الأهالي والمارة.

يراقب أمير حائل تطورات الحالة أولًا بأول، وفرص استمرار الهطول والظواهر الجوية المصاحبة، مع تكامل الأدوار بين الدفاع المدني والجهات الأمنية والبلدية والنقل.

وتأتي هذه المتابعة امتدادًا لخطواته السابقة حين فتح ملف السيول والأمطار في 1 سبتمبر 2025، ووضعه على طاولة المعالجة المباشرة عبر اجتماع ترأس فيه لجنة الدفاع المدني الرئيسية، بحضور وكيل الإمارة ومديري الشرطة والدفاع المدني وأمانة المنطقة ووزارة النقل.

تتميّز حائل في موسم الشتاء بأمطارها الغزيرة وسيولها التي تغيّر مجاري بعض الأودية، ما يجعل الاستعداد المسبق والتدخل السريع ضرورة ملحّة.

ولهذا شدد الأمير على ترجمة الخطط من الورق إلى الميدان، وتفعيل قنوات التواصل مع المجتمع لتمرير الإرشادات والتنبيهات دون تأخير.

واستعرض خلال متابعته المباشرة الخطط التشغيلية والتدابير الوقائية بين الجهات الحكومية، بهدف رفع كفاءة الاستجابة وتقليل المخاطر في مواقع الأمطار والسيول.

ووجّه بالتعامل الفوري مع التجمعات المائية، وتعزيز الجاهزية في المواقع التي تشهد سريانًا قويًا للأودية والشعاب، لضمان بيئة آمنة لأهالي المنطقة وزوارها.

وتستمر متابعته للحالة المطرية خلال الساعات الحالية، في مشهد إداري يعكس حضورًا ميدانيًا دقيقًا يعطي حماية الأرواح والممتلكات الأولوية القصوى.