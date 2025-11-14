The Prince of Hail, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saad bin Abdulaziz, today (Friday), conducted a field visit to the sites of the rainy conditions in the city of Hail and its governorates, where the region is experiencing heavy and intense rainfall that has led to the flow of several valleys and streams and an increase in the water levels in some locations.

The prince monitored the movement of the valleys and the developments of the rainfall through a direct line with the operations room and government agencies, directing the maximum readiness and rapid response to critical points and water accumulation sites, ensuring the safety of residents and passersby.

The Prince of Hail is continuously monitoring the developments of the situation, the chances of continued rainfall, and the accompanying weather phenomena, with a coordinated effort between civil defense, security agencies, municipal authorities, and transportation.

This follow-up comes as an extension of his previous steps when he opened the file on floods and rain on September 1, 2025, placing it on the table for direct handling through a meeting he chaired with the main civil defense committee, attended by the Deputy Emir, the directors of police, civil defense, the region's secretariat, and the Ministry of Transport.

Hail is characterized in the winter season by its heavy rains and floods that change the courses of some valleys, making prior preparation and rapid intervention an urgent necessity.

For this reason, the prince emphasized the need to translate plans from paper to the field and activate communication channels with the community to relay guidance and alerts without delay.

During his direct follow-up, he reviewed the operational plans and preventive measures among government agencies, aiming to enhance response efficiency and reduce risks in areas of rain and floods.

He directed immediate action regarding water accumulations and reinforced readiness in locations experiencing strong flows of valleys and streams, to ensure a safe environment for the region's residents and its visitors.

His monitoring of the rainy conditions continues during the current hours, in an administrative scene that reflects precise field presence, prioritizing the protection of lives and property.