رفع المركز الوطني للأرصاد اليوم، درجة الإنذار إلى الأحمر بهطول أمطار غزيرة على منطقة مكة المكرمة والمحافظات التابعة لها، تشمل العاصمة المقدسة، ومحافظة الجموم ورهاط ومدركة، مصحوبة برياح شديدة السرعة، وانعدام في مدى الرؤية الأفقية، وجريان السيول، وتساقط البرد، وصواعق رعدية.

وبيَّن المركز أن الحالة ستستمر -بمشيئة الله تعالى- حتى الساعة الحادية عشرة مساءً.