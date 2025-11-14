The National Center of Meteorology raised the alert level to red today due to heavy rainfall in the Makkah region and its affiliated governorates, including the holy capital, as well as Al-Jamoum, Rihayat, and Mudrikah. This is accompanied by strong winds, a lack of horizontal visibility, the flow of torrents, hail, and thunderstorms.

The center indicated that the situation will continue - if God wills - until eleven o'clock in the evening.