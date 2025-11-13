“King Salman Gateway” is a mixed-use project in Mecca, with details revealed for the first time at the Global Cityscape 2025.

The project is developed by the Mecca Holy Sites Vision Company, the main developer, one of the Public Investment Fund companies, and a founding partner of the Global Cityscape 2025.

The future of urban life in Mecca will be the focus at the Global Cityscape 2025 in Riyadh from November 17 to 20, where the Mecca Holy Sites Vision Company, one of the Public Investment Fund companies, will showcase its flagship project, “King Salman Gateway.”

The King Salman Gateway project, announced last month by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, is a comprehensive mixed-use destination adjacent to the Grand Mosque, covering up to 12 million square meters of total built area.

As a founding partner of this year's edition of the Global Cityscape, the Mecca Holy Sites Vision Company will present an interactive pavilion that embodies the heritage and topography of Mecca. The pavilion will feature a model of the master plan for the “King Salman Gateway,” accompanied by a synchronized light and sound show to highlight the main elements of the plan, including various residential facilities, hospitality services, and prayer spaces.

“King Salman Gateway” is an exceptional mixed-use destination that offers residential, cultural, commercial experiences, and hospitality services with a capacity for over 900,000 worshippers in indoor prayer areas and outdoor squares. The destination is integrated and connected with public transport networks, ensuring easy access for millions of visitors from around the world.

In addition to this extensive scope, “King Salman Gateway” is committed to preserving the cultural heritage of Mecca. The project will work on developing and restoring approximately 19,000 square meters of heritage and cultural sites.

The project is expected to create over 300,000 job opportunities by 2036, contributing to the long-term economic growth and national transformation of Saudi Arabia as part of Vision 2030.

The Global Cityscape 2025 will bring together more than 40 countries and 80 international developers, serving as a platform for collaboration, knowledge exchange, and urban innovation. The participation of the Mecca Holy Sites Vision Company underscores its commitment to creating world-class destinations that reflect the cultural heritage of Mecca and its global significance.

Visitors can visit the “King Salman Gateway” pavilion in Hall 1, Booth 10 at the exhibition site.

About the Mecca Holy Sites Vision Company

The Mecca Holy Sites Vision Company, one of the Public Investment Fund companies, aims to develop projects surrounding the Grand Mosque, focusing on enhancing the infrastructure of Mecca according to the highest global standards, meeting the needs of Muslims worldwide while preserving the cultural and historical heritage of Mecca.

The company specializes in developing integrated residential and commercial projects that include world-class facilities. The company is committed to establishing global standards in real estate development, based on solid values, a constant focus on sustainability and high quality, with an emphasis on enhancing the experience of visitors to Mecca.