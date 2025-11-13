«بوابة الملك سلمان» مشروع متعدد الاستخدامات في مكة المكرمة، يُكشف عن تفاصيله للمرة الأولى في «سيتي سكيب» العالمي 2025

المشروع من تطوير شركة رؤى الحرم المكي، المطور الرئيسي، إحدى شركات صندوق الاستثمارات العامة، والشريك المؤسس لـ«سيتي سكيب» العالمي 2025

سيكون مستقبل الحياة الحضرية في مكة المكرمة محور الاهتمام في سيتي سكيب العالمي 2025 بالرياض في الفترة من 17 إلى 20 نوفمبر، إذ تقدم شركة رؤى الحرم المكي، إحدى شركات صندوق الاستثمارات العامة، أبرز مشاريعها «بوابة الملك سلمان».

مشروع بوابة الملك سلمان الذي أعلن عنه الشهر الماضي ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء رئيس مجلس إدارة شركة رؤى الحرم المكي الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، هو وجهة متكاملة متعددة الاستخدامات بجوار المسجد الحرام تمتد على ما يصل إلى 12 مليون متر مربع من إجمالي مسطحات البناء.

وبصفتها شريكاً مؤسساً لنسخة هذا العام من «سيتي سكيب» العالمي، ستقدم شركة رؤى الحرم المكي جناحاً تفاعلياً يجسّد إرث وتضاريس مكة المكرمة. وسيتوسط الجناح مجسّم للمخطط الرئيسي لـ«بوابة الملك سلمان» وسيصاحب المجسّم عرض ضوئي وصوتي متزامن لإبراز عناصر المخطط الرئيسية التي تشمل مختلف مرافق المشروع السكنية وخدمات الضيافة ومساحات الصلاة.

«بوابة الملك سلمان» هو وجهة استثنائية متعددة الاستخدامات، تقدم تجارب سكنية وثقافية وتجارية وخدمات ضيافة مع طاقة استيعابية لأكثر من 900000 مصلٍ في المصليات الداخلية والساحات الخارجية. كما تتكامل الوجهة وترتبط مع شبكات النقل العام بما يضمن سهولة الوصول لملايين الزوار من جميع أنحاء العالم.

إلى جانب هذا النطاق الواسع، يلتزم «بوابة الملك سلمان» بالحفاظ على التراث الثقافي لمكة المكرمة. إذ سيعمل المشروع على تطوير وترميم نحو 19000 متر مربع من المواقع التراثية والثقافية.

من المتوقع أن يوفر المشروع أكثر من 300000 فرصة عمل بحلول عام 2036، ليساهم في النمو الاقتصادي طويل الأمد والتحول الوطني للمملكة العربية السعودية كجزء من رؤية 2030.

سيجمع «سيتي سكيب» العالمي 2025 أكثر من 40 دولة و80 مطورا دوليا، ليكون بمثابة منصة للتعاون وتبادل المعرفة والابتكار الحضري. وتؤكد مشاركة شركة رؤى الحرم المكي التزامها بإنشاء وجهات عالمية المستوى تعكس الإرث الثقافي لمكة المكرمة ومكانتها العالمية.

يمكن للزوار زيارة جناح «بوابة الملك سلمان» في القاعة رقم 1 جناح رقم 10 في موقع المعرض.

لمحة عن شركة رؤى الحرم المكي

تهدف شركة رؤى الحرم المكي، إحدى شركات صندوق الاستثمارات العامة، إلى تطوير مشاريع محيطة بالمسجد الحرام، إذ تركز على تعزيز البنية التحتية لمكة المكرمة وفقاً لأعلى المعايير العالمية، وتلبية احتياجات المسلمين حول العالم مع الحفاظ على الإرث الثقافي والتاريخي لمكة المكرمة.

تتخصص الشركة في تطوير مشاريع سكنية وتجارية متكاملة تضم مرافق عالمية المستوى. تلتزم الشركة بإرساء معايير عالمية في مجال التطوير العقاري، مستندة إلى قيم راسخة، وحرص دائم على الاستدامة والجودة العالية، مع التركيز على الارتقاء بتجربة زوار مكة المكرمة.