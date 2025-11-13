عُقدت في العاصمة البحرينية المنامة، اليوم، بمشاركة وفد المملكة برئاسة رئيس مجلس الشورى الشيخ الدكتور عبدالله بن محمد بن إبراهيم آل الشيخ، أعمال الاجتماع الدوري الـ19 لرؤساء مجالس الشورى والنواب والوطني والأمة في دول مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية.

وأشار رئيس مجلس النواب البحريني أحمد المسلم، في كلمته خلال الافتتاح، إلى أن المجالس التشريعية الخليجية ركيزة في مسيرة التكامل الخليجي، وحاضنة للقرار الرشيد انطلاقا من الثوابت الخليجية والعربية، وتصب في خدمة الإنسان، وتعزيز الاستقرار، وصناعة الغد الأفضل.

وبعد استعراض جدول أعمال الاجتماع، اطلع رؤساء مجالس الشورى والنواب والوطني والأمة بدول مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية على تقرير رئيس الاجتماع الدوري الـ18 حول مسيرة العمل خلال السنة الماضية.

وبشأن الموضوعات الخليجية المشتركة، وافق رؤساء مجالس الشورى والنواب والوطني والأمة على اختيار الموضوع الخليجي، الذي يحمل عنوان الاقتصاد الرقمي الخليجي: التشريعات وتطوير البنى التقنية وتعزيز المساهمة في الناتج المحلي وتحفيز الاستثمارات، وتعزيز سلامة المجتمع الخليجي في المنصات الرقمية.

ووافق رؤساء مجالس الشورى والنواب والوطني والأمة في دول مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية على عدد من الموضوعات المطروحة على جدول أعمال الاجتماع.

وضم وفد المملكة المشارك في الاجتماع الدوري الـ19 برئاسة رئيس مجلس الشورى، كلا من الأمين العام لمجلس الشورى عضو لجنة التنسيق البرلماني والعلاقات الخارجية محمد بن داخل المطيري، وعضو المجلس عضو لجنة التنسيق البرلماني والعلاقات الخارجية فضل بن سعد البوعينين، وعضو المجلس عضو لجنة التنسيق البرلماني والعلاقات الخارجية يحيى بن محمد المطرودي، وعضو المجلس الدكتورة أروى بنت عبيد الرشيد، وعددا من مسؤولي المجلس.