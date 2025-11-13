The 19th regular meeting of the heads of the Shura, Representatives, National, and Ummah Councils in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries was held today in the Bahraini capital, Manama, with the participation of a delegation from the Kingdom headed by the Chairman of the Shura Council, Sheikh Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al Sheikh.

The Chairman of the Bahraini Parliament, Ahmed Al-Musallam, in his opening speech, pointed out that the Gulf legislative councils are a cornerstone in the path of Gulf integration, a cradle for wise decision-making based on Gulf and Arab constants, serving humanity, enhancing stability, and shaping a better tomorrow.

After reviewing the agenda of the meeting, the heads of the Shura, Representatives, National, and Ummah Councils in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries were briefed on the report of the chairman of the 18th regular meeting regarding the progress of work over the past year.

Regarding common Gulf issues, the heads of the Shura, Representatives, National, and Ummah Councils agreed to select the Gulf topic titled "Gulf Digital Economy: Legislation, Developing Technical Infrastructure, Enhancing Contribution to Local Output, Stimulating Investments, and Ensuring the Safety of the Gulf Community on Digital Platforms."

The heads of the Shura, Representatives, National, and Ummah Councils in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries approved several topics on the agenda of the meeting.

The delegation from the Kingdom participating in the 19th regular meeting, headed by the Chairman of the Shura Council, included the Secretary-General of the Shura Council and member of the Parliamentary Coordination and Foreign Relations Committee, Mohammed bin Dakhel Al-Mutairi, council member and member of the Parliamentary Coordination and Foreign Relations Committee, Fadl bin Saad Al-Bouainin, council member and member of the Parliamentary Coordination and Foreign Relations Committee, Yahya bin Mohammed Al-Matarodi, council member Dr. Arwa bint Obaid Al-Rashid, and several council officials.