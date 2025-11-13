تشهد معظم مناطق المملكة هطول أمطار متوسطة ورعدية ابتداء من غدٍ الجمعة حتى الإثنين القادم، ومن المناطق المتوقع هطول الأمطار عليها مكة المكرمة، والمدينة المنورة، والجوف، والحدود الشمالية، وحائل، والقصيم، والشرقية، والباحة، وعسير، وجازان، وتبوك.
أخذ الحيطة والحذر
ودعت المديرية العامة للدفاع المدني إلى أخذ الحيطة والحذر، وضرورة البقاء في أماكن آمنة، والابتعاد عن أماكن تجمُّع السيول والأودية وعدم السباحة فيها، والالتزام بالتعليمات المعلنة عبر وسائل الإعلام المختلفة ومواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، وذلك لهطول الأمطار الرعدية على معظم مناطق المملكة، من يوم غدٍ الجمعة حتى الإثنين القادم.
وأوضحت أن منطقة مكة المكرمة، ستتأثر بأمطار متوسطة إلى غزيرة تؤدي إلى جريان السيول وتساقط البرد ورياح هابطة مثيرة للأتربة والغبار، تشمل العاصمة المقدسة وجدة ورابغ وخليص والطائف وميسان وأضم والعرضيات والكامل والجموم وبحرة والليث والقنفذة، وخفيفة إلى متوسطة تشمل تربة والمويه والخرمة.
وستتأثر منطقة الرياض بأمطار خفيفة إلى متوسطة ورياح هابطة مثيرة للأتربة والغبار لتشمل عفيف والزلفي والمجمعة وثادق وشقراء.
اتباع تعليمات الجهات المختصة
وأشارت المديرية إلى أن مناطق المدينة المنورة، والجوف، والحدود الشمالية، وحائل، والقصيم، والشرقية، والباحة، وعسير، وجازان، ستتأثر بأمطار متوسطة إلى غزيرة، وخفيفة إلى متوسطة على منطقة تبوك.
ودعا المركز الوطني للأرصاد، الجميع إلى اتباع تعليمات الجهات المختصة والتقارير الصادرة من المركز.
Most regions of the Kingdom will witness moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms starting from tomorrow, Friday, until next Monday. The areas expected to receive rain include Mecca, Medina, Al-Jouf, the Northern Borders, Ha'il, Al-Qassim, the Eastern Province, Al-Baha, Asir, Jazan, and Tabuk.
Taking Precautions
The General Directorate of Civil Defense has urged everyone to take precautions, stay in safe places, avoid areas where floods and valleys gather, refrain from swimming in them, and adhere to the instructions announced through various media and social media platforms, due to the thunderstorms expected in most regions of the Kingdom from tomorrow, Friday, until next Monday.
It clarified that the Mecca region will be affected by moderate to heavy rains, leading to the flow of torrents, hail, and descending winds stirring up dust and sand, affecting the holy capital, Jeddah, Rabigh, Khulais, Taif, Maysan, Adham, Al-Ardiyat, Al-Kamil, Al-Jumum, Bahra, Al-Lith, and Al-Qunfudhah, with light to moderate rains expected in Turbah, Al-Muwahe, and Al-Khurmah.
The Riyadh region will be affected by light to moderate rains and descending winds stirring up dust and sand, including Afif, Al-Zulfi, Al-Majma'ah, Thadiq, and Shuqra.
Following Instructions from Relevant Authorities
The directorate indicated that the regions of Medina, Al-Jouf, the Northern Borders, Ha'il, Al-Qassim, the Eastern Province, Al-Baha, Asir, and Jazan will be affected by moderate to heavy rains, with light to moderate rains expected in the Tabuk region.
The National Center of Meteorology has called on everyone to follow the instructions of the relevant authorities and the reports issued by the center.