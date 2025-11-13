Most regions of the Kingdom will witness moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms starting from tomorrow, Friday, until next Monday. The areas expected to receive rain include Mecca, Medina, Al-Jouf, the Northern Borders, Ha'il, Al-Qassim, the Eastern Province, Al-Baha, Asir, Jazan, and Tabuk.

Taking Precautions

The General Directorate of Civil Defense has urged everyone to take precautions, stay in safe places, avoid areas where floods and valleys gather, refrain from swimming in them, and adhere to the instructions announced through various media and social media platforms, due to the thunderstorms expected in most regions of the Kingdom from tomorrow, Friday, until next Monday.

It clarified that the Mecca region will be affected by moderate to heavy rains, leading to the flow of torrents, hail, and descending winds stirring up dust and sand, affecting the holy capital, Jeddah, Rabigh, Khulais, Taif, Maysan, Adham, Al-Ardiyat, Al-Kamil, Al-Jumum, Bahra, Al-Lith, and Al-Qunfudhah, with light to moderate rains expected in Turbah, Al-Muwahe, and Al-Khurmah.

The Riyadh region will be affected by light to moderate rains and descending winds stirring up dust and sand, including Afif, Al-Zulfi, Al-Majma'ah, Thadiq, and Shuqra.

Following Instructions from Relevant Authorities

The directorate indicated that the regions of Medina, Al-Jouf, the Northern Borders, Ha'il, Al-Qassim, the Eastern Province, Al-Baha, Asir, and Jazan will be affected by moderate to heavy rains, with light to moderate rains expected in the Tabuk region.

The National Center of Meteorology has called on everyone to follow the instructions of the relevant authorities and the reports issued by the center.