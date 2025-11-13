تشهد معظم مناطق المملكة هطول أمطار متوسطة ورعدية ابتداء من غدٍ الجمعة حتى الإثنين القادم، ومن المناطق المتوقع هطول الأمطار عليها مكة المكرمة، والمدينة المنورة، والجوف، والحدود الشمالية، وحائل، والقصيم، والشرقية، والباحة، وعسير، وجازان، وتبوك.

أخذ الحيطة والحذر

ودعت المديرية العامة للدفاع المدني إلى أخذ الحيطة والحذر، وضرورة البقاء في أماكن آمنة، والابتعاد عن أماكن تجمُّع السيول والأودية وعدم السباحة فيها، والالتزام بالتعليمات المعلنة عبر وسائل الإعلام المختلفة ومواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، وذلك لهطول الأمطار الرعدية على معظم مناطق المملكة، من يوم غدٍ الجمعة حتى الإثنين القادم.

وأوضحت أن منطقة مكة المكرمة، ستتأثر بأمطار متوسطة إلى غزيرة تؤدي إلى جريان السيول وتساقط البرد ورياح هابطة مثيرة للأتربة والغبار، تشمل العاصمة المقدسة وجدة ورابغ وخليص والطائف وميسان وأضم والعرضيات والكامل والجموم وبحرة والليث والقنفذة، وخفيفة إلى متوسطة تشمل تربة والمويه والخرمة.

وستتأثر منطقة الرياض بأمطار خفيفة إلى متوسطة ورياح هابطة مثيرة للأتربة والغبار لتشمل عفيف والزلفي والمجمعة وثادق وشقراء.

اتباع تعليمات الجهات المختصة

وأشارت المديرية إلى أن مناطق المدينة المنورة، والجوف، والحدود الشمالية، وحائل، والقصيم، والشرقية، والباحة، وعسير، وجازان، ستتأثر بأمطار متوسطة إلى غزيرة، وخفيفة إلى متوسطة على منطقة تبوك.

ودعا المركز الوطني للأرصاد، الجميع إلى اتباع تعليمات الجهات المختصة والتقارير الصادرة من المركز.