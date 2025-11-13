Following the tradition of our noble Messenger ﷺ, and in compliance with the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, to hold the prayer for rain, the Governor of Mahayel, Mohammed bin Falah Al-Qarqah, performed the prayer for rain today (Thursday) with a congregation of worshippers at the Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Falqi Mosque - may he rest in peace, in the presence of directors of government departments and security leaders.

The prayer was led by Sheikh Jaber bin Dakman Asiri, who advised the worshippers in his sermon to have true piety towards Allah, to sincerely invoke and plead to Him, the Exalted; calling for abundant seeking of forgiveness and avoidance of sins. He added in his sermon that the closer a servant is to Allah's commands and the more responsive they are to the call of guidance, the nearer Allah becomes to them, and the most fortunate people in being close to Allah are those who repent, seek forgiveness, and turn to Him in humility and need.