تأسِّياً بسنة رسولنا الكريم ﷺ، وامتثالاً لتوجيهات خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود بإقامة ‎صلاة الاستسقاء، أدى محافظ محايل محمد بن فلاح القرقاح اليوم (الخميس)، صلاة الاستسقاء مع جموع المصلين في جامع الشيخ محمد بن عبدالله الفلقي -رحمه الله، بحضور مديري الإدارات الحكومية والقيادات الأمنية.
وأم المصلين الشيخ جابر بن دكمان عسيري، الذي أوصى المصلين في خطبته بتقوى الله حق التقوى، وإخلاص الدعاء والتضرع والإنابة إليه سبحانه وتعالى؛ داعيًا إلى كثرة الاستغفار واجتناب المعاصي؛ مضيفًا في خطبته أنه كلما كان العبد منقادًا لأوامر الله، مستجيبًا لداعي الهدى، ازداد الله قربًا منه وإليه، وأسعد الناس حظًّا بالقرب من الله أهل التوبة والاستغفار، والإنابة والافتقار.