U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is facing sharp questions from his counterparts in the G7 regarding the legitimacy of U.S. military strikes in the Caribbean, targeting ships suspected of involvement in drug trafficking, according to claims by the Trump administration.

In a rare and blunt criticism of the U.S. administration, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barot condemned these military operations, warning that they disregard international law and contribute to regional instability.

Military Operations in the Caribbean

Barot stated before reporters at the beginning of the meeting: "We have been watching these military operations in the Caribbean with great concern, as they ignore international law, and because France has a presence in the region through its overseas territories, where more than a million French citizens reside, who could be affected by the chaos resulting from any escalation, and we certainly want to avoid that."

These remarks from the French minister, who spoke on behalf of his fellow citizens in the Caribbean, came the day after CNN reported that Britain had suspended sharing intelligence with the United States in the region, fearing legal involvement in these strikes.

Reports revealed that at least 75 people have been killed in U.S. strikes in the Caribbean and the Pacific since the beginning of September, with U.S. forces conducting at least 19 raids on suspected ships off the coasts of Latin America, resulting in dozens of casualties.

U.S. Response to Allegations

In response to allegations of war crimes, U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance defended the operations, stating: "I don't care what you call it."

Washington accuses Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro of being a "drug terrorist" linked to drug cartels, and President Trump has confirmed his approval of all the strikes.

For his part, Maduro accused the Trump administration of "fabricating a war" to cover up a scheme to change the regime in Venezuela.

The Largest Aircraft Carrier in the World

In a development that escalates tensions, the U.S. aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford, the largest aircraft carrier in the world, entered this week the area of control of the U.S. Southern Command, which includes Latin America and the Caribbean, raising questions about the possibility of an attack on Venezuela.

International law experts, such as Professor Una Hathaway from Yale University, described these actions as "war crimes," stating in London last week: "I know they realize that what they are doing is wrong; if they refuse, they disobey orders, and if they do it, they violate international and domestic law. Dropping bombs on people whose identities you do not know is a blatant violation of the law."

Although the meeting was primarily dedicated to discussing Ukraine, a peace plan for Gaza, and the conflict in Sudan, the issue of U.S. strikes dominated the discussions.

Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand, who chaired the meeting, confirmed that supporting Ukraine is the main priority, but she did not announce any new concrete measures, including adjustments to the price cap on Russian oil.

Meanwhile, Britain announced a £13 million allocation to repair the Ukrainian energy sector affected by Russian attacks, in addition to banning maritime services on liquefied Russian gas.

British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin "is trying to plunge Ukraine into darkness and cold as winter approaches," adding that she would work to rally partners to confront "Putin's foolish aggression."

The ministers also discussed calls for a ceasefire in Sudan during a working dinner, but there were no indications of a response from the parties as long as the flow of weapons from external sources continued.

Anand expressed her "deep horror" at the conflict that has led to one of the worst humanitarian crises globally, reaffirming the G7's commitment to supporting those affected in Sudan.