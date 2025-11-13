يواجه وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو، تساؤلات حادة من نظرائه في مجموعة السبع (G7) حول شرعية الضربات العسكرية الأمريكية في منطقة الكاريبي، التي تستهدف سفناً يُشتبه في تورطها في تهريب المخدرات، حسب ادعاءات إدارة الرئيس دونالد ترمب.

في انتقاد نادر وصريح للإدارة الأمريكية، أدان وزير الخارجية الفرنسي جان نويل بارو، هذه العمليات العسكرية، محذراً من أنها تتجاهل القانون الدولي وتساهم في زعزعة الاستقرار الإقليمي.

العمليات العسكرية في الكاريبي

وقال بارو أمام الصحفيين في بداية الاجتماع: «لقد راقبنا بقلق بالغ هذه العمليات العسكرية في منطقة الكاريبي، لأنها تتجاهل القانون الدولي، ولأن فرنسا لها وجود في المنطقة من خلال أقاليمها ما وراء البحار، حيث يقيم أكثر من مليون مواطن فرنسي، قد يتأثرون بالفوضى الناجمة عن أي تصعيد، ونحن نريد تجنب ذلك بكل تأكيد».

جاءت تصريحات الوزير الفرنسي، الذي تحدث نيابة عن مواطنيه في الكاريبي، في اليوم التالي لتقرير شبكة CNN عن تعليق بريطانيا مشاركة المعلومات الاستخباراتية مع الولايات المتحدة في المنطقة، خوفاً من تورطها قانونياً في هذه الضربات.

وكشفت تقارير عن مقتل ما لا يقل عن 75 شخصاً في ضربات أمريكية في الكاريبي والمحيط الهادئ منذ بداية سبتمبر الماضي، ونفذت القوات الأمريكية ما لا يقل عن 19 غارة على سفن مشتبه فيها قبالة سواحل أمريكا اللاتينية، ما أسفر عن سقوط عشرات الضحايا.

الرد الأمريكي على الاتهامات

رداً على اتهامات بارتكاب جرائم حرب، دافع نائب الرئيس الأمريكي جي دي فانس، عن العمليات قائلاً: «لا يهمني ما تسمونه إياها».

وتتهم واشنطن الرئيس الفنزويلي نيكولاس مادورو بأنه «إرهابي مخدرات» مرتبط بكارتلات المخدرات، وقد أكد الرئيس ترمب موافقته على كل الضربات.

من جانبه، اتهم مادورو إدارة ترمب بـ«اختلاق حرب» للتستر على مخطط لتغيير النظام في فنزويلا.

أكبر حاملة طائرات في العالم

وفي تطور يرفع من حدة التوتر، دخلت حاملة الطائرات الأمريكية «يو إس إس جيرالد آر فورد»، أكبر حاملة طائرات في العالم، هذا الأسبوع منطقة سيطرة القيادة البحرية الأمريكية الجنوبية، التي تشمل أمريكا اللاتينية والكاريبي، ما أثار تساؤلات حول احتمال شن هجوم على فنزويلا.

خبراء في القانون الدولي، مثل البروفيسورة في جامعة ييل أونا هاثاواي، وصفوا هذه الإجراءات بأنها «جرائم حرب»، قائلة في لندن الأسبوع الماضي: «أعرف أنهم يدركون أن ما يفعلونه خطأ، إن رفضوا، يعصون الأوامر، وإن فعلوا، ينتهكون القانون الدولي والمحلي، إسقاط القنابل على أشخاص لا تعرف هويتهم انتهاك صارخ للقانون».

وعلى الرغم من أن الاجتماع كان مخصصاً أساساً لمناقشة أوكرانيا وخطة سلام لغزة والصراع في السودان، إلا أن قضية الضربات الأمريكية سيطرت على النقاشات.

وأكدت وزيرة الخارجية الكندية أنيتا أناند، التي ترأس الاجتماع، أن دعم أوكرانيا هو الأولوية الرئيسية، لكنها لم تعلن عن إجراءات ملموسة جديدة، بما في ذلك تعديل سقف أسعار النفط الروسي.

فيما أعلنت بريطانيا تخصيص 13 مليون جنيه إسترليني لإصلاح قطاع الطاقة الأوكراني المتضرر من الهجمات الروسية، إضافة إلى حظر خدمات بحرية على الغاز الروسي المسال.

وقالت وزيرة الخارجية البريطانية إيفيت كوبر، إن الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين «يحاول غمر أوكرانيا في الظلام والبرودة مع اقتراب الشتاء»، مضيفة أنها ستعمل على حشد الشركاء لمواجهة «عدوان بوتين الأحمق».

كما ناقش الوزراء دعوات لوقف إطلاق النار في السودان خلال عشاء عمل، لكن لا مؤشرات على استجابة الأطراف طالما استمرت تدفق الأسلحة من جهات خارجية.

وعبرت أناند عن «رعبها الشديد» من الصراع الذي أدى إلى واحدة من أسوأ الأزمات الإنسانية عالمياً، مؤكدة التزام G7 بدعم المتضررين في السودان.