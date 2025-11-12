أوضحت الإدارة العامة للمرور أن خدمة «محفظة اللوحات الرقمية» تتيح لمالكي المركبات وضع اللوحات المسجلة بأسمائهم داخل محفظة رقمية مرتبطة بهويتهم الوطنية في منصة «أبشر»، دون الحاجة لتسجيل تلك اللوحات فعلياً على مركبات.

عدة مزايا

وتوفر هذه الخدمة للمستفيدين عدة مزايا حالياً، من بينها استعراض اللوحات المحفوظة في المحفظة، بالإضافة إلى إمكانية إضافة أو إزالة اللوحات، سواء كانت مسجلة على مركبة أو غير مسجلة. كما تتيح الخدمة تسجيل لوحة محفوظة على مركبة موجودة، أو نقل لوحة مسجلة من مركبة إلى المحفظة، إلى جانب إمكانية إضافة لوحات إلى مركبات أخرى مدرجة ضمن المحفظة نفسها.

وتستهدف هذه الخدمة الأفراد الذين يرغبون في الاحتفاظ بلوحاتهم الرقمية دون ربطها مباشرة بمركبة، وتؤكد الإدارة العامة للمرور أنه يمكن الاحتفاظ بتلك اللوحات داخل المحفظة دون تحديد مدة زمنية معينة.

إزالة تلقائية

وتشمل اللوحات التي تظهر في المحفظة جميع اللوحات المملوكة والمسجلة على مركبات المستخدم، ما لم يكن هناك عائق تقني يمنع ذلك. وفي حال قرر المستخدم تسجيل إحدى اللوحات المحفوظة على مركبة، فإن النظام يقوم تلقائياً بإزالتها من المحفظة وإلحاقها بالمركبة.

كما يمكن للمستفيد طباعة وثيقة ملكية اللوحة مباشرة من خلال الهوية الرقمية على منصة «أبشر»، وذلك لإثبات ملكيته الرسمية لها. وأشارت الإدارة العامة للمرور إلى وجود رسوم سنوية لتجديد محفظة اللوحات الرقمية، يتم دفعها من خلال التطبيق المخصص للخدمة.