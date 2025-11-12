The General Directorate of Traffic has clarified that the "Digital Plate Wallet" service allows vehicle owners to store the plates registered in their names within a digital wallet linked to their national identity on the "Absher" platform, without the need to physically register those plates on vehicles.

Several Advantages

This service currently offers beneficiaries several advantages, including viewing the plates saved in the wallet, as well as the ability to add or remove plates, whether they are registered on a vehicle or not. The service also allows for the registration of a plate saved on an existing vehicle, or the transfer of a registered plate from a vehicle to the wallet, in addition to the ability to add plates to other vehicles listed within the same wallet.

This service targets individuals who wish to keep their digital plates without directly linking them to a vehicle, and the General Directorate of Traffic confirms that these plates can be kept within the wallet without a specific time limit.

Automatic Removal

The plates displayed in the wallet include all plates owned and registered on the user's vehicles, unless there is a technical obstacle preventing that. If the user decides to register one of the saved plates on a vehicle, the system automatically removes it from the wallet and associates it with the vehicle.

Beneficiaries can also print a document of ownership for the plate directly through the digital identity on the "Absher" platform, in order to prove their official ownership of it. The General Directorate of Traffic indicated that there are annual fees for renewing the digital plate wallet, which are paid through the dedicated service application.