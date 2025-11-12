The following statement was issued by the Royal Court:

“Statement from the Royal Court”

In following the tradition of our Prophet Muhammad -peace be upon him- by holding the prayer for rain, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud -may God protect him- has called for the prayer for rain to be held throughout the Kingdom tomorrow, Thursday. Everyone is encouraged to increase their repentance, seeking forgiveness, and turning to God Almighty, to do good to His servants, and to engage in more voluntary acts of worship, such as charity, prayers, and remembrance, as well as facilitating for God's servants and alleviating their hardships, so that God may relieve us and grant us what we hope for. It is essential for everyone able to attend the prayer to do so, in accordance with the Sunnah of the Messenger of God -peace be upon him- and to demonstrate our neediness to God, the Exalted, with persistence in supplication, for God loves His servants to frequently pray and be persistent in their prayers.

We ask God, Glorified and Exalted, to have mercy on the land and its people, to respond to His servants' prayers, and to make what He sends down a mercy for them and a provision for a while. Indeed, He is All-Hearing, All-Responsive. May peace and blessings be upon our Prophet Muhammad and his family and companions.