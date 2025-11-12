توقّع المركز الوطني للأرصاد في تقريره عن حالة الطقس هذا اليوم (الأربعاء) استمرار هطول أمطار رعدية مصحوبة بزخات من البرد ورياح نشطة على مناطق جازان، عسير، الباحة، مكة المكرمة، ولا يستبعد تكون الضباب على تلك المناطق، كذلك على المنطقة الشرقية، كما يبقى الطقس مستقرًا على باقي مناطق المملكة.
وأشار التقرير، إلى أن حركة الرياح السطحية على البحر الأحمر شمالية غربية إلى شمالية بسرعة 10-25 كم/ساعة على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط، وجنوبية شرقية إلى جنوبية غربية على الجزء الجنوبي بسرعة 20-40 كم/ساعة تصل إلى 50 كم/ساعة مع تكوّن السحب الرعدية الممطرة كذلك باتجاه مضيق باب المندب، وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط ومن متر إلى مترين على الجزء الجنوبي يصل إلى مترين ونصف مع تكوّن السحب الرعدية الممطرة كذلك باتجاه مضيق باب المندب، وحالة البحر خفيف إلى متوسط الموج يصل إلى مائج مع تكوّن السحب الرعدية الممطرة كذلك باتجاه مضيق باب المندب.
فيما ستكون حركة الرياح السطحية على الخليج العربي جنوبية شرقية إلى جنوبية غربية بسرعة 10-25 كم/ساعة تصل إلى 50 كم/ساعة مع تكوّن السحب الرعدية الممطرة، وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر يصل أعلى من مترين مع تكوّن السحب الرعدية الممطرة، حالة البحر خفيف الموج يصل إلى مائج مع تكوّن السحب الرعدية الممطرة.
The National Center of Meteorology expected in its weather report for today (Wednesday) that thunderstorms with hail showers and active winds will continue in the regions of Jazan, Asir, Al-Baha, and Makkah. Fog formation in these areas, as well as in the Eastern Province, is not ruled out. Meanwhile, the weather will remain stable in the rest of the Kingdom's regions.
The report indicated that the surface wind movement over the Red Sea is northwesterly to northerly at a speed of 10-25 km/h in the northern and central parts, and southeasterly to southwesterly in the southern part at a speed of 20-40 km/h, reaching up to 50 km/h with the formation of thunderstorm clouds towards the Bab al-Mandab Strait. The wave height will range from half a meter to one meter in the northern and central parts and from one meter to two meters in the southern part, reaching two and a half meters with the formation of thunderstorm clouds towards the Bab al-Mandab Strait. The sea condition will be light to moderate with waves reaching choppy with the formation of thunderstorm clouds towards the Bab al-Mandab Strait.
Meanwhile, the surface wind movement over the Arabian Gulf will be southeasterly to southwesterly at a speed of 10-25 km/h, reaching up to 50 km/h with the formation of thunderstorm clouds. The wave height will range from half a meter to one meter, exceeding two meters with the formation of thunderstorm clouds. The sea condition will be light with waves reaching choppy with the formation of thunderstorm clouds.