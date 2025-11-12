The National Center of Meteorology expected in its weather report for today (Wednesday) that thunderstorms with hail showers and active winds will continue in the regions of Jazan, Asir, Al-Baha, and Makkah. Fog formation in these areas, as well as in the Eastern Province, is not ruled out. Meanwhile, the weather will remain stable in the rest of the Kingdom's regions.

The report indicated that the surface wind movement over the Red Sea is northwesterly to northerly at a speed of 10-25 km/h in the northern and central parts, and southeasterly to southwesterly in the southern part at a speed of 20-40 km/h, reaching up to 50 km/h with the formation of thunderstorm clouds towards the Bab al-Mandab Strait. The wave height will range from half a meter to one meter in the northern and central parts and from one meter to two meters in the southern part, reaching two and a half meters with the formation of thunderstorm clouds towards the Bab al-Mandab Strait. The sea condition will be light to moderate with waves reaching choppy with the formation of thunderstorm clouds towards the Bab al-Mandab Strait.

Meanwhile, the surface wind movement over the Arabian Gulf will be southeasterly to southwesterly at a speed of 10-25 km/h, reaching up to 50 km/h with the formation of thunderstorm clouds. The wave height will range from half a meter to one meter, exceeding two meters with the formation of thunderstorm clouds. The sea condition will be light with waves reaching choppy with the formation of thunderstorm clouds.