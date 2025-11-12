توقّع المركز الوطني للأرصاد في تقريره عن حالة الطقس هذا اليوم (الأربعاء) استمرار هطول أمطار رعدية مصحوبة بزخات من البرد ورياح نشطة على مناطق جازان، عسير، الباحة، مكة المكرمة، ولا يستبعد تكون الضباب على تلك المناطق، كذلك على المنطقة الشرقية، كما يبقى الطقس مستقرًا على باقي مناطق المملكة.

وأشار التقرير، إلى أن حركة الرياح السطحية على البحر الأحمر شمالية غربية إلى شمالية بسرعة 10-25 كم/ساعة على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط، وجنوبية شرقية إلى جنوبية غربية على الجزء الجنوبي بسرعة 20-40 كم/ساعة تصل إلى 50 كم/ساعة مع تكوّن السحب الرعدية الممطرة كذلك باتجاه مضيق باب المندب، وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط ومن متر إلى مترين على الجزء الجنوبي يصل إلى مترين ونصف مع تكوّن السحب الرعدية الممطرة كذلك باتجاه مضيق باب المندب، وحالة البحر خفيف إلى متوسط الموج يصل إلى مائج مع تكوّن السحب الرعدية الممطرة كذلك باتجاه مضيق باب المندب.

فيما ستكون حركة الرياح السطحية على الخليج العربي جنوبية شرقية إلى جنوبية غربية بسرعة 10-25 كم/ساعة تصل إلى 50 كم/ساعة مع تكوّن السحب الرعدية الممطرة، وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر يصل أعلى من مترين مع تكوّن السحب الرعدية الممطرة، حالة البحر خفيف الموج يصل إلى مائج مع تكوّن السحب الرعدية الممطرة.