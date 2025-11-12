تستعد وزارة التعليم قريباً لإطلاق خدمة حجز موعد عبر منصة مدرستي للراغبين في زيارة مدارس التعليم العام بقطاعيها للبنين والبنات من أولياء أمور الطلاب والطالبات والأمهات.


وتهدف الخدمة إلى تحقيق بيئة تعليمية آمنة من خلال ضبط وتوثيق مواعيد زيارة أولياء الأمور للمدرسة وخدمتهم بطريقة منظمة وسلسة. ويمكن استدعاء ولي الأمر من خلال إرسال إشعار بذلك وضبط عملية الدخول والخروج للمبنى المدرسي وتنظيمها وتوثيق عملية دخول وخروج أولياء الأمور واقتصار زيارة المبنى المدرسي لمن لهم مصلحة حقيقية وواضحة، من خلال تحديد سبب الزيارة المحددة بنصف ساعة.


وبينت الوزارة أن الخدمة ستكون متاحة طوال أيام الأسبوع، وعدد الزيارات المسموح بها لولي الأمر في الأسبوع زيارة واحدة، مع أهمية كتابة أسباب الزيارة، وربطها حسب الدور، مدير مدرسة، وكيل، وموجه طلابي. وستتم إتاحة الزيارة عن بعد وحضوري، وفي حال الحجز لأحد أنواع الزيارة يتم إلغاؤه من الزيارة الأخرى.