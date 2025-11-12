The Ministry of Education is preparing to launch an appointment booking service soon via the Madrasati platform for those wishing to visit public schools for both boys and girls, specifically for the parents of students and mothers.



The service aims to create a safe educational environment by regulating and documenting parents' visit appointments to the school and serving them in an organized and smooth manner. Parents can be summoned by sending a notification and regulating the entry and exit process to the school building, documenting the entry and exit of parents, and limiting visits to the school building to those with a genuine and clear interest, by specifying the reason for the visit, which is limited to half an hour.



The ministry indicated that the service will be available throughout the week, with the number of visits allowed for a parent being one visit per week, emphasizing the importance of writing the reasons for the visit and linking them according to the role: school principal, deputy, and student counselor. Visits will be available both remotely and in person, and if a booking is made for one type of visit, it will cancel the other visit.