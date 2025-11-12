دشّن‭‬أمير‭ ‬المنطقة‭ ‬الشرقية‭ ‬لأمير‭ ‬سعود‭ ‬بن‭ ‬نايف‭ ‬بن‭ ‬عبدالعزيز،‭ ‬أمس‭ (‬الثلاثاء‭)‬،‭ ‬مركز‭ ‬المحاكاة‭ ‬الطبي‭ ‬التابع‭ ‬لكلية‭ ‬محمد‭ ‬المانع‭ ‬للعلوم‭ ‬الطبية‭ ‬بالدمام،‭ ‬والذي‭ ‬يُعد‭ ‬من‭ ‬أبرز‭ ‬المراكز‭ ‬التعليمية‭ ‬المتخصصة‭ ‬في‭ ‬تدريب‭ ‬وتأهيل‭ ‬الكوادر‭ ‬الصحية‭ ‬باستخدام‭ ‬أحدث‭ ‬تقنيات‭ ‬المحاكاة‭ ‬والواقع‭ ‬الافتراضي‭ ‬في‭ ‬المنطقة‭ ‬الشرقية‭.‬‮ ‬

وأكد‭ ‬أمير‭ ‬المنطقة‭ ‬الشرقية،‭ ‬أن‭ ‬تطور‭ ‬القطاع‭ ‬الصحي‭ ‬يعتمد‭ ‬على‭ ‬الاستثمار‭ ‬في‭ ‬تنمية‭ ‬الكوادر‭ ‬الوطنية‭ ‬وتأهيلها‭ ‬وفق‭ ‬أعلى‭ ‬المعايير‭ ‬العالمية،‭ ‬مشيدًا‭ ‬بدور‭ ‬المراكز‭ ‬المتخصصة‭ ‬في‭ ‬التدريب‭ ‬والمحاكاة‭ ‬الطبية‭ ‬في‭ ‬رفع‭ ‬كفاءة‭ ‬الممارسين‭ ‬الصحيين‭ ‬وتحسين‭ ‬جودة‭ ‬الخدمات‭ ‬المقدمة‭ ‬للمستفيدين،‭ ‬بما‭ ‬يسهم‭ ‬في‭ ‬تعزيز‭ ‬منظومة‭ ‬الرعاية‭ ‬الصحية‭ ‬في‭ ‬المملكة‭.‬

وقدم‭ ‬الرئيس‭ ‬التنفيذي‭ ‬للكلية‭ ‬الدكتور‭ ‬عبدالله‭ ‬نجيب‭ ‬المانع‭ ‬شرحاً‭ ‬حول‭ ‬أهداف‭ ‬المركز‭ ‬ودوره‭ ‬في‭ ‬تطوير‭ ‬التعليم‭ ‬الصحي،‭ ‬حيث‭ ‬يُعد‭ ‬الأكبر‭ ‬من‭ ‬نوعه‭ ‬في‭ ‬المنطقة‭ ‬الشرقية‭.‬

وقدمت‭ ‬الدكتورة‭ ‬فريال‭ ‬القحطاني‭ ‬عميدة‭ ‬الكلية‭ ‬شرحاً‭ ‬عن‭ ‬المركز‭ ‬الذي‭ ‬بني‭ ‬على‭ ‬مساحة‭ ‬4‭,‬190‭ ‬مترًا‭ ‬مربعًا‭ ‬ويتكوّن‭ ‬من‭ ‬أربعة‭ ‬طوابق،‭ ‬صُمّمت‭ ‬لمحاكاة‭ ‬بيئة‭ ‬المستشفيات‭ ‬الواقعية‭ ‬بطاقة‭ ‬استيعابية‭ ‬تصل‭ ‬إلى‭ ‬600‭ ‬متدرب‭ ‬يوميًا،‭ ‬ويضم‭ ‬15‭ ‬غرفة‭ ‬محاكاة‭ ‬عالية‭ ‬الدقة‭ ‬مزوّدة‭ ‬بوحدات‭ ‬تحكّم‭ ‬مستقلة‭ ‬لتدريب‭ ‬المتعلمين‭ ‬على‭ ‬التعامل‭ ‬مع‭ ‬الحالات‭ ‬الحرجة‭ ‬والطوارئ‭ ‬باستخدام‭ ‬دمى‭ ‬محاكاة‭ ‬تمثّل‭ ‬مختلف‭ ‬الفئات‭ ‬العمرية،‭ ‬إضافة‭ ‬إلى‭ ‬غرفة‭ ‬الواقع‭ ‬الافتراضي‭ ‬التي‭ ‬توفر‭ ‬تجربة‭ ‬تعليمية‭ ‬مميزة،‭ ‬وغرفة‭ ‬المكياج‭ ‬السينمائي‭ ‬الطبي‭ ‬لمحاكاة‭ ‬الحالات‭ ‬السريرية‭ ‬بدقة‭ ‬عالية‭.‬

وأضافت،‭ ‬أن‭ ‬المركز‭ ‬يضم‭ ‬أربع‭ ‬قاعات‭ ‬تدريب‭ ‬متعددة‭ ‬الأغراض‭ ‬ومركز‭ ‬اختبارات‭ ‬سريرية‭ ‬متقدمة‭ (‬OSCE‭)‬،‭ ‬يحتوي‭ ‬على‭ ‬24‭ ‬عيادة‭ ‬رقمية‭ ‬مجهزة‭ ‬بأنظمة‭ ‬تصوير‭ ‬وتقييم‭ ‬حديثة،‭ ‬ويُدار‭ ‬بالكامل‭ ‬عبر‭ ‬نظام‭ ‬الإدارة‭ ‬الإلكترونية‭ (‬EMS‭) ‬المستخدم‭ ‬في‭ ‬كبرى‭ ‬مراكز‭ ‬المحاكاة‭ ‬العالمية،‭ ‬مؤكدةً‭ ‬أن‭ ‬المركز‭ ‬يمثل‭ ‬خطوة‭ ‬نوعية‭ ‬نحو‭ ‬إعداد‭ ‬كوادر‭ ‬صحية‭ ‬مؤهلة‭ ‬تسهم‭ ‬في‭ ‬تعزيز‭ ‬جودة‭ ‬الرعاية‭ ‬الصحية‭ ‬ونشر‭ ‬الوعي‭ ‬الصحي‭ ‬بالمجتمع‭.‬

وقدّم‭ ‬الدكتور‭ ‬المانع‭ ‬شكره‭ ‬لأمير‭ ‬المنطقة‭ ‬الشرقية‭ ‬على‭ ‬دعمه‭ ‬المستمر،‭ ‬وحرصه‭ ‬على‭ ‬تنمية‭ ‬القطاع‭ ‬الصحي‭ ‬والتعليمي‭ ‬في‭ ‬المنطقة‭.‬