The Emir of the Eastern Province, Prince Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz, inaugurated yesterday (Tuesday) the Medical Simulation Center affiliated with Mohammed Al-Mana College for Health Sciences in Dammam, which is considered one of the most prominent educational centers specialized in training and qualifying healthcare personnel using the latest simulation and virtual reality technologies in the Eastern Province.

The Emir of the Eastern Province emphasized that the development of the healthcare sector relies on investing in the development and qualification of national personnel according to the highest global standards, praising the role of specialized centers in training and medical simulation in enhancing the efficiency of healthcare practitioners and improving the quality of services provided to beneficiaries, which contributes to strengthening the healthcare system in the Kingdom.

The Executive President of the college, Dr. Abdullah Najib Al-Mana, provided an explanation about the center's objectives and its role in developing health education, as it is the largest of its kind in the Eastern Province.

Dr. Ferial Al-Qahtani, Dean of the college, presented an overview of the center, which was built on an area of 4,190 square meters and consists of four floors, designed to simulate real hospital environments with a capacity of up to 600 trainees daily. It includes 15 high-fidelity simulation rooms equipped with independent control units to train learners on handling critical and emergency cases using simulation mannequins representing various age groups, in addition to a virtual reality room that provides a unique educational experience, and a medical cinematic makeup room to accurately simulate clinical cases.

She added that the center includes four multipurpose training rooms and an advanced clinical examination center (OSCE), which contains 24 digital clinics equipped with modern imaging and assessment systems, and is fully managed through the Electronic Management System (EMS) used in major global simulation centers, confirming that the center represents a qualitative step towards preparing qualified healthcare personnel who contribute to enhancing the quality of healthcare and promoting health awareness in the community.

Dr. Al-Mana expressed his gratitude to the Emir of the Eastern Province for his continuous support and his commitment to developing the healthcare and educational sectors in the region.