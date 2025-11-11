The Deputy Emir of Hail Region, Prince Faisal bin Fahd bin Mqrin bin Abdulaziz, inspected the development project of the central area in Hail City, which is considered one of the most prominent developmental projects aimed at improving the quality of life and enhancing the urban landscape in the heart of the city.

The project has achieved a completion rate of 52%, with work progressing according to the specified timeline, aligning with the urban development targets being witnessed in the region. The project is part of the Quality of Life Program's efforts aimed at developing urban centers and providing an attractive urban environment that reflects the identity of the place and supports economic and tourism activities in the city center.

The project is located in a vibrant area surrounded by a number of main streets, including Prince Mqrin bin Abdulaziz Street, Afnaan Street, King Faisal Street, Riyadh Street, and King Abdulaziz Road, making it a central point that connects the lively neighborhoods of the city and contributes to activating commercial and tourism activities in the area.

The project includes the implementation of integrated infrastructure, which encompasses site preparation and foundation layers, asphalt paving and concrete slab laying, in addition to creating sidewalks and curbs, installing modern lighting networks with high-efficiency LED technologies, smart irrigation systems, and underground tanks, as well as landscaping, green spaces, traffic organization, public safety, and stormwater drainage.

Additionally, the project includes various service facilities such as public restrooms, designated areas for cafes, restaurants, and kiosks, a central plaza, an open theater, family seating areas, a children's play area, and a dancing fountain area, enhancing the attractiveness of the city center and supporting the goals of the Hail Region Municipality in building a sustainable and renewed urban environment.