تفقد نائب أمير منطقة حائل الأمير فيصل بن فهد بن مقرن بن عبدالعزيز، مشروع تطوير المنطقة المركزية بمدينة حائل، الذي يُعد من أبرز المشاريع التنموية الهادفة إلى تحسين جودة الحياة وتعزيز المشهد الحضري في قلب المدينة.

وبلغت نسبة الإنجاز في المشروع 52%، إذ يسير العمل وفق الجدول الزمني المحدد، وبما يتماشى مع مستهدفات التطوير الحضري التي تشهدها المنطقة. ويأتي المشروع ضمن جهود برنامج جودة الحياة الرامية إلى تطوير المراكز الحضرية وتوفير بيئة عمرانية جاذبة تعكس هوية المكان وتدعم الحركة الاقتصادية والسياحية في وسط المدينة.

ويقع المشروع في نطاق حيوي تحيط به مجموعة من الشوارع الرئيسة تشمل شارع الأمير مقرن بن عبدالعزيز، وشارع عفنان، وشارع الملك فيصل، وشارع الرياض، وطريق الملك عبدالعزيز، ما يجعله نقطة مركزية تربط بين أحياء المدينة الحيوية وتسهم في تنشيط الحركة التجارية والسياحية في المنطقة.

ويتضمن المشروع تنفيذ بنية تحتية متكاملة تشمل تجهيز الموقع وطبقات التأسيس، وأعمال السفلتة والرصف بالبلاطات الخرسانية، إلى جانب إنشاء الأرصفة والبردورات، وتركيب شبكات إنارة حديثة بتقنيات LED عالية الكفاءة، وأنظمة ري ذكية وخزانات أرضية، إضافة إلى أعمال الزراعة والمسطحات الخضراء، والتنظيم المروري، والسلامة العامة، وتصريف مياه الأمطار.

كما يضم المشروع مرافق خدمية متنوعة تشمل دورات مياه عامة، ومواقع مخصصة للمقاهي والمطاعم والأكشاك، وساحة مركزية، ومسرحا مكشوفا، ومناطق جلوس للعائلات، وساحة ألعاب للأطفال، ومنطقة نوافير راقصة، بما يعزز من جاذبية وسط المدينة ويدعم أهداف أمانة منطقة حائل في بناء بيئة حضرية مستدامة ومتجددة.