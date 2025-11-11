رأس ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، الجلسة التي عقدها مجلس الوزراء، اليوم، في الرياض.


وفي مستهل الجلسة، أطلع ولي العهد مجلس الوزراء على نتائج استقباله ملك ماليزيا السلطان إبراهيم، وفحوى المباحثات الرسمية بين الجانبين لتطوير وتعزيز آفاق التعاون الثنائي في مختلف المجالات.


واستعرض المجلس إثر ذلك تطورات الأحداث الراهنة ومستجداتها الإقليمية والدولية، مؤكدًا مواقف المملكة الدائمة والداعمة للجهود الرامية إلى إرساء الأمن والاستقرار في المنطقة والعالم.


وأوضح وزير الدولة عضو مجلس الوزراء لشؤون مجلس الشورى وزير الإعلام بالنيابة الدكتور عصام بن سعد بن سعيد، في بيانه لوكالة الأنباء السعودية عقب الجلسة، أن مجلس الوزراء تطرّق إلى ما تقدم الدولة بجميع أجهزتها المعنية، من عناية واهتمام بشؤون الحج والعمرة والزيارة، منوهًا بما حملته كلمة خادم الحرمين الشريفين خلال أعمال مؤتمر ومعرض الحج 1447هـ في نسخته الخامسة؛ من تأكيدٍ أن المملكة مواصلةٌ جهودها في خدمة الحرمين الشريفين، والعناية بقاصديهما، والحرص على استمرار تطوير الخدمات التي تقدم للحجاج والمعتمرين والارتقاء بها، بما يمكنهم من أداء المناسك بيسر وطمأنينة.


كما أشاد المجلس بتنظيم دارة الملك عبدالعزيز ملتقى تاريخ الحج والحرمين الشريفين، الذي يقام أول مرة؛ لإبراز جهود المملكة وقيادتها منذ عهد المؤسس الملك عبدالعزيز -طيب الله ثراه- في خدمة الحرمين الشريفين.


ووافق مجلس الوزراء في جلسته، أمس، على نظام حماية المؤشرات الجغرافية، كما وافق على إنشاء محميتين بحريتين.

التزام بجعل صحة الإنسان محور التنمية


ووصف المجلس ما تحقق للمملكة في تصدرها دول إقليم شرق المتوسط وشمال أفريقيا بـ 16 مدينة صحية معتمدة من منظمة الصحة العالمية؛ بأنه تجسيدٌ للالتزام بجعل صحة الإنسان محور التنمية وترسيخ مبدأ الوقاية، بما يواكب مستهدفات برنامجي جودة الحياة وتحول القطاع الصحي المنبثقين من (رؤية المملكة 2030).


وأشار مجلس الوزراء إلى ما تمثل دورة ألعاب التضامن الإسلامي السادسة التي تستضيفها المملكة، ويشارك فيها 3000 من الرياضيين يمثلون 57 دولة، من التأكيد على أن الرياضة تسهم في تعزيز قِيمَ الأخوة الإسلامية، والتواصل والالتقاء على السلام والمحبة وروح التنافس الشريف.

«البنك الدولي» يشيد بتحسين جودة التعليم في المملكة


وبين الدكتور عصام بن سعد بن سعيد، أن المجلس نوّه بما شهد ملتقى بيبان 2025 الذي أقيم بالرياض، من توقيع اتفاقيات وإطلاقات بقيمة تجاوزت 38 مليار ريال لدعم ريادة الأعمال وتعزيز نمو المنشآت الصغيرة والمتوسطة في المملكة.


وعدّ المجلس ما تضمن التقرير الصادر عن البنك الدولي من نتائج حول تحسين جودة التعليم في المملكة من خلال التقويم والقياس، والبرامج الوطنية التي تنفذها هيئة تقويم التعليم والتدريب؛ انعكاسًا لما تولي الدولة من اهتمام بجودة التعليم كونه ركيزة أساسية لتنمية القدرات البشرية ودعم النمو الاقتصادي المستدام.

قرارات:


واطّلع مجلس الوزراء على الموضوعات المدرجة على جدول أعماله، من بينها موضوعات اشترك مجلس الشورى في دراستها، كما اطّلع على ما انـتهى إليه كل من مجلس الشؤون الاقتصادية والتنمية، ومجلس الشؤون السياسية والأمنية، واللجنة العامة لمجلس الوزراء، وهيئة الخبراء بمجلس الوزراء في شأنها، وقد انتهى المجلس إلى ما يلي:


- تفويض وزير الثقافة -أو من ينيبه- بالتباحث مع مؤسسة التحالف الدولي لحماية التراث في مناطق النزاع (ألف)، في شأن اتفاقية بين وزارة الثقافة في المملكة العربية السعودية ومؤسسة التحالف الدولي لحماية التراث في مناطق النزاع (ألف) في شأن إنشاء مكتب إقليمي للمؤسسة في مدينة الرياض، والتوقيع عليه.


- تفويض وزير الثقافة -أو من ينيبه- بالتباحث مع الجانب النيجيري في شأن مشروع مذكرة تفاهم للتعاون في المجال الثقافي بين وزارة الثقافة في المملكة العربية السعودية ووزارة الفنون والثقافة والسياحة والاقتصاد الإبداعي في جمهورية نيجيريا الاتحادية، والتوقيع عليه.


- تفويض وزير التعليم -أو من ينيبه- بالتباحث مع الجانب البحريني في شأن مشروع مذكرة تعاون علمي وتعليمي بين وزارة التعليم في المملكة العربية السعودية ووزارة التربية والتعليم في مملكة البحرين، والتوقيع عليه.


- الموافقة على مذكرة تفاهم بين حكومة المملكة العربية السعودية وحكومة الجمهورية العربية السورية للتعاون في مجال الطاقة.


- الموافقة على ميثاق تأسيس المنظمة العالمية للمياه.


- الموافقة على اتفاق بين حكومة المملكة العربية السعودية والمجلس الأولمبي الآسيوي واللجنة الأولمبية والبارالمبية السعودية.


- الموافقة على مذكرة تفاهم للتعاون القضائي بين وزارة العدل في المملكة العربية السعودية ووزارة العدل في الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية.


- الموافقة على مذكرة تفاهم بين وزارة الاقتصاد والتخطيط في المملكة العربية السعودية ووزارة الاقتصاد والتجارة والأعمال في مملكة إسبانيا للتعاون في المجال الاقتصادي.


- الموافقة على مذكرة تفاهم بين المعهد الوطني لأبحاث الصحة بالمملكة العربية السعودية والمعهد الوطني للحساسية والأمراض المعدية التابع للمعاهد الوطنية للصحة وزارة الصحة والخدمات الإنسانية بالولايات المتحدة الأمريكية.


- الموافقة على نظام حماية المؤشرات الجغرافية.


- الموافقة على إنشاء محميتين بحريتين.

ترقيات:


الموافقة على ترقيات بالمرتبتين (الخامسة عشرة) و(الرابعة عشرة) ووظيفة (وزير مفوض) وذلك على النحو الآتي:


-ترقية عذال بن خلف بن مطر الغيثي الشمري إلى وظيفة (مستشار أول أعمال) بالمرتبة (الخامسة عشرة) بوزارة الطاقة.


- ترقية عبدالمجيد بن عبدالله بن عبدالعزيز النفيسة إلى وظيفة (مستشار أول أعمال) بالمرتبة (الخامسة عشرة) بوزارة الحرس الوطني.


- ترقية خالد بن محمد بن عبدالعزيز آل سعيد إلى وظيفة (مستشار أعمال) بالمرتبة (الرابعة عشرة) بوزارة الدفاع.


- ترقية نداء بنت حسين بن عبدالحميد أبو علي إلى وظيفة (وزير مفوض) بوزارة الخارجية.


- ترقية فهد بن مفتاح بن سالم الزهراني إلى وظيفة (مدير فرع) بالمرتبة (الرابعة عشرة) بوزارة البيئة والمياه والزراعة.


كما اطّلع مجلس الوزراء على عدد من الموضوعات العامة المدرجة على جدول أعماله، من بينها تقارير سنوية لوزارتي: (العدل، والنقل والخدمات اللوجستية)، والهيئة العامة للعقار، والهيئة السعودية للمدن الصناعية ومناطق التقنية، والهيئة العامة للغذاء والدواء، والهيئة السعودية للملكية الفكرية، والرئاسة العامة لهيئة الأمر بالمعروف والنهي عن المنكر، ومؤسسة البريد السعودي، وصندوق البيئة، وقد اتخذ المجلس ما يلزم حيال تلك الموضوعات.