The Crown Prince, Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, chaired the session held by the Council of Ministers today in Riyadh.



At the beginning of the session, the Crown Prince briefed the Council of Ministers on the results of his reception of the King of Malaysia, Sultan Ibrahim, and the content of the official discussions between the two sides aimed at developing and enhancing the prospects for bilateral cooperation in various fields.



The council then reviewed the current events and their regional and international developments, reaffirming the Kingdom's consistent positions supporting efforts to establish security and stability in the region and the world.



Minister of State, Member of the Council of Ministers for Shura Council Affairs, and Acting Minister of Media Dr. Issam bin Saad bin Saeed stated in his statement to the Saudi Press Agency following the session that the Council of Ministers discussed the care and attention given by the state through all its relevant agencies to the affairs of Hajj, Umrah, and visitation, noting the emphasis in the speech of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques during the 5th edition of the Hajj Conference and Exhibition 1447 AH, that the Kingdom will continue its efforts in serving the Two Holy Mosques, caring for their visitors, and striving to continuously develop the services provided to pilgrims and Umrah performers, enabling them to perform their rituals with ease and reassurance.



The council also praised the organization of the King Abdulaziz Foundation for Research and Archives for the Historical Forum on Hajj and the Two Holy Mosques, which is held for the first time to highlight the Kingdom's efforts and leadership since the era of the founder, King Abdulaziz - may God rest his soul - in serving the Two Holy Mosques.



The Council of Ministers approved, in its session yesterday, the system for the protection of geographical indications and also approved the establishment of two marine reserves.



Commitment to Making Human Health the Center of Development



The council described the achievement of the Kingdom in leading the countries of the Eastern Mediterranean and North Africa with 16 accredited healthy cities by the World Health Organization as a manifestation of the commitment to making human health the center of development and establishing the principle of prevention, in line with the objectives of the Quality of Life and Health Sector Transformation programs emanating from (Vision 2030).



The Council of Ministers referred to what the sixth Islamic Solidarity Games, hosted by the Kingdom with the participation of 3,000 athletes representing 57 countries, represent in affirming that sports contribute to enhancing the values of Islamic brotherhood, communication, and meeting in peace, love, and the spirit of fair competition.

The World Bank Commends the Improvement of Education Quality in the Kingdom



Dr. Issam bin Saad bin Saeed indicated that the council noted the agreements and launches worth over 38 billion riyals that were signed during the 2025 BIBAN Forum held in Riyadh to support entrepreneurship and enhance the growth of small and medium enterprises in the Kingdom.



The council considered the results included in the report issued by the World Bank regarding the improvement of education quality in the Kingdom through assessment and measurement, and the national programs implemented by the Education and Training Evaluation Commission; reflecting the state's interest in education quality as it is a fundamental pillar for developing human capabilities and supporting sustainable economic growth.



Decisions:



The Council of Ministers reviewed the topics listed on its agenda, including topics that the Shura Council participated in studying, and it also reviewed the conclusions reached by the Council of Economic and Development Affairs, the Council of Political and Security Affairs, the General Committee of the Council of Ministers, and the Experts Commission of the Council of Ministers regarding them. The council concluded the following:



- Authorizing the Minister of Culture - or his representative - to negotiate with the International Alliance for the Protection of Heritage in Conflict Areas (ALIPH) regarding an agreement between the Ministry of Culture of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the International Alliance for the Protection of Heritage in Conflict Areas (ALIPH) to establish a regional office for the organization in Riyadh and to sign it.



- Authorizing the Minister of Culture - or his representative - to negotiate with the Nigerian side regarding a draft memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the cultural field between the Ministry of Culture of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Ministry of Arts, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and to sign it.



- Authorizing the Minister of Education - or his representative - to negotiate with the Bahraini side regarding a draft memorandum of scientific and educational cooperation between the Ministry of Education of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Ministry of Education in the Kingdom of Bahrain and to sign it.



- Approving a memorandum of understanding between the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Government of the Syrian Arab Republic for cooperation in the field of energy.



- Approving the charter for the establishment of the World Water Organization.



- Approving an agreement between the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Olympic Council of Asia and the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee.



- Approving a memorandum of understanding for judicial cooperation between the Ministry of Justice of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Department of Justice of the United States of America.



- Approving a memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Economy and Planning of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Business of the Kingdom of Spain for cooperation in the economic field.



- Approving a memorandum of understanding between the National Institute for Health Research in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases of the National Institutes of Health, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.



- Approving the system for the protection of geographical indications.



- Approving the establishment of two marine reserves.



Promotions:



Approval of promotions at the ranks of (fifteenth) and (fourteenth) and the position of (Minister Plenipotentiary) as follows:



- Promotion of Adhal bin Khalaf bin Matar Al-Ghaithi Al-Shammari to the position of (Senior Business Consultant) at the rank of (fifteenth) in the Ministry of Energy.



- Promotion of Abdulmajid bin Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Nafisa to the position of (Senior Business Consultant) at the rank of (fifteenth) in the Ministry of National Guard.



- Promotion of Khalid bin Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Saeed to the position of (Business Consultant) at the rank of (fourteenth) in the Ministry of Defense.



- Promotion of Nada bint Hussein bin Abdulhamid Abu Ali to the position of (Minister Plenipotentiary) in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



- Promotion of Fahd bin Muftah bin Salem Al-Zahrani to the position of (Branch Manager) at the rank of (fourteenth) in the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture.



The Council of Ministers also reviewed a number of general topics listed on its agenda, including annual reports from the Ministries of: (Justice, and Transport and Logistics Services), the General Authority for Real Estate, the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones, the Saudi Food and Drug Authority, the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property, the General Presidency for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice, the Saudi Post Corporation, and the Environmental Fund, and the council took the necessary actions regarding those topics.