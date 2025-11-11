شاركت المملكة بوفد يرأسه رئيس هيئة الرقابة ومكافحة الفساد مازن بن إبراهيم الكهموس، في مؤتمر الإنتربول العالمي لمكافحة الفساد واسترداد الأصول، المنعقد بدولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة خلال الفترة 20-22 جمادى الأولى 1447هـ، الموافق 11 - 13 نوفمبر 2025، في العاصمة أبوظبي.
ويعقد هذا المؤتمر في إطار الجهود الدولية الرامية إلى تعزيز التعاون الدولي في مكافحة الفساد واسترداد الأصول، وتبادل أفضل الممارسات والخبرات العالمية.
ويشمل برنامج المؤتمر جلسات لمناقشة الجهود الوطنية والدولية في مكافحة الفساد، واستعراض التجارب الناجحة في استرداد الأصول، كما سيناقش المؤتمر تعزيز التعاون الدولي في مكافحة جرائم الفساد العابرة للحدود، وقدرات الإنتربول العملياتية وقنواته للتعاون.
وتأتي مشاركة المملكة في هذا المؤتمر حرصًا منها على مشاركة المجتمع الدولي في الجهود المبذولة لحماية النزاهة ومكافحة الفساد، والاستفادة من خبرات الدول، والمنظمات الدولية الحكومية وغير الحكومية، وتبادل الخبرات في مجال مكافحة الفساد، وبما يتسق مع رؤية المملكة (2030) التي جعلت الحوكمة والشفافية والمساءلة ومكافحة الفساد أحد مرتكزاتها الرئيسية.
The Kingdom participated with a delegation headed by the Chairman of the Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority, Mazen bin Ibrahim Al-Kahmous, in the Global Interpol Conference on Combating Corruption and Asset Recovery, held in the United Arab Emirates from 20-22 Jumada Al-Awwal 1447 AH, corresponding to November 11-13, 2025, in the capital Abu Dhabi.
This conference is held as part of international efforts aimed at enhancing international cooperation in combating corruption and asset recovery, as well as exchanging best practices and global experiences.
The conference program includes sessions to discuss national and international efforts in combating corruption, reviewing successful experiences in asset recovery. The conference will also discuss enhancing international cooperation in combating cross-border corruption crimes, as well as Interpol's operational capabilities and its cooperation channels.
The Kingdom's participation in this conference reflects its commitment to engaging with the international community in efforts to protect integrity and combat corruption, benefiting from the experiences of countries and international governmental and non-governmental organizations, and exchanging expertise in the field of anti-corruption, in line with the Kingdom's Vision 2030, which has made governance, transparency, accountability, and anti-corruption one of its main pillars.