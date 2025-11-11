The Kingdom participated with a delegation headed by the Chairman of the Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority, Mazen bin Ibrahim Al-Kahmous, in the Global Interpol Conference on Combating Corruption and Asset Recovery, held in the United Arab Emirates from 20-22 Jumada Al-Awwal 1447 AH, corresponding to November 11-13, 2025, in the capital Abu Dhabi.

This conference is held as part of international efforts aimed at enhancing international cooperation in combating corruption and asset recovery, as well as exchanging best practices and global experiences.

The conference program includes sessions to discuss national and international efforts in combating corruption, reviewing successful experiences in asset recovery. The conference will also discuss enhancing international cooperation in combating cross-border corruption crimes, as well as Interpol's operational capabilities and its cooperation channels.

The Kingdom's participation in this conference reflects its commitment to engaging with the international community in efforts to protect integrity and combat corruption, benefiting from the experiences of countries and international governmental and non-governmental organizations, and exchanging expertise in the field of anti-corruption, in line with the Kingdom's Vision 2030, which has made governance, transparency, accountability, and anti-corruption one of its main pillars.