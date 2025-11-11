شاركت المملكة بوفد يرأسه رئيس هيئة الرقابة ومكافحة الفساد مازن بن إبراهيم الكهموس، في مؤتمر الإنتربول العالمي لمكافحة الفساد واسترداد الأصول، المنعقد بدولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة خلال الفترة 20-22 جمادى الأولى 1447هـ، الموافق 11 - 13 نوفمبر 2025، في العاصمة أبوظبي.

ويعقد هذا المؤتمر في إطار الجهود الدولية الرامية إلى تعزيز التعاون الدولي في مكافحة الفساد واسترداد الأصول، وتبادل أفضل الممارسات والخبرات العالمية.

ويشمل برنامج المؤتمر جلسات لمناقشة الجهود الوطنية والدولية في مكافحة الفساد، واستعراض التجارب الناجحة في استرداد الأصول، كما سيناقش المؤتمر تعزيز التعاون الدولي في مكافحة جرائم الفساد العابرة للحدود، وقدرات الإنتربول العملياتية وقنواته للتعاون.

وتأتي مشاركة المملكة في هذا المؤتمر حرصًا منها على مشاركة المجتمع الدولي في الجهود المبذولة لحماية النزاهة ومكافحة الفساد، والاستفادة من خبرات الدول، والمنظمات الدولية الحكومية وغير الحكومية، وتبادل الخبرات في مجال مكافحة الفساد، وبما يتسق مع رؤية المملكة (2030) التي جعلت الحوكمة والشفافية والمساءلة ومكافحة الفساد أحد مرتكزاتها الرئيسية.