تستعد وزارة التعليم قريباً لإطلاق خدمة حجز موعد عبر منصة مدرستي للراغبين في زيارة مدارس التعليم العام بقطاعيها للبنين والبنات من أولياء أمور الطلاب والطالبات والأمهات.
زيارة أولياء الأمور
وتهدف الخدمة إلى تحقيق بيئة تعليمية آمنة من خلال ضبط وتوثيق مواعيد زيارة أولياء الأمور للمدرسة وخدمتهم بطريقة منظمة وسلسة، ويمكن استدعاء ولي الأمر من خلال إرسال إشعار لولي الأمر بذلك وضبط عملية الدخول والخروج للمبنى المدرسي وتنظيمها وتوثيق عملية دخول وخروج أولياء الأمور واقتصار زيارة المبنى المدرسي لمن لهم مصلحة حقيقية وواضحة من خلال تحديد سبب الزيارة.
وبينت الوزارة في الدليل الخاص بالخدمة أن الخدمة ستكون متاحة طوال أيام الأسبوع وعدد الزيارات المسموح بها لولي الأمر في الأسبوع زيارة واحدة مع أهمية كتابة أسباب الزيارة وربطها حسب الدور (مدير مدرسة، وكيل، موجه طلابي)، مشيرةً إلى أنه سيتم إتاحة الزيارة عن بعد وحضوري وفي حال حجزه لأحد أنواع الزيارة يتم إلغاؤه من الزيارة الأخرى.
The Ministry of Education is preparing to launch an appointment booking service soon via the Madrasati platform for those wishing to visit public education schools for boys and girls, including parents of students and mothers.
Parents' Visits
The service aims to create a safe educational environment by regulating and documenting parents' visit appointments to the school and serving them in an organized and smooth manner. A parent can be summoned by sending a notification to them, regulating and documenting the entry and exit process for the school building, and limiting visits to those who have a genuine and clear interest by specifying the reason for the visit.
The ministry indicated in the service guide that the service will be available throughout the week, allowing one visit per parent per week, with the importance of writing the reasons for the visit and linking them according to the role (school principal, deputy, student advisor). It was also noted that visits will be available both remotely and in person, and if a parent books one type of visit, it will cancel the other visit.