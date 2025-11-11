The Ministry of Education is preparing to launch an appointment booking service soon via the Madrasati platform for those wishing to visit public education schools for boys and girls, including parents of students and mothers.

Parents' Visits

The service aims to create a safe educational environment by regulating and documenting parents' visit appointments to the school and serving them in an organized and smooth manner. A parent can be summoned by sending a notification to them, regulating and documenting the entry and exit process for the school building, and limiting visits to those who have a genuine and clear interest by specifying the reason for the visit.

The ministry indicated in the service guide that the service will be available throughout the week, allowing one visit per parent per week, with the importance of writing the reasons for the visit and linking them according to the role (school principal, deputy, student advisor). It was also noted that visits will be available both remotely and in person, and if a parent books one type of visit, it will cancel the other visit.