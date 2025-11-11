تستعد وزارة التعليم قريباً لإطلاق خدمة حجز موعد عبر منصة مدرستي للراغبين في زيارة مدارس التعليم العام بقطاعيها للبنين والبنات من أولياء أمور الطلاب والطالبات والأمهات.

زيارة أولياء الأمور

وتهدف الخدمة إلى تحقيق بيئة تعليمية آمنة من خلال ضبط وتوثيق مواعيد زيارة أولياء الأمور للمدرسة وخدمتهم بطريقة منظمة وسلسة، ويمكن استدعاء ولي الأمر من خلال إرسال إشعار لولي الأمر بذلك وضبط عملية الدخول والخروج للمبنى المدرسي وتنظيمها وتوثيق عملية دخول وخروج أولياء الأمور واقتصار زيارة المبنى المدرسي لمن لهم مصلحة حقيقية وواضحة من خلال تحديد سبب الزيارة.

وبينت الوزارة في الدليل الخاص بالخدمة أن الخدمة ستكون متاحة طوال أيام الأسبوع وعدد الزيارات المسموح بها لولي الأمر في الأسبوع زيارة واحدة مع أهمية كتابة أسباب الزيارة وربطها حسب الدور (مدير مدرسة، وكيل، موجه طلابي)، مشيرةً إلى أنه سيتم إتاحة الزيارة عن بعد وحضوري وفي حال حجزه لأحد أنواع الزيارة يتم إلغاؤه من الزيارة الأخرى.