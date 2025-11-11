وقعت المملكة، ممثلة في هيئة الرقابة ومكافحة الفساد، ودولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة، ممثلة في جهاز الإمارات للمحاسبة، مذكرة تفاهم في مجال منع الفساد ومكافحته، وتعزيز التعاون المشترك.

ومثّل المملكة في توقيع المذكرة رئيس هيئة الرقابة ومكافحة الفساد مازن الكهموس، ومن الجانب الإماراتي رئيس جهاز الإمارات للمحاسبة حميد عبيد أبوشبص. وتهدف مذكرة التفاهم إلى تعزيز التعاون في مجال مكافحة جرائم الفساد العابرة للحدود، وتبادل المعلومات المتعلقة بجرائم الفساد، وتطوير القدرة المؤسسية للطرفين وتعزيزها.

وجرى خلال مراسم التوقيع بحث سبل تعزيز التعاون المشترك بين البلدين في مجال حماية النزاهة ومكافحة الفساد.

واطَّلع الجانبان، على أهم الإجراءات التي تقوم بها هيئة الرقابة ومكافحة الفساد في مجال حماية النزاهة، وتعزيز مبدأ الشفافية ومكافحة الفساد، إضافة إلى تجربة دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة في ذات المجال.