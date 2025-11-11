The Kingdom, represented by the Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority, and the United Arab Emirates, represented by the UAE Accountability Office, signed a memorandum of understanding in the field of preventing and combating corruption, and enhancing joint cooperation.

The Kingdom was represented in signing the memorandum by the Chairman of the Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority, Mazen Al-Kahmos, while the UAE was represented by the Chairman of the UAE Accountability Office, Hamid Obaid Abu Shabass. The memorandum aims to enhance cooperation in combating cross-border corruption crimes, exchanging information related to corruption crimes, and developing and strengthening the institutional capacity of both parties.

During the signing ceremony, ways to enhance joint cooperation between the two countries in the field of integrity protection and anti-corruption were discussed.

Both sides were briefed on the key measures being taken by the Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority in the field of integrity protection, enhancing the principle of transparency, and combating corruption, in addition to the experience of the United Arab Emirates in the same field.