In implementation of the order of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, the Supreme Commander of all military forces, the Chief of General Staff, Lieutenant General Fayad Al-Ruwaili, awarded the Chief of the Joint Staff of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, General Sahir Shamshad, the King Abdulaziz Medal of Excellent Degree in Riyadh, in recognition of his distinguished efforts in strengthening and enhancing the bonds of friendship and joint cooperation, and developing Saudi-Pakistani relations.

This took place during the reception of the Chief of General Staff yesterday for the Pakistani Chief of Joint Staff, during which the aspects of cooperation in the defense and military fields between the two brotherly countries were reviewed, along with ways to enhance and develop them, in addition to discussing a number of topics of mutual interest.