إنفاذاً لأمر خادم الحرمين الشريفين القائد الأعلى لكافة القوات العسكرية، قلَّد رئيس هيئة الأركان العامة الفريق الأول الركن فياض الرويلي، في الرياض، رئيس هيئة الأركان المشتركة بجمهورية باكستان الإسلامية الفريق أول ساهر شمشاد وسام الملك عبدالعزيز من الدرجة الممتازة، تقديراً لجهوده المميزة في توطيد وتعزيز أواصر الصداقة والتعاون المشترك، وتطوير العلاقات السعودية الباكستانية.

جاء ذلك، خلال استقبال رئيس هيئة الأركان العامة أمس لرئيس هيئة الأركان المشتركة الباكستاني، وجرى خلاله استعراض أوجه التعاون في المجالين الدفاعي والعسكري بين البلدين الشقيقين، وسبل تعزيزها وتطويرها، إلى جانب مناقشة عددٍ من الموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك.